Salt Lake City, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2025) - US Critical Materials, a domestic leader in critical mineral exploration, today announced the confirmation of the highest-grade neodymium deposit ever reported within the United States, verified by independent analysis from Activation Laboratories (Actlabs), a globally recognized authority in geochemical testing.

With prime mineral claims averaging 1.2% neodymium (12,000 ppm), this announcement comes at a pivotal time as the United States faces urgent vulnerabilities across critical mineral supply chains. Neodymium is indispensable for manufacturing advanced systems essential to national defense, energy resilience, and technological innovation.

As noted in MIT Technology Review (August 21, 2024):

"Demand for rare earths will surge in coming decades, largely driven by neodymium-based magnets."

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) report, Global Seabed Mineral Resources (April 1, 2025), confirms that no neodymium deposits-or even traces-exist within the U.S. Extended Continental Shelf or Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), underscoring the urgent need to secure terrestrial domestic sources.

"China currently controls approximately 90% of the global neodymium supply," said Jim Hedrick, President of US Critical Materials and former U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) Rare Earths Commodity Specialist. "Restoring America's control over these critical materials is vital to safeguarding our defense, energy, and manufacturing sectors against foreign dependency."

Neodymium's national defense applications include:

Fighter aircraft propulsion, navigation, and weapon systems

Missile guidance, targeting, and defense platforms

Drone surveillance, electronic warfare, and battlefield communications

Ground-based radar arrays and global surveillance networks

Beyond defense, neodymium is essential for America's economic future, powering electric vehicles, wind energy systems, medical imaging technologies, and consumer electronics.

To address this strategic need, US Critical Materials is collaborating with Idaho National Laboratory (INL) to advance next-generation rare earth separation and environmentally benign processing technologies. This collaboration will expand U.S.-controlled recovery and refinement capacity while minimizing environmental impact.

Through innovation, investment, and strategic action, US Critical Materials is advancing its mission to restore America's sovereignty over critical mineral supply chains essential to national security, energy leadership, and economic growth.

About US Critical Materials

US Critical Materials Corp. is a privately held rare earth exploration and process development company headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. With substantial mineral holdings in Montana and Idaho, the company is dedicated to securing a domestically sustainable, high-grade supply of rare earth elements and gallium. US Critical Materials is committed to reducing U.S. reliance on imports and ensuring a stable, independent supply chain for national security. The company is actively utilizing and developing environmentally friendly technologies for the exploration and processing of rare earths and critical minerals.

For more information visit: www.uscriticalmaterials.com, or LinkedIn - US Critical Materials Corp.

