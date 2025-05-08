Preliminary results published by International Federation of Robotics

Automakers in the United States have invested in more automation: total installations of industrial robots in the car industry increased by 10.7%, reaching 13,700 units in 2024. These are preliminary results, presented by the International Federation of Robotics (IFR).

"The United States has one of the most automated car industries in the world: The ratio of robots to factory workers ranks fifth, tied with Japan and Germany and ahead of China," says Takayuki Ito, President of the International Federation of Robotics. "This is a great achievement of modernization. However, in other key areas of manufacturing automation, the US lags behind its competitors."

Robots from abroad

The majority of industrial robots are imports from overseas, as there are few robot manufacturers producing in the United States. Globally, 70% of installations are produced by four countries: Japan, China, Germany and South Korea. Within this group, Chinese manufacturers are the most dynamic, with production for their huge domestic market more than tripling in five years (2019-2023). This puts them in second place after Japan. China's success is based on their national robotics strategy. Its manufacturing industry installed a total of about 280,000 units per year between 2021 and 2023, compared to a total of 34,300 installations in the United States in 2024.

US vs. China robot market

In China, robotics and automation are penetrating all levels of production. This is evidenced by its high robot density of 470 robots per 10,000 employees in manufacturing the third highest in the world, surpassing Germany and Japan in 2023. The United States, on the other hand, ranks only tenth among the world's most automated manufacturing countries with a robot density of 295 robots per 10,000 employees. The country's automation is heavily concentrated in the car sector: Around 40% of all new industrial robot installations in 2024 are in automotive

At the Automate Show 2025 in Detroit, IFR's Jane Heffner will present the preliminary figures on robot installations: Wednesday, 14 May at 10:30 am (Automate Show Theatre). The Robotics Executive Roundtable by IFR will then discuss the trends and technologies driving the industry today.

