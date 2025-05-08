LoRa Plus LR2021 and LoRa Connect LR1121 Solutions Power Advanced IoT Deployments From Edge to Cloud

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading provider of high-performance semiconductor, Internet of Things (IoT) systems and cloud connectivity service solutions, will showcase its groundbreaking IoT innovations at IoT Solutions World Congress (IOTSWC) in Barcelona, May 13-15, 2025. As part of the LoRa Alliance's "Building Massive IoT with LoRaWAN" program, Semtech will demonstrate how its fourth-generation LoRa technology is revolutionizing connectivity for Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered IoT deployments worldwide.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250508714723/en/

Semtech's CopperEdge: Low-Power 800G/1.6T Copper Solutions for AI Datacenters

Pioneering Multi-Band Connectivity Solutions for Global IoT

Semtech's booth will feature cutting-edge demonstrations of its recently launched LoRa Plus LR2021 transceiver with LoRa Gen 4 technology, which supports both terrestrial and SATCOM networks across multiple frequency bands and offers increased data rate up to 2.6 Mbps at both 2.4 GHz and Sub-GHz ISM bands. This revolutionary chip addresses the growing demand for AI-enabled edge devices requiring low-power, extended range, and superior penetration capabilities. It complements widely-used LoRa technology, supported by a broad ecosystem servicing over 410 million end nodes.

"LoRaWAN technology continues to cement its position as a global leader in the LPWAN market, with connections projected to reach 1.3 billion by 2030," said Shobhit Srivastava, senior principal analyst at Omdia. "Outside China, LoRaWAN remains the leading LPWAN connectivity technology due to its mature ecosystem and differentiated offerings. As LoRaWAN adoption accelerates worldwide, innovations like these from Semtech are enabling organizations to deploy intelligent, efficient IoT solutions that address real-world challenges from climate monitoring and resource management to smart metering and asset tracking."

"The IoT Solutions World Congress provides the perfect venue to showcase how our latest LoRa innovations are transforming IoT deployments across industries," said Olivier BeaujardLoRa Alliance board chair and senior director, LoRa ecosystem at Semtech. "Our demonstrations will highlight how Semtech's technologies enable unparalleled flexibility, connectivity and intelligence at the edge while maintaining the low power consumption and long-range characteristics for which LoRaWAN is well-known."

Beaujard will moderate a panel titledSafeguarding People and Planet with LoRaWAN that will go into detail on applications, including managing solar panels, assessing wildfire risk in cities, monitoring soil humidity for optimized irrigation, and the automatic opening of shelters in war zones. The panel will take place on Wednesday, May 14 at 1:35 pm local time.

Interactive Demonstrations Showcase Real-World Applications

Visitors to Semtech's stand D9 in Hall 8 will experience hands-on demonstrations that highlight the versatility and power of Semtech's latest LoRa innovations:

Image transfer with FLRC : Witness the game-changing fast long-range communication capabilities of the LR2021 (sub-GHz and 2.4GHz) and SX1280 (2.4GHz), enabling high-definition image transfer for applications ranging from security systems to remote monitoring requiring intensive data transfer.

: Witness the game-changing fast long-range communication capabilities of the LR2021 (sub-GHz and 2.4GHz) and SX1280 (2.4GHz), enabling high-definition image transfer for applications ranging from security systems to remote monitoring requiring intensive data transfer. Ranging point-to-point distance measurement : Explore how the LR2021, LR1110, LR1120, and SX1280 deliver off-grid distance measurement capabilities critical for indoor positioning, asset tracking and proximity-based applications.

: Explore how the LR2021, LR1110, LR1120, and SX1280 deliver off-grid distance measurement capabilities critical for indoor positioning, asset tracking and proximity-based applications. One-channel hub with LR1121 offering dual spreading factor (SF) operation : Experience how this innovative solution simplifies connectivity for smart home and small-to-medium business applications, dramatically expanding LoRaWAN's market reach while maintaining exceptional power efficiency and network versatility.

: Experience how this innovative solution simplifies connectivity for smart home and small-to-medium business applications, dramatically expanding LoRaWAN's market reach while maintaining exceptional power efficiency and network versatility. Modem-E v2.0 with Murata module and Dracula Technologies OPV energy harvesting: Discover how the LR1121's integration with energy harvesting technologies enables truly sustainable IoT deployments with minimal maintenance requirements.

Advancing Global IoT Standards Through Collaboration

Semtech's participation at IOTSWC underscores its commitment to driving the LoRaWAN standard forward as the premier solution for low-power wide-area networks. Through collaboration with the LoRa Alliance and its growing ecosystem of partners, Semtech continues to expand the possibilities for LoRaWAN applications across smart cities, industrial IoT, agriculture, utilities, and beyond.

Meet With Semtech Experts

IoT Solutions World Congress attendees are invited to schedule meetings with Semtech's technical experts to discuss specific implementation challenges and explore how Semtech's LoRa ecosystem can power their next IoT innovation. Please contact your local Semtech sales office to schedule a meeting.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC) is a leading provider of high-performance semiconductor, IoT systems and cloud connectivity service solutions that enable a smarter, more connected, and sustainable planet. Our global teams are committed to empowering solution architects and application developers to develop breakthrough products for the infrastructure, industrial and consumer markets. To learn more about Semtech technology, visit us at Semtech.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X.

Semtech, the Semtech logo, LoRa, and LoRaWAN are registered trademarks or service marks of Semtech Corporation or its subsidiaries. LoRa Plus and LoRa Connect are trademarks or service marks of Semtech Corporation or its subsidiaries. All other trademarks, service marks, and trade names mentioned in this press release are the property of their respective owners.

SMTC-P

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250508714723/en/

Contacts:

Michelle Lozada, pr@semtech.com