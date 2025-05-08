Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 08.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
4 Kilometer-Bohrlöcher in Folge - und der Markt schläft noch?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 855686 | ISIN: US2546871060 | Ticker-Symbol: WDP
Tradegate
08.05.25 | 16:02
93,34 Euro
+3,44 % +3,10
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
WALT DISNEY COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WALT DISNEY COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
93,2593,3216:03
93,3093,3916:02
PR Newswire
08.05.2025 14:24 Uhr
124 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Yas Island Celebrates Announcement of Disney Theme Park Resort with a Record-Breaking Drone Show, Landmark Illuminations, Live Performances and Fireworks Spectacular

Finanznachrichten News
  • Over 9,000 drones lit up Yas Island's sky in celebration of the landmark announcement of the Middle East's first-ever Disney theme park resort destination
  • Global Celebrities - Tyrese Gibson, Naomi Campbell, Nancy Ajram, Chiara Ferragni, and Ed Westwick joined the celebrations on Wednesday May 7th on Yas Island
  • Guests were treated to a live performance featuring world-renowned pianist Lang Lang alongside beloved Emirati icon, Rashed Alnuaimi, Kerry Ellis and Sonya Balsara
  • Iconic UAE landmarks including Burj Khalifa and Aldar HQ lit up with dazzling visuals

Download show celebration video here
Download high-resolution images here

ABU DHABI, UAE, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- History was made last night as Miral and The Walt Disney Company celebrated the official announcement of the Middle East and Africa's first-ever Disney theme park resort destination with a record breaking 9,000 drone show and fireworks spectacle. The show, which took place at Yas Links, also featured a live performance of world-renowned pianist Lang Lang alongside iconic Emirati singer Rashed Alnuaimi, queen of the West End, Kerry Ellis and classical sensation, Sonya Balsara.

Yas Island Celebrates Disney Theme Park Resort Show

This glittering celebration also attracted global celebrities including Tyrese Gibson, Naomi Campbell, Nancy Ajram, Chiara Ferragni, and Ed Westwick, dignitaries, entertainment industry leaders and media powerhouses, all converging to witness the unveiling of what promises to be a game-changing chapter in Disney's legacy, and in the evolution of Yas Island as a global destination for entertainment.

Set against the stunning backdrop of Yas Island's waterfront, the sky came alive with the largest drone light show ever staged in the region, symbolizing the spirit of imagination that defines both brands. This new destination project will be Disney's seventh theme park resort worldwide and the first in the Middle East, connecting travelers from the Middle East to Africa, India, Asia, Europe, and beyond.

Celebrating the announcement, landmarks across the UAE, including Burj Khalifa and Aldar HQ came to life with a spectacular light show inspired by the magic of Disney. In Abu Dhabi, iconic buildings also lit up in blue, marking the start of an extraordinary chapter in entertainment and tourism.

The upcoming resort promises to seamlessly blend Disney's legendary storytelling and attractions with Abu Dhabi's vibrant culture, awe-inspiring shorelines, and iconic architecture. The new resort will be fully developed and built by Miral. Disney and its legendary Imagineers will lead creative design and operational oversight to provide a world-class experience.

The announcement celebration signals not only a major milestone for Miral and Disney but also reinforces Yas Island's position as a global hub for entertainment, tourism, and leisure.

Details of the new resort will be revealed as the project progresses.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2682619/Yas_Island_Disney_Park_Show.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2682620/Yas_Island_Disney_Park_Show_2.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2682621/Yas_Island_Disney_Park_Show_3.jpg

Yas Island Celebrates Disney Theme Park Resort Show

Yas Island Celebrates Disney Theme Park Resort Show

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/yas-island-celebrates-announcement-of-disney-theme-park-resort-with-a-record-breaking-drone-show-landmark-illuminations-live-performances-and-fireworks-spectacular-302450021.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.