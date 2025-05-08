Clear Capital Launches Data Solutions Business 'PropertyNova' with Property Data, and ClearAVM and HDI Bulk Files

Rooted in an understanding of precision, quality and risk, Clear Capital delivers nationwide property data on a bulk scale across the real estate ecosystem

RENO, NV / ACCESS Newswire / May 8, 2025 / Clear Capital , the national real estate analytics, data solutions and valuation technology company, today announced the launch of its data solutions business, PropertyNova. In addition, the company announced its first products under PropertyNova, including Tax Assessment Data and Recorder Deed Data , a robust Data as a Service (DaaS) solution that offers comprehensive property insights.

Clear Capital, trusted for its 25 years of industry knowledge, high-quality products, and unwavering commitment to increasing certainty in the market, is addressing the critical gaps and challenges in the property data market through the launch of PropertyNova. Clear Capital's solutions offer nationwide data and analytics with greater transparency, reliability, and flexibility for businesses that rely on accurate insights to make confident real estate decisions.

With this launch, Clear Capital moves closer to providing a single version of truth for those who need all of their data and analytics services available in one place. By providing access to assessor and recorder data, large primary source datasets that are the backbone of creating AI-derived property or market insights, the company is addressing a key challenge that spans multiple industries - accessing a single master property address list. Across providers, discrepancies exist in addresses, a difficulty that is compounded when a customer needs to license multiple datasets or products.

"Transparency, reducing fraud, and enabling informed decision-making are at the core of what we do," said Duane Andrews, CEO of Clear Capital. "Our vision is to empower stakeholders across the ecosystem-lenders, investors, insurers, and homeowners-with the ultimate risk reduction tool, as PropertyNova customers will be equipped with the knowledge of what actually exists on more properties in the U.S. than anyone else. As we have been leveraging the best data sources, including our own proprietary datasets, to create valuations and build our own suite of products, we have the utmost confidence in delivering high-quality, accurate data and analytics to the broader industry."

Clear Capital's DaaS solution is specifically designed to seamlessly integrate large-scale public records data into the systems of various industries, including the mortgage, real estate, finance, and insurance sectors. In providing bulk access to critical property information, Clear Capital's solution enhances the capabilities of businesses to perform detailed analyses and make data-driven decisions effectively.

In addition to Tax Assessment Data and Recorder Deed Data, Clear Capital is offering its ClearAVM and Home Data Index (HDI®) bulk file products under the PropertyNova umbrella. The ClearAVM bulk file will provide access to data from Clear Capital's ClearAVM, which includes more than 120 million properties and 60 million high-confidence AVMs, while the HDI bulk file incorporates data from multiple sources with real-time processing and filtering, highlighting unique factors influencing property values. By making this data available, Clear Capital is increasing certainty in the valuation and real estate industry.

David Bluhm, Managing Director, Agnitio Capital NA, said in a GEM Crystal newsletter , "Before we can even begin to leverage AI-made possible advances in real estate analytics - we need more data. The Real Estate industry is just starting to see the promise, the value and the benefits of a more data-driven approach to valuing, predicting, investing in and owning real estate - and many react from fear and a perspective of being threatened. In 2025, we'll see a higher value placed on the unique data sets that drive expanded context and deeper understanding."

With additional data-driven products on the horizon for 2025, Clear Capital's PropertyNova will continue to deliver more of the company's reliable, nationwide property data and analytics to empower the entire market. To learn more about Clear Capital and PropertyNova, visit www.clearcapital.com/propertynova .

###

About Clear Capital:

Clear Capital is a national real estate analytics, data solutions and valuation technology company with a simple purpose: to build confidence in real estate decisions to strengthen communities and improve lives. Our goal is to provide customers with a complete understanding of nearly every U.S. property through our AI-driven analytics, data solutions, valuation services and automated appraisal review platforms. Our commitment to excellence - wherever it leads, whatever it takes® - is embodied by our team members across our brands and has remained steadfast in this pursuit since our first order in 2001.

Media Contact:

Ross Stevens

Caliber Corporate Advisers for Clear Capital

ross@calibercorporateadvisers.com

SOURCE: Clear Capital

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/clear-capital-launches-data-solutions-business-propertynova-with-1025181