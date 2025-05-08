Sailun continues in the fast lane
Frankfurt / Amsterdam, May 8, 2025Three times "Top 10": Even in times of challenging economic conditions, the Sailun Group impressively demonstrates its growth ambitions as well as the Group's robustness and dynamism.The Sailun brand is growing and becoming increasingly valuable.
The tyre company has now also climbed further up the rankings of the strongest and most valuable tyre brands in the world. According to the latest data from Brand Finance, the world's leading brand valuation authority, Sailun has once again moved up one place (10th) in the rankings of the latest Brand Finance Report 2025 and is now in the top 10 most valuable tyre brands in the world. As in the previous year, Sailun's brand value recorded remarkable growth and rose to over 905 million US dollars (811 million Euros) - an increase of 13 per cent.
These are ideal conditions for further investments in markets, in research and development, and people which will enable the company to continue to offer customers worldwide innovative, intelligent and sustainable tyre technology at an attractive price-performance ratio and not only consolidate but further expand its competitive strength in the industry.
