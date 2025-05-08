New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + Aspen Insurance to debut on the NYSE

NEW YORK, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on May 8th

President Donald Trump is expected to unveil a trade pact today with the U.K. that would reduce the impact of some tariffs. The President announced a 10:00 AM ET press conference this morning in the Oval Office on Truth Social.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell noted increased uncertainty when he spoke to reporters yesterday following the latest interest rate decision. The central bank kept borrowing costs unchanged.

Aspen Insurance (NYSE: AHL) is set to debut on the NYSE today. It priced its upsized offering at $30 a share, which was within its target range. Aspen Insurance is a Bermuda based global provider of specialty insurance and reinsurance.

Opening Bell

Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE: AHL) celebrates its listing on the NYSE

Closing Bell

Bradesco BBI (NYSE: BBD) celebrates its annual NYSE visit with top clients from Brazil

