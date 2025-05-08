Onramp Launches Comprehensive Bitcoin Financial Services Platform With Introduction of Onramp Trade

New Trading Platform Provides Clients With a Cost-Efficient, Segregated and Insured Venue to Accumulate Bitcoin - and a Seamless Path to Long-Term Custody and Financial Services

DALLAS, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / May 8, 2025 / Onramp, a leading provider of specialized bitcoin financial services, today announces the launch of Onramp Trade, a premium bitcoin-only trading platform designed to deliver industry-leading liquidity, security, and cost-efficiency.

Onramp Trade Dashboard



Onramp Trade marks a significant expansion of Onramp's existing financial services ecosystem, providing individuals and institutions with unmatched benefits:

Superior Liquidity : Ensures optimal trade execution.

Qualified Custody : Trade accounts are fully segregated and insured.

Onramp Terminal Access : Comprehensive research and educational resources.

Competitive Fees : 0.75% standard fees, discounted to 0.65% for Multi-Institution Custody (MIC) clients.

Integrated Custody Solutions: Seamless migration path into secure MIC custody vaults.

Individuals who sign up before the end of June will receive 50% off the monthly account fee and pay zero trading fees - both benefits last through the end of September 2025.

"The launch of Onramp Trade reflects our commitment to providing a fully integrated, secure, and sophisticated platform tailored specifically for the evolving needs of bitcoin investors," said Michael Tanguma, CEO of Onramp. "Our comprehensive service suite ensures clients benefit from optimal execution, secure storage, inheritance planning, and financial flexibility - all under one trusted partnership."

Onramp's unique ecosystem leverages its innovative Multi-Institution Custody model, enabling sustainably low trading fees by diversifying revenue streams across custody and related financial services.

For more information about Onramp Trade or to begin your bitcoin journey, visit onrampbitcoin.com .

For more information or media inquiries, please contact hello@onrampbitcoin.com.

Contact Information

Michael Tanguma

CEO

michael@onrampbitcoin.com

737-260-7979

SOURCE: Onramp

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/onramp-launches-comprehensive-bitcoin-financial-services-platform-wit-1025182