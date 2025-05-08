Anzeige
New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + Aspen Insurance to debut on the NYSE

Finanznachrichten News

NEW YORK, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on May 8th

  • President Donald Trump is expected to unveil a trade pact today with the U.K. that would reduce the impact of some tariffs. The President announced a 10:00 AM ET press conference this morning in the Oval Office on Truth Social.
  • Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell noted increased uncertainty when he spoke to reporters yesterday following the latest interest rate decision. The central bank kept borrowing costs unchanged.
  • Aspen Insurance (NYSE: AHL) is set to debut on the NYSE today. It priced its upsized offering at $30 a share, which was within its target range. Aspen Insurance is a Bermuda based global provider of specialty insurance and reinsurance.

Opening Bell
Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE: AHL) celebrates its listing on the NYSE

Closing Bell
Bradesco BBI (NYSE: BBD) celebrates its annual NYSE visit with top clients from Brazil

Watch NYSE TV Live every weekday 9:00-10:00am ET

NYSE Logo

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2682653/NYSE_Market_Update_May_8.mp4
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-advisory-pre-market-update--aspen-insurance-to-debut-on-the-nyse-302450041.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
