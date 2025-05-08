REPT BATTERO Energy Co., Ltd.: REPT BATTERO Releases New 392Ah Battery and Powtrix 6.26MWh Energy Storage System

MUNICH, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 7th REPT BATTERO releases its latest energy storage batteries and energy storage systems during Intersolar Europe 2025 Munich. It is the third time that REPT BATTERO has joined the Intersolar series panel. At this exhibition, REPT BATTERO brought 392Ah new generation high-capacity energy storage battery, which expected to be put into production shortly as well as the new Powtrix 6.26MWh energy storage system which is built on the new 392Ah battery.

6.26 MWh BESS: Adaptation & Flexibility to Meet Diverse Needs

The new REPT BATTERO Powtrix 6.26MWh energy storage system combines both safety and high-efficiency at a relatively low cost while it operating. Powtrix 6.26 MWh energy storage system is built on new 392Ah battery integration. According to product specifications, 392Ah cells have better performance in terms of energy capacity compare to other 300Ah+ series cells. In sum, 392Ah battery cells combined both high energy efficiency and ready for large-scale production needs.

Moreover, 392Ah cells have conducted multiple operational tests under extreme conditions. For example, during GB 44240---2024 penetration test, 392Ah cells maintain stable operating conditions with 0 fire outbreaks and explosions accidents.

As for the whole system, Powtrix preserved the traditional design of 20ft container which means that the energy density of the system is improved by 20%, with the maximum round trip efficiency can hit over 95% that can guarantee client's ROI profits. Furthermore, the whole station's area is saved by 16% and the on-site installing working hour is decreased by 18%, a friendly choice for buyers who may have investment concerns.

4 Authoritative Certifications: Built for all scenarios

Powtrix system equipped new thermal control technology which enables cells to operate safely from cold and snowy areas to high temperature deserts. The structural stability of Powtrix meets seismic requirements of lEE693, protection level of the shell is IP55, corrosion resistance level hits C4/C5 requirements, and the high-voltage module has been designed to meet the IP67 protection level. All these features are integral to the strong structural design of this product and grant Powtrix system to fight all kinds of violent operating scenario. In addition, REPT BATTERO makes specific modifications for BESS systems to combat all types of risks in harsh shipping scenarios.

Furthermore, REPT BATTERO presented a safety risk assessment model based on data analysis of operating cycle, covering battery body, BMS failures and thermal management dysfunctions to provide comprehensive solutions for system risk control.

In the face of the rapid growth in the scale of energy storage systems and the frequent fire accidents in global energy storage projects, the development of multidimensional safety protection systems has become a significant challenge for major manufacturers. Recently REPT BATTERO conducted a fire test experiment to Powtrix system with CSA group and the experiment results prove that Powtrix system successfully contain fire outbreak within 1 adjacent cell modules.

Together for a brighter future

To bring exquisite user experiences, REPT BATTERO set up multiple customer services center in countries like Germany, United States, Australia, Indonesia and China to cover our clients all over the world. "We work closely with our customers to assess their energy needs, site conditions, grid requirements. From there, we design tailored solutions that align with their operational goals." Said by Francisco, sales director of REPT BATTERO Germany Branch during the launch event of Powtrix system on May 7th. "We provide thorough technical training and after-sales support to help our partners operate and maintain their systems with confidence - maximizing long-term reliability and performance. We also actively engage with local utilities, grid operators to explore flexible business models - including peak shaving, load shifting, and ancillary services - all aimed at generating greater value for our customers."

According to data from CNESA and InfoLink, in 2024, the shipment volume of REPT BATTERO energy storage batteries ranked top five in the world, and the shipment volume of energy storage batteries in the household storage sector ranked second in the world. The company's excellent market performance is a testament to the recognition it has received from partners and clients, as well as its precise control over technological innovation and product matrix layout.

Looking forward, REPT BATTERO will continue to refine its global energy transformation strategy, with a view to promoting the global green and low-carbon cause from multiple perspectives, including technology evolving, research and development input, product innovation.

