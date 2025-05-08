Summary: Valley Paint has rebranded from V&M Painting & Wallcoverings to reflect its expanded role in Phoenix's commercial sector. The new name supports long-term growth and broader project integration.

Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2025) - Valley Paint announces its official rebrand from V&M Painting & Wallcoverings, marking a strategic rebrand to reflect a broader vision that aligns with the company's evolving role in the Phoenix-area commercial real estate and construction markets. The rebranding reflects a clear change in direction as the company transitions from narrowly defined commercial painting services to a more comprehensive, solutions-driven approach.





Valley Paint Rebrands from V&M Painting & Wallcoverings

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10740/251253_3d47f71df48dba40_001full.jpg

This move follows a period of internal development in which the company assessed its capabilities and prepared for broader engagement with larger-scale commercial projects. While the scope of work previously centered on painting and wallcoverings, the updated brand identity supports a more integrated role across diverse building environments. The new name, Valley Paint, was selected for its clarity and relevance to the region while offering a cleaner, more recognizable presence within the industry.

The company has taken deliberate steps over time to prepare for this transition. First, the management invested a lot of resources and time in internal growth, including training staff. Second, they actively worked with various teams to ensure the new services aligned with the company's offerings and filled a void in the market.



These preparations were structured to maintain continuity while positioning Valley Paint to meet the growing demands of commercial clients. The leadership team remained focused on preserving the values and standards that defined the company's early reputation, ensuring that long-standing client relationships remained uninterrupted throughout the rebranding process.





Valley Paint has rebranded to reflect its expanded role in Phoenix's commercial sector.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10740/251253_3d47f71df48dba40_002full.jpg

The rebranding also reflects the company's long-term outlook. With the growing Phoenix commercial real estate and construction sectors, Valley Paint is preparing to serve as a steady and capable partner for large-scale projects requiring high coordination and finish quality. The company aims to meet not only current demands but also anticipate future needs as development in the region continues to accelerate.

Existing clients have been reassured that all current engagements will continue without disruption. Under the Valley Paint name, the interior and exterior painter remains dedicated to delivering the same consistency and professionalism that have earned the trust of Phoenix-area developers, property owners, and commercial contractors over the past decade. This transition also opens the door to future opportunities as the company continues building relationships across the region.

About Valley Paint:

Valley Paint is a Phoenix-based company that provides painting and wallcovering services for residential and commercial clients. Established in 2012, the company serves various industries including healthcare, hospitality, and corporate facilities. Valley Paint focuses on precision, reliability, and delivering consistent results across interior and exterior applications.



Media Contact:





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10740/251253_3d47f71df48dba40_003full.jpg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/251253

SOURCE: GetFeatured