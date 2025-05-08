Anzeige
08.05.2025 14:10 Uhr
BitMEX Launches Market May-hem Trading Competition: Win a 310,000 USDT Prize Pool

Finanznachrichten News

BitMEX Launches Market May-hem Trading Competition

VICTORIA, Seychelles, May 08, 2025, the safest crypto exchange, announced today the launch of its Market May-hem Trading Competition, allowing traders to compete for their share of a 300,000 USDT prize pool.

The competition will run from 8 May 2025 at 11:00 AM (UTC) to 31 May 2025 at 11:59 PM (UTC). Users can participate in the competition anytime during the campaign period.

Rewards will be distributed across three leaderboards:

  • Highest Trading Volume: 80% of the total prize pool will be shared by the Top 100 Traders ranked by trading volume
  • Highest PnL: 10% of the total prize pool will be shared by the Top 100 Traders ranked by PnL
  • Highest ROI%: 10% of the total prize pool will be shared by the Top 100 Traders ranked by ROI%

All new traders that join the competition can also win their share of an additional 10,000 USDT prize pool based on their trading volume.

Aside from the competition prize pool, BitMEX is also offering fee-free trades on all its spot pairs until 23 May, more details on which can be found here.

To participate in the Market May-hem Trading Competition, new customers must be fully verified on BitMEX. Competition details and registration can be found here.

About BitMEX
BitMEX is the OG crypto derivatives exchange, providing professional crypto traders with a platform that caters to their needs through low latency, deep crypto native liquidity and unmatched reliability.

Since its founding, no cryptocurrency has been lost through intrusion or hacking, allowing BitMEX users to trade safely in the knowledge that their funds are secure. So too that they have access to the products and tools they require to be profitable.

BitMEX was also one of the first exchanges to publish their on-chain Proof of Reserves and Proof of Liabilities data. The exchange continues to publish this data twice a week - proving assurance that they safely store and segregate the funds they are entrusted with.

For more information on BitMEX, please visit the BitMEX Blogor www.bitmex.com, and follow Telegram, Twitter, Discord, and its online communities. For further inquiries, please contact press@bitmex.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c9711a15-38c7-4b4c-81dc-7aec115b443f


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
