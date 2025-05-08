Sibannac, Inc. and 4biddenknowledge, Inc. Record First Podcast in Planned Series

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / May 8, 2025 / Sibannac, Inc. (OTC PINK:SNNC), a trailblazer in next-generation wellness and plant-medicine tourism, is proud to announce the recording of the first podcast pursuant to its co-marketing agreement with 4biddenknowledge Inc., led by bestselling author and consciousness media pioneer, Billy Carson.

Sibannac CEO, David Mersky, traveled to Carson's Florida-based studio to record the inaugural content. They revealed that Carson is now a Sibannac shareholder in anticipation of setting up new travel destinations. They also discussed the possibility of Sibannac participating in taking Carson's 4biddenknowledge company public in the future.

Other themes discussed centered on the pair's individual experiences with psychedelics, which they plan to offer to Carson's millions of followers across social media channels. Sibannac has a commitment from a five-star property in Costa Rica which will serve as the first Starwalker Journey destination. The date will be announced shortly and the parties will begin taking reservations immediately thereafter. Together with Ancient Aliens' William Henry, they aim to redefine wellness tourism and content creation.

"We had a phenomenal discussion on Billy's podcast today and we are eager to move forward together to offer premium travel experiences very soon," said David Mersky, CEO of Sibannac, Inc. The podcast is planned to be released next week by both parties.

Join the Movement

Visit Starwalker Cafe now: Starwalker Cafe

Starwalker Cafe is now open for membership. Gain access to exclusive content, book upcoming retreats, and become part of a rapidly growing community of explorers.

About David Mersky

Sibannac's CEO, David Mersky, has launched his social media channel, The Meru Sky, in which he discusses his personal journey with psychedelics and his mission to bring expanded consciousness to the world.

For additional information and product updates, follow us and sign up for updates at:

www.snncinc.com

x.com/sibannacinc

Media Contact: media@snncinc.com

4biddenknowledge, Inc.

Nikki Sheppard, Media Relations

Email: press@4biddenknowledge.com

Phone: (954) 345-0086

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Sibannac, Inc. (the "Company"), its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the company's expectations include, but are not limited to, those factors that are disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in documents filed by the company from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and other regulatory authorities.

SOURCE: Sibannac, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/sibannac-inc.-and-4biddenknowledge-inc.-record-first-podcast-in-1025202