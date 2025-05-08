Maison Solutions, Inc: Maison Solutions Registers Shares of Class A Common Stock for Stock Incentive Plan

MONTEREY PARK, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 8, 2025 / Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MSS) ("Maison Solutions" or the "Company"), a U.S.-based specialty grocery retailer offering traditional Asian and international food and merchandise, announced that it filed a registration statement on Form S-8 (the "Registration Statement") with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 2, 2025, registering 3,000,000 shares of the Company's Class A common stock available for issuance under the Maison Solutions Inc. 2023 Stock Incentive Plan (the "Plan"). Under the Plan, the Company may issue up to 3,000,000 shares of Class A common stock pursuant to awards granted under the Plan to eligible employees, directors, officers, consultants and independent contractors. The Registration Statement was immediately effective upon filing on May 2, 2025.

John Xu, Chief Executive Officer of Maison Solutions commented, "This plan highlights our unwavering commitment to long-term value creation and reinforces the alignment between our team and our valued shareholders. We remain confident in the Company's strategic direction and dedication to its sustained success. Our team remains fully committed to executing our growth strategy and delivering lasting results for our shareholders."

About Maison Solutions Inc.

Maison Solutions Inc. is a U.S.-based specialty grocery retailer offering traditional Asian food and merchandise, particularly to members of Asian-American communities. The Company is committed to providing Asian fresh produce, meat, seafood, and other daily necessities in a manner that caters to traditional Asian-American family values and cultural norms, while also accounting for the new and faster-paced lifestyle of younger generations and the diverse makeup of the communities in which the Company operates. Since its formation in 2019, the Company has acquired equity interests in four traditional Asian supermarkets in the Los Angeles, California area, operating under the brand name HK Good Fortune, and three supermarkets in the Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona metro areas, operating under the brand name Lee Lee International Supermarket. To learn more about Maison Solutions, please visit the Company's website at www.maisonsolutionsinc.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part I of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or any updates discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part II of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the SEC, copies of which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Maison Solutions undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact:

?Gateway Group, Inc.

+1-949-574-3860

MSS@gateway-grp.com

SOURCE: Maison Solutions, Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/maison-solutions-registers-shares-of-class-a-common-stock-for-stock-ince-1025331