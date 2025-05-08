Charlie's Holdings, Inc.: Charlie's Holdings to Launch PMTA Registry-Compliant PACHAMAMA E-liquids

COSTA MESA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 8, 2025 / Charlie's Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:CHUC) ("Charlie's" or the "Company"), an industry leader in the premium vapor products space, today announced that this month the Company is launching 2020 Premarket Tobacco Application ("PMTA")-submitted 60ml e-liquid SKUs in select states that have enacted U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") PMTA certification requirements.

In order to combat illicit vapor product sales at the state level, North Carolina, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Virginia, Wisconsin, and others have begun to heavily restrict vapor product sales. Charlie's is among the select minority of e-liquid manufacturers that offers adult consumers PMTA registry-compliant flavored e-liquids. Launching under the Company's flagship PACHAMAMA brand, the new Charlie's line consists of five award-winning flavors, including customer favorites "Fuji" and "Mint." Existing wholesale and retail accounts will have the opportunity to reserve inventory before Charlie's accepts new customer orders.

Today's announcement further demonstrates (i) Charlie's commitment to full regulatory compliance, and (ii) the Company's determination to monetize its portfolio of more than 640 products with active PMTAs under FDA regulatory review.

"Less than 1% of the PMTAs for e-liquids, e-cigarette products, and devices have survived FDA's regulatory gauntlet," explained Ryan Stump, Charlie's Chief Operating Officer. "Unlike the vast majority of companies that sell vapor products in the United States, Charlie's has invested millions of dollars on the submission of its PMTAs to create some of the most robust and comprehensive PMTA submissions in the industry. We intend to continue to monetize these very valuable assets."

About Charlie's Holdings, Inc.

Charlie's Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:CHUC) is an industry leader in the premium vapor products space. The Company's products are sold around the world to select distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers through subsidiary company Charlie's Chalk Dust, LLC has developed an extensive portfolio of brand styles, flavor profiles, and innovative product formats.

For additional information, please visit Charlie's corporate website at: Chuc.com and the Company's branded online websites: sbxvape.com, CharliesChalkDust .com , enjoypachamama.com, and Pacha.co .

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to statements regarding the Company's overall business, existing and anticipated markets and expectations regarding future sales and expenses. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "should," "believe," "target," "project," "goals," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "may," "will," "could," "intend," variations of these terms or the negative of these terms, and similar expressions, are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company's control. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to: the Company's ongoing ability to quote its shares on the OTCQB; whether the Company will meet the requirements to up-list to a national securities exchange in the future; the Company's ability to successfully increase sales and enter new markets; whether the Company's PMTA's for its nicotine-containing products will be authorized by the FDA, and the FDA's decisions with respect to the Company's future PMTA's for nicotine products; the Company's ability to manufacture and produce products for its customers; the Company's ability to formulate new products; the acceptance of existing and future products; the complexity, expense and time associated with compliance with government rules and regulations affecting nicotine, synthetic nicotine, products containing nicotine substitutes, and products containing cannabidiol; litigation risks from the use of the Company's products; risks of government regulations; the impact of competitive products; and the Company's ability to maintain and enhance its brands, as well as other risk factors included in the Company's most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q, annual report on Form 10-K, and other SEC filings. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations.

