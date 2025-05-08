DP World Champions Marine Biodiversity With Long-Term Monitoring Program in Brazil

Aquatic Fauna Monitoring initiative recognized by Ibama as a leading example of sustainable port development

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 8, 2025 / In a powerful demonstration of how industrial growth and environmental stewardship can go hand in hand, DP World has been recognized at Brazil's Federal Environmental Licensing Forum for its long-running Aquatic Fauna Monitoring Program. Hosted by Ibama - the country's national environmental agency - the event spotlighted the company's science-based conservation efforts at the Port of Santos, where DP World operates one of its most advanced terminals.

Since launching the program in 2013, DP World has prioritized biodiversity protection as a cornerstone of its operations in Brazil. The initiative is part of the company's broader sustainability strategy, Our World, Our Future, and exemplifies how ports and marine ecosystems can coexist, when backed by rigorous research and a long-term commitment to environmental integrity.

With a total investment of nearly BRL 12 million in over 30 environmental projects since terminal construction began in 2006, the company has made science-backed conservation a core part of its operations.

One of the most notable aspects of the program is the monitoring of benthic communities-organisms that live on the sea floor, including those that have colonized the submerged pillars supporting the terminal's quay. Over 11 years, 49 campaigns have been conducted, totaling 98 hours of underwater research. Scientists recorded 38 distinct marine species, providing invaluable data on the ecological succession and biodiversity of the port's marine environment.

Fabio Siccherino, CEO of DP World in Brazil, said: "Balancing economic development with sustainability is part of our DNA. Since construction began, we've maintained rigorous environmental monitoring, ensuring that our operations go hand in hand with marine life preservation, reaffirming our commitment to ecosystem conservation and the responsible conduct of our business."

The results are clear: new marine habitats have formed on port structures, seasonal changes have influenced biodiversity, and the presence of invasive species has been documented alongside native fauna. These insights contribute to a growing body of research on how industrial infrastructure can support rather than harm marine ecosystems when carefully managed.

The program's success earned DP World one of only 13 presentation slots at the national forum, a gathering aimed at sharing effective mitigation and compensation efforts within federally licensed projects.

"Our program not only ensures the ecological integrity of the local marine environment but also makes an important contribution to global best practices for impact monitoring and mitigation in large port developments," added Siccherino.

The program will be officially recognized with a certification from Ibama, confirming that DP World has met and exceeded requirements tied to its environmental licensing-offering a compelling model for how industry can align with nature.

