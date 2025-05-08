Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. Enters Into Agreement To Receive U.S.-Made Heavy Lift Agricultural Drone And Plans To Commence U.S. Drone Manufacturing

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / May 8, 2025 / Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVTV) ("Envirotech" or the "Company") today announced that through its subsidiary, AG Drones Inc. ("AG Drones"), it has entered into a Consulting and Manufacturing Agreement with a U.S. drone manufacturer for the manufacture of a U.S.-made heavy lift drone and that, following delivery of the drone and its associated intellectual property, Envirotech plans to open its previously announced drone manufacturing facility in the United States.

The Consulting and Manufacturing Agreement provides for the design and build of a heavy lift U.S.-made electric unmanned aerial system ("UAS") for AG Drones in accordance with AG Drones' detailed specifications. Upon delivering the drone to AG Drones, the design-manufacturer will also transfer all accompanying intellectual property to AG Drones in connection with which Envirotech intends to open its U.S. drone manufacturing facility.

The delivery of the heavy lift agricultural drone to AG Drones is part of Envirotech's recently announced plan of creating an electric drone division. The initial heavy lift drone is purpose-built for the agricultural market, with advanced spraying and mapping functionality. U.S. made, with no reliance on Chinese parts, AG Drones will be National Defense Authorization Act ("NDAA") compliant.

"In accordance with Envirotech's plan to create a drone division, the delivery of a heavy lift agricultural drone is a big step forward," said Jason Maddox, President and Interim Chief Financial Officer of Envirotech. "Our AG Drones division is expected to build a U.S.-based production facility and begin generating revenue in 2025. We believe that this strategic move will rapidly expand Envirotech's revenue base beyond commercial land-based vehicles this year."

The heavy lift agricultural drone is expected to be delivered to AG Drones during the second quarter of 2025.

Business owners and potential strategic partners interested in learning about Envirotech's technology offering are invited to visit the Company's new website and can contact the Company through the website at https://evtvusa.com/contact-evtv/

About Envirotech Vehicles

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVTV) is a technology company dedicated to revolutionizing the electric vehicle landscape by designing and manufacturing electric commercial vehicles that offer sustainable, efficient, and cost-effective transportation solutions. Committed to driving the future of mobility, Envirotech is pushing the boundaries of innovation and sustainability. For more information, visit www.evtvusa.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that relate to future plans, events, financial results, prospects, or performance are forward-looking statements. While they are based on the current expectations and beliefs of management, such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in this press release, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in reports filed by Envirotech with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available online at www.sec.gov. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including statements containing the words "will," "estimated," "planned," "expected," "believes," "strategy," "opportunity," "anticipated," "outlook," "designed," and similar words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Envirotech undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, changed circumstances, or unanticipated events.

Contact:

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc.

Merrick Alpert, Chief Communications Officer

Telephone: (870) 970-3355

Email: merrick@evtvusa.com

SOURCE: Envirotech Vehicles, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/envirotech-vehicles-inc.-enters-into-agreement-to-receive-u.s.-made-heavy-lift-agricultu-1025269