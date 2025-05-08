Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 08.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
4 Kilometer-Bohrlöcher in Folge - und der Markt schläft noch?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
08.05.2025 14:14 Uhr
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

American College of Education and EDmarket Partnership Creates Transfer Pathway for Education Business Professionals

Finanznachrichten News

EDmarket's ECLPS certification completers can transfer into ACE's M.Ed. in Educational Business Administration

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA / ACCESS Newswire / May 8, 2025 / American College of Education® (ACE) recently partnered with the Education Market Association (EDmarket), a nonprofit trade association that connects manufacturers, dealers, architects, designers and schools to transform learning environments.

EDmarket's ECLPS certification completers can transfer into ACE's M.Ed. in Educational Business Administration

The collaboration allows EDmarket Certified Learning Place Specialist (ECLPS) certification completers to transfer into ACE's M.Ed. in Educational Business Administration, reducing program cost and completion time. ECLPS completers can also have their coursework transcribed into academic graduate credits.

"Partnering with EDmarket gives direct access to their students for an advanced degree, equipping them to become business leaders in education settings," ACE President and CEO Geordie Hyland said. "Both programs combined create a strong foundation for these students to transform classrooms in a research-based, innovative way."

EDmarket offers an extensive repertoire of programs to advance the development of learning spaces, and the ECLPS program equips completers with competencies in interior architecture and design for educational spaces. ACE's M.Ed. in Educational Business Administration equips students to become strategic business leaders in education settings through the lens of the Association of School Business Officials International standards.

"We're thrilled to partner with ACE and provide a pathway to further education for our certification completers," EDmarket President and CEO Jim McGarry said. "When we develop leaders who are passionate about innovative learning spaces, we are joining hands with the educators who need classrooms that inspire, motivate and support student success. Partnering with ACE allows our students to deepen their skills and lead the charge."

About American College of Education

American College of Education (ACE) is an accredited, fully online college specializing in high-quality, affordable programs in education, business, leadership, healthcare and nursing. Headquartered in Indianapolis, ACE offers more than 60 innovative and engaging programs for adult students to pursue a doctorate, specialist, master's or bachelor's degree, along with graduate-level certificate programs. In addition to being a leader in online education, ACE is a Certified B Corporation and part of a global movement to use the power of business to solve social and environmental problems.

About Education Market Association (EDmarket)

EDmarket empowers a collaborative community of education leaders, dealers, A&D professionals, and manufacturers, building connections to innovate and transform learning environments. Through research-based thought leadership, partnerships, and professional development, EDmarket drives student success and shapes the future of education. www.edmarket.org

Contact Information

Maria Penaloza
Media & Content Strategy Manager
maria.penaloza@issuerdirect.com

.

SOURCE: American College of Education



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/american-college-of-education-and-edmarket-partnership-creates-transfer-pathway-for-educa-1024154

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.