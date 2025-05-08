Metallicus: Mocse Credit Union Joins Metal Blockchain's Banking Innovation Program

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / May 8, 2025 / Metallicus, a leader in blockchain technology for financial institutions, today announced Mocse Credit Union's participation in its Metal Blockchain Banking Innovation Program. This announcement confirms Mocse Credit Union's recognition of blockchain technology as a catalyst for enhancing traditional finance and their commitment to leveraging Metallicus' expertise to elevate their technological capabilities.

"Mocse Credit Union's enrollment in our Banking Innovation Program is a key step in incubating blockchain and banking solutions alongside an expanding network of credit unions, CUSO's and fintechs.expressed Frank Mazza , Director of Blockchain for Institutions & Fintechs at Metallicus. "As institutions advance through the program and deploy use cases, they connect to The Digital Banking Network, reducing transaction costs, enhancing operational efficiency, and providing greater services for their members."

Metal Blockchain's Banking Innovation Program helps institutions implement customized blockchain solutions that adhere to regulatory standards like BSA Compliance while addressing their specific operational demands. By focusing on use cases such as Stablecoins, Cryptocurrency, Digital Identity, SSO, Private Subnets, and Tokenization of Assets, the program provides the necessary tools and resources to increase profitability, lower costs, mitigate risks, and improve services for their members.

The Digital Banking Network (TDBN), Metallicus's open-source blockchain banking protocol, allows credit unions and banks to deploy private subnets while maintaining bridgeless interoperability with other institutions on the network. This facilitates instant global payments, digital identity management, and access to decentralized finance products, enabling financial institutions to enhance their member services seamlessly and securely.

Financial institutions interested in participating in the Metal Blockchain Banking Innovation Program can express their interest or learn more by contacting bizdev@metallicus.com .

###

About Metallicus:

Metallicus is a leader in blockchain technology for financial institutions and the core developer of The Digital Banking Network (TDBN), an open-source blockchain banking protocol with built-in Digital Identity (DID) and stablecoin integration for secure, compliant global transactions. Additionally, our suite of blockchain-based financial tools provides institutions and developers with digital wallets, and white-labeled crypto offerings. Our CUSO division provides credit unions with blockchain infrastructure for real-time settlement, automated compliance, and improved member services.

About Mocse Credit Union:

Pronounced "Moxie," we embody the meaning of that word through our audacious authenticity. From our founding in the kitchen of Harry and Lucille Hammer in the 1950s, to Lucille taking the helm as our first CEO when women rarely occupied such a role in the banking world, we are a credit union that breaks with convention to boldly serve our members and our community.

SOURCE: Metallicus

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/mocse-credit-union-joins-metal-blockchains-banking-innovation-program-1025031