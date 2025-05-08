Novotech, a leading global clinical research organization (CRO) and scientific advisory partner, has published a report analyzing recent trends in obesity-related clinical trials. The report shows that the number of these trials tripled between 2019 and 2024, reflecting increased research activity and broader range of potential therapeutic options for obesity treatments.

Obesity continues to represent a major global health challenge, affecting nearly 900 million adults worldwide and placing a substantial burden on healthcare systems and quality of life. Strongly linked to conditions such as type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, musculoskeletal disorders, and certain cancers, obesity demands targeted and innovative therapeutic strategies.

The report provides biotech and pharmaceutical companies that engage in obesity-related therapies a comprehensive analysis of emerging therapeutic strategies, biomarker research developments, and global funding trends. As obesity rates continue to rise across all regions, the report provides actionable market insights and strategic considerations to support companies in advancing their obesity treatment pipeline and shaping informed pathways towards successful product development and commercialization.

With deep therapeutic expertise, extensive regulatory knowledge, and access to over 5,000 clinical trial sites globally, Novotech remains committed to accelerating the clinical development process. Leveraging comprehensive local market insights and advanced analytical capabilities, Novotech supports biotech and pharmaceutical innovators in efficiently navigating complex obesity trials.

