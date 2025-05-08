EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure Celebrates Construction Safety Week in Recognition of its Corporate Commitment to Ensuring Workforce Safety

SAYF methodology supports the protection of people, operational continuity and regulatory compliance

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / May 8, 2025 / EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure, a wholesale data center developer, owner and operator, this week recognized the priority it places on ensuring safety in the workplace by hosting daily events to celebrate Construction Safety Week at sites across its portfolio. In partnership with Holder Construction, EdgeCore organized onsite educational sessions, vendor presentations, guest speakers and fun perks for the thousands of tradespeople working to construct data centers at its campuses in Phoenix, Silicon Valley, Ashburn and Reno. Session topics included some of the critical aspects of data center safety, including fall protection, scissor lift safety, rigging safety and more.

"At EdgeCore, our motto is 'Safety is No Secret'. This isn't just a motto we say, it's a verbal affirmation of our unwavering commitment to ensure the safety of everyone that works at or visits our job sites, operational data centers and offices," said Lee Kestler, CEO, EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure. "This week's celebration of Construction Safety Week provides us an opportunity to reinforce our focus on safety across the EdgeCore portfolio and tie our efforts to an industry-wide initiative."

EdgeCore's safety team has established a foundational framework regarding safety called SAYF, which is woven into the fabric of day-to-day operations. The acronym stands for Seek Hazards, Assess Risk, Get Controls to Yes, and Follow Up, which means:

Step 1: Seek Hazards | First, it's important to actively identify potential hazards within our facilities. By taking a proactive approach, we can anticipate - and work to eliminate - risk, before problems occur.

Step 2: Assess Risk | Once there's a clear understanding of the risks at stake, weassess the level of risk associated with each. Labeling every risk makes it easier to understand which hazards require immediate attention and what safety measures are needed to get ahead of roadblocks.

Step 3: Get Controls to Yes | Once risks are assessed, we implement controls that are designed to address the identified hazards effectively and efficiently. In this step, we build critical processes, adopt required equipment and roll out needed training.

Step 4: Follow- Up | Safety is an around-the-clock job. We continuously monitor and refine our practices and processes, ensuring our controls remain effective via feedback and data. By following up on and regularly improving our safety measures, wecreate a culture of continuous improvement and alignment.

EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure serves the world's largest cloud and internet companies with both ready-for-occupancy and build-to-suit data center campuses that are designed for density. Privately held and backed by committed equity, EdgeCore enables hyperscale customer requirements by proactively investing in regions that provide the land and power necessary to support and scale AI and cloud technology. While working thoughtfully with the communities in which we do business, our data center campuses are built at scale to meet key performance specifications, safety metrics and sustainability objectives. EdgeCore has data center campuses in five North American markets with plans to continue regional expansion in 2025 and beyond. For more information, please visit edgecore.com.

