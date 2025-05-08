Kiwibot Transforms Into Robot.com, Setting Stage for Global Automation Leadership

Strategic rebrand follows 400% task growth in seven months as the company expands from campus delivery to enterprise automation across multiple industries.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / May 8, 2025 / Today marks a pivotal milestone as Kiwibot announces its transformation into Robot.com, signaling the company's evolution from a sidewalk robotics startup to a multi-industry automation leader. What began as a campus food delivery service at UC Berkeley eight years ago has rapidly expanded into the company behind one of the most active robot fleets on Earth, now poised to establish itself in the estimated $1.2 trillion global robotics market.

On May 8th, Felipe Chavez, CEO, revealed the company's bold move on social media: We recently acquired robot.com. Here's why - and what's behind it. We've been quietly building one of the most active real-world robot fleets on Earth. It took us seven years to achieve 300,000 robotic tasks, and we've now quadrupled that to over 1 million tasks completed in just seven months.

This evolution goes far beyond a name change. The transition to Robot.com represents a fundamental expansion of the company's mission: building practical, purpose-driven robots that solve real-world problems today. By focusing on robots with clearly defined roles and immediate applications, Robot.com is positioning itself to capture a significant share in the robotics market across multiple industries, including delivery, warehouse logistics, advertising and data analytics, security and inspection, and kitchen automation.

"Robots aren't coming. They're here. And we're giving them work to do," stated Chavez. This pragmatic approach has already yielded results with major enterprise partnerships, including Sodexo and GrubHub, with deployments across various sectors.

The company's operational footprint has expanded dramatically in parallel with its vision. Today, Robot.com has over 500 robots in active deployment, with operations spanning more than half of the United States. International expansion has accelerated through strategic pilots, advertising campaigns in Saudi Arabia and Dubai, and a global showcase tour including San Francisco, Paris, Seoul, Berlin, and São Paulo.

Robot.com is redefining automation with enterprise-grade solutions that address critical business challenges. The company's fleet based approach enables businesses to rapidly deploy robotic automation at scale, meeting immediate operational needs in warehouse logistics and delivery without the complexity of traditional implementation. This capability arrives at a crucial time when labor shortages have forced warehouse shutdowns across the country. Robot.com's enterprise solutions efficiently handle cargo capacity of up to 80 liters, 33 pounds, or 15 kilograms, while simultaneously collecting valuable demographic and engagement data that helps businesses optimize their operations and customer interactions.

Beyond logistics, Robot.com has created a unique position in the advertising industry following its acquisition of Nickelytics. This strategic move has transformed the robotic fleet into mobile advertising platforms that generate approximately 3,000 impressions per mile. The company's robots don't just work-they communicate, engage, and deliver measurable advertising impressions while performing their primary tasks.

This dual-purpose approach represents a fundamental breakthrough in both robotics and out-of-home advertising, creating an entirely new category of media with significant revenue potential.

About Robot.com

Robot.com (formerly Kiwibot) is a pioneer in practical robotics solutions powered by advanced AI. The company delivers autonomous robots with level 4 autonomy, efficiency, and precision in controlled and complex urban environments. With over 500 robots deployed across more than half of the United States and expanding international operations, Robot.com has established itself as a leader in last-mile delivery while rapidly growing its presence in warehouse logistics, advertising and data analytics, inspection, and kitchen automation. Through partnerships with industry leaders like Sodexo and GrubHub, Robot.com is solving real-world problems today with purpose-built robots that drive measurable business value. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Colombia and Taiwan, Robot.com focuses on creating practical robots that deliver immediate value through purpose-built automation.

