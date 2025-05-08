Summary: DocMJ will participate in the 2025 Florida Medical Cannabis Conference & Exhibition, where Medical Director Dr. Louis Frosch will speak on evolving clinical approaches in medical cannabis treatment.

Clearwater, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2025) - DocMJ announces its upcoming participation in the Florida Medical Cannabis Conference & Exhibition (FMCCE), scheduled to take place from May 30 to June 1, 2025. Dr. Louis Frosch, DO, Medical Director of DocMJ, will deliver a featured presentation focused on advancing clinical applications of medical cannabis and challenging traditional treatment models.

FMCCE is one of the leading medical cannabis events in the United States, drawing physicians, healthcare professionals, researchers, and policy advocates from around the country. The conference highlights functional cannabinoid-based medicine and its role in modern healthcare, providing a platform for evidence-driven dialogue among the medical community. DocMJ's involvement underscores the organization's continuing role in the development of accessible, informed patient care strategies through medical cannabis in Florida.

Dr. Frosch will present a research-informed session titled 'Clinical Applications of Medical Cannabis: A Hybrid-Centered Approach that Challenges the Traditional Indica-at-Night and Sativa-During-the-Day Standard of Care'. The presentation aims to explore how hybrid cannabis strains are influencing the effectiveness and personalization of patient care. With shifts in cultivation methods and the growing complexity of terpene and cannabinoid profiles, Dr. Frosch will discuss how clinical approaches are evolving to match the therapeutic potential of these plant changes.



As part of his presentation, Dr. Frosch will review how a hybrid-based treatment model provides greater flexibility in addressing a wide range of medical conditions. A specific focus will be placed on optimizing patient outcomes by considering individual responses, terpene variation, and treatment timing, rather than relying on outdated categorizations. The session will address how this model may benefit patients managing conditions such as chronic pain, anxiety, sleep disorders, and neurological concerns.

DocMJ's participation in FMCCE 2025 aligns with its broader efforts to support medical professionals in Florida by offering up-to-date insights into cannabinoid medicine. The organization continues to contribute to ongoing discussions around best practices in medical cannabis care, provider education, and responsible integration of cannabis-based therapies in clinical environments. The event offers an opportunity for attending medical professionals to connect with leaders in the field, explore current research trends, and exchange practical approaches to care.



By participating in this year's conference, DocMJ reaffirms its commitment to advancing medical cannabis research and clinical leadership. The team's presence at FMCCE 2025 represents DocMJ's continued investment in educational outreach, regulatory alignment, and the advancement of patient-first solutions in Florida's evolving cannabis healthcare landscape.

About DocMJ:

DocMJ provides accessible pathways for patients in Florida to obtain medical cannabis recommendations from certified physicians. The organization is dedicated to streamlining the process and prioritizing patient well-being by providing compassionate care from qualified medical professionals. The DocMJ team ensures each patient receives personalized attention and guidance in navigating Florida's medical cannabis program.



