Applied Dynamics International: ADI and JetZero Announce Key Demonstrator Milestones

JetZero All-Wing Airplane Demonstrator Project Milestones Achieved

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN / ACCESS Newswire / May 8, 2025 / Applied Dynamics International (ADI), a global leader in aviation innovation, and JetZero, the pioneering company developing the Z4, an all-wing airplane, today announced the successful achievement of key demonstrator milestones.

Z4 All-Wing Airplane

With up to 50% lower fuel burn compared to existing commercial airliners, JetZero's Z4 offers the aviation industry a clear path

JetZero's Flying Qualities Lab (FQL) has achieved major milestones with the successful integration of pilot controls, including Safran throttle, rudder pedals, flap and speed brake handles; Woodward trim panel; and BAE Systems active control sidesticks. JetZero's FQL is an advanced test and evaluation platform where pilots and engineers can rapidly develop the flight control laws (CLAW), connected to a physics-based real-time simulation of the full all-wing airplane. As laws are developed in the FQL, they are then transferred to the ITF for the next step in testing.

JetZero's Integration Test Facility (ITF) lab has also achieved major milestones with the successful integration of the Thales Flight Control Computers (FCC) hardware and software to the pilot controls, including BAE Systems active control sidesticks, enabling pilot-in-the-loop testing of the flight control system. This represents a critical set of milestones allowing for Z4 interoperability testing of the airplane equipment in a simulated flight environment to proceed, prior to installation in the full-scale demonstrator airplane. JetZero's ITF is an advanced test and evaluation platform where nearly all of the airplane electrical and electronic systems are installed and taken through exhaustive interoperability and performance testing in a simulated flight environment.

One of JetZero's missions is "solving for time." Through JetZero's digital engineering and lab strategy, they aim to accelerate development of a Part 25-Transport Category Airplane. JetZero team members have extensive backgrounds at major manufacturers and system suppliers and understand the complexities. The JetZero demonstrator airplane uses proven, qualified components already flying on Part 25 airplanes to reduce risk. The main challenge isn't individual components, it's integration. That's where labs are essential, preventing costly surprises and significantly reducing risk.

JetZero is using a three-lab approach to decouple systems integration from airframe construction, running both in parallel. This accelerates development by building the airplane while ensuring systems are ready when the airframe is complete. The three labs include: a Flying Qualities Lab, an Integration Test Facility, and an Iron Bird.

The Air Force has been very supportive and shares the urgency around solving for time. They recognize the barrier of today's longer development schedules and are pushing to restore the innovation and speed that once defined aerospace, replacing manual, federated processes and tools that slow progress with a digital thread.

"Many of us entered this field with excitement about building incredible aircraft, but bureaucracy and antiquated tools can dampen that spirit," said Bethany Davis, Head of Airplane Systems and Labs at JetZero. "That's why the Air Force emphasizes 'buying back time' and strongly supports our digital tools, lab-driven rapid prototyping approach. It's a strategic move to accelerate critical aerospace capabilities."

The partnership between ADI and JetZero came as a result of ADI's experience developing and deploying industry's top aerospace and defense digital twin platform and a proven track record accelerating the airplane development journey through flight test and type certification.

"Traditional aerospace development required experts in one location," said Scott James, ADI's president and CEO. "The use of remotely accessible labs, enabled by our ADEPT edge computing platform, changes the calculus. A test engineer in Florida can pilot the simulation-based flight test, while a control systems expert in Montreal and a hydraulics specialist in Michigan work on the same test in real-time, each seeing the data and analytics they need. This real-time collaboration, regardless of location, brings specialized insights together more efficiently than ever."

Remote testing helps solve one of the biggest challenges for a commercial OEM: finding and keeping specialized talent. Team members come in for physical tests but can work from anywhere once remote environments are ready. This has helped JetZero build a global operation, with team members across the U.S. and around the world. JetZero's digital setup gives them access to top talent, no matter where they are, and top talent is what's required to achieve dramatic innovation in the aviation world.

SOURCE: Applied Dynamics International

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/adi-and-jetzero-announce-key-demonstrator-milestones-1024712