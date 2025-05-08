GPO Plus, Inc.: GPOPlus+ Launches DISTRO+ Wholesale Portal, Unlocking Scalable Nationwide B2B Sales Channels

New E-Commerce Ordering Platform Leverages GPOX's Proprietary PRISM+ AI to Empower Retailers, Expand Market Reach, and Solidify GPOX as a Tech-Driven Leader in Distribution

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA / ACCESS Newswire / May 8, 2025 / GPO Plus, Inc. (OTCQB:GPOX), an AI-powered Distributor revolutionizing distribution to gas stations and convenience stores with its innovative technology-driven Direct Store Delivery (DSD) model, today announced the official launch of its DISTRO+ Wholesale Portal.

The DISTRO+ Wholesale Portal is a self-service e-commerce platform designed to open new sales channels, empower independent sales organizations (ISOs), and dramatically expand the company's addressable market. It strategically expands GPOX's reach for direct drop-ship delivery to retailers and Independent Sales Organizations (ISOs) nationwide. This move effectively unlocks tens of thousands of new stores beyond GPOX's existing DSD routes, for a smarter, more efficient supply chain.

Key Capabilities of the DISTRO+ Wholesale Portal:

Expansive Market Access + Accelerated Growth: Opens doors to a vast network of new retail partners, significantly increasing GPOX's sales footprint and revenue potential.

Streamlined, Tech-Driven Ordering: Intuitive Self-Service: Retailers can easily browse, order, and track shipments 24/7. Enhanced Sales Rep Tools: Equips sales teams with powerful data and efficient order management.

Seamless Integration for Operational Excellence: Fully integrated with GPOX's inventory and CRM systems, ensuring data accuracy and a smooth end-to-end process.

Robust and Compliant: Supports tailored pricing, tax needs, and age verification for specific products.

"Today marks a pivotal moment for GPOX as we officially launch the DISTRO+ Wholesale Portal. This is a major expansion of our current platform that unlocks an entirely new go-to-market strategy," said Brett H. Pojunis , CEO of GPOX. "DISTRO+ empowers retailers to optimize their inventory, maximize profits, and better serve their customers. For GPOX, this means significant market expansion, accelerated revenue opportunities, and a powerful demonstration of our tech-first approach to consolidating and modernizing this industry."

The launch of the DISTRO+ Wholesale Portal is a clear statement of GPOX's commitment to being an innovator and a leader in the AI-driven transformation of wholesale distribution. The company is building an ecosystem where technology empowers retailers and creates scalable, high-margin growth for GPOX.

To learn more about GPOX and its investor relations, please visit www.GPOPlus.com .

Connect with us on social media to view live video updates, content, and general information about GPOX: https://gpoplus.com/social .

About GPOPlus+ (GPOX)

GPOX is an AI-powered Distributor revolutionizing the future of distribution to gas stations and convenience stores with its innovative technology-driven Direct Store Delivery (DSD) model. Our goal is clear and ambitious: "to build the largest nationwide DSD distribution company servicing gas stations, convenience stores, and beyond." Our technology-driven AI network, featuring strategically placed Regional Hubs and Mini Hubs, is designed to optimize efficiency and maximize reach. Central to our operations is our in-house AI technology platform, PRISM+. Designed to streamline the distribution process, PRISM+ supports efficient delivery, inventory management, data analytics, and overall operational excellence, enabling us to reliably and effectively meet the dynamic needs of our partners. Our mission is to consolidate the fragmented market segment managed by numerous regional vendors. Our dedication to excellence is evident in our product selection process, where we align offerings with consumer demand and partner with top-tier vendors and brands, ensuring our portfolio remains diverse and highly profitable. For more information, please visit www.GPOPlus.com .

About DISTRO+ Wholesale Portal

TheDISTRO+ Wholesale Portal serves as both an ordering platform and a product catalog. It will be secured for approved wholesale customers with login credentials. DISTRO+ Reps can place orders on behalf of customers through this system, or customers can self-serve if they prefer. This is integrated with our inventory and fulfillment system so that available products and stock levels are up-to-date for the DISTRO+ Reps to reference. Over time, if many customers shift to reordering directly online, the portal could reduce workload on DISTRO+ Reps for repeat orders, allowing them to focus more on new sales. In the short term, however, the portal is primarily a backend tool for the sales team to input orders and generate invoices/receipts. We will ensure the portal is configured with customer-specific pricing or discounts if needed (for volume tiers, etc.), as well as any tax certificates or age verification for specific products.

Information about Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that include statements regarding expected financial performance and growth information relating to future events. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond the control of the Company and its officers and managers, and which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by which, that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in, or suggested by, the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to; inability to gain or maintain licenses, reliance on unaudited statements, the Company's need for additional funding, governmental regulation of the cannabis industry, the impact of competitive products and pricing, the demand for the Company's products, and other risks that are detailed from time-to-time in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. You can typically identify these forward-looking statements through use of words such as "may," "will," "can" "anticipate," "assume," "should," "indicate," "would," "believe," "contemplate," "expect," "seek," "estimate," "continue," "plan," "point to," "project," "predict," "could," "intend," "target," "potential," and other similar words and expressions of the future. The Company expresses its expectations, beliefs and projections in good faith and believes that its expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions. However, there is no assurance that these expectations, beliefs and projections will prove to have been correct. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company with respect to its operations and future events, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to its proposed operations, including the risk factors set forth herein. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, the Company's actual results may vary significantly from those intended, anticipated, believed, estimated, expected or planned. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, any favorable forward-looking events discussed herein might not be realized and occur. The Company has no obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting GPO Plus, Inc. GPOX, please refer to the Company's recent Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which are available at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Company Contacts:

GPOX Shareholder Success Team:

Brett H. Pojunis, CEO

Email: ir@gpoplus.com

Shareholder's Line: 855.935.GPOX (4769)

###

SOURCE: GPO Plus, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/gpoplus-launches-distro-wholesale-portal-unlocking-scalable-nati-1025341