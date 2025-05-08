

EQS-Media / 08.05.2025 / 14:30 CET/CEST

Sailun continues in the fast lane

Sailun has entered the top 10 most valuable tyre brands in the world for the first time, achieving a historic triple. Frankfurt / Amsterdam, May 8, 2025Three times "Top 10": Even in times of challenging economic conditions, the Sailun Group impressively demonstrates its growth ambitions as well as the Group's robustness and dynamism.The Sailun brand is growing and becoming increasingly valuable.



Founded in 2002, the company has not only become the 10th largest tyre manufacturer in the world, but has also set a real exclamation mark on the product side with 10th place in the major European Auto Bild summer tyre test 2025. This ranking is impressive proof that Sailun is now on a par with the traditional manufacturers from Europe, the USA and Japan. The tyre company has now also climbed further up the rankings of the strongest and most valuable tyre brands in the world. According to the latest data from Brand Finance, the world's leading brand valuation authority, Sailun has once again moved up one place (10th) in the rankings of the latest Brand Finance Report 2025 and is now in the top 10 most valuable tyre brands in the world. As in the previous year, Sailun's brand value recorded remarkable growth and rose to over 905 million US dollars (811 million Euros) - an increase of 13 per cent.



At the same time, the report confirmed Sailun's "smart" brand positioning, which is based onconsumer insights, product features as well as sustainability and technology factors like the proprietary EcoPoint3 technology. High scores were awarded in particular for "sustainability, awareness, trust and perceived value for money". These are ideal conditions for further investments in markets, in research and development, and people which will enable the company to continue to offer customers worldwide innovative, intelligent and sustainable tyre technology at an attractive price-performance ratio and not only consolidate but further expand its competitive strength in the industry.



"We are very proud to achieve a historic triple: Sailun is a TOP 10 tyre manufacturer worldwide, Sailun tyres have entered the TOP 10 of Auto Bild's European tyre tests and we are now recognised as a TOP 10 most valuable tyre brand worldwide. This reflects not only our technological lead and our consistent investment in research and development, but also the passion, commitment and expertise that all our employees put in every day to achieve our founder's goal of "making great tyres", says Jane Liu, Chairwoman Sailun Group.



Press Contact:

kraeftig GmbH, Wiesenstraße 32, 91126 Schwabach, Germany. Mail: annika.huebner@kraeftig.de

Issuer: Sailun Europe GmbH

Key word(s): Traffic



Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

