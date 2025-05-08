Hastings Equity Launches Industria Power + Data, Uniting National Electrical Services and Automation Capabilities Under One Brand

ELGIN, ILLINOIS / ACCESS Newswire / May 8, 2025 / Hastings Equity Partners is proud to announce the formation of Industria Power + Data, a new organization bringing together a national network of leading electrical services companies under one unified brand. Industria Power + Data's family of best-in-class electrical services and automation providers will deliver comprehensive solutions to the nation's leading industrial, technology, commercial and GC players across the public and private sectors.

Industria Power + Data represents a strategic evolution in Hastings Equity's long-standing mission to build a market-leading platform in the electrical services and automation space. By aligning the portfolio of companies under the Industria brand, Hastings and management believe they will develop a stronger, more cohesive organization capable of delivering scalable, high-quality electrical and data infrastructure solutions from coast to coast.

With a deep bench of expertise in commercial, industrial, and retail building construction, as well as in data centers, distribution & logistics facilities, and general building automation, Industria Power + Data offers clients unmatched technical capability, regional experience, and reliability. As has been the case historically, the new brand will continue to prioritize safety, performance, and innovation as it expands its national footprint.

"The formation of the Industria Power & Data brand will provide our customers with a unified offering of services and solutions across the country while still maintaining the strengths of each of our respective companies.", said Ed Maslak, CEO of Industria Power + Data. "We are truly excited about this next phase of growth." Grant Reckhow, Principal at Hastings Equity Partners, added, "The Industria Power + Data brand helps us further unify the platform and moves us closer to our goal of creating the top non-union electrical service provider in the country."

Industria Power + Data is built on a foundation of highly respected regional electrical service providers, each with a history of excellence and a commitment to delivering mission-critical projects on time, on budget, and most importantly, safely. This new alignment not only strengthens service delivery but also streamlines integration and enhances growth opportunities for partners and clients alike.

Hastings Equity will continue to support Industria Power + Data through targeted acquisitions, technology investments, and operational leadership as the platform grows its presence in key U.S. markets. The launch of Industria is a testament to Hastings' proven track record of building world-class businesses in the industrial services sector.

Industria Power + Data is a national electrical services organization backed by Hastings Equity. It unites a nationwide group of leading electrical service providers to offer comprehensive solutions for industrial, technology, commercial and GC players across the public and private sectors. With expertise in commercial, industrial, retail, data centers, distribution centers, and building automation, Industria Power + Data is committed to delivering exceptional quality, service and safety on every project. Visit industriapowerdata.com for more information.

Founded in 2004, Hastings Equity Partners is a lower middle-market private equity firm. Hastings invests first institutional capital in North American founder-led companies within the industrial and business services sectors, where it has deep operating and investing experience. As a preferred capital partner, Hastings seeks to empower businesses to reach their full potential. For almost two decades, the firm has formed long-term partnerships with entrepreneurs while utilizing a hands-on approach to enhance operations, provide strategic support, and accelerate growth. Learn more at https://www.hastingsequity.com/

