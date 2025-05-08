Cascale and Worldly Release New Policy Deep Dive on APAC Corporate Sustainability and Supply Chain Regulation

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, HONG KONG AND OAKLAND, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 8, 2025 / Timely Report Highlights Regional Trends Ahead of Cascale Forum in Vietnam

AMSTERDAM and HONG KONG and OAKLAND, Calif., May 8, 2025 /3BL/ - Cascale, the global nonprofit alliance empowering collaboration to drive equitable and restorative business practices in the consumer goods industry, and Worldly, the leading supply chain sustainability data insights platform, today released a new policy deep dive: Navigating Regulation and Building Resilience: Key Trends in Corporate Supply Chain Responsibility for APAC in 2025.

This report examines the growing trend of climate- and supply chain-related regulations across the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region and their implications for global brands, manufacturers, and suppliers. Released ahead of the Cascale Forum: Ho Chi Minh City, taking place on May 14-15, the analysis provides key insights that can inform conversations on regulatory readiness, facility-level data, and regional leadership.

The urgency of these shifts is underscored by the region's exposure to climate risk," said Elisabeth von Reitzenstein, senior director of policy and public affairs at Cascale. "The APAC region is home to the majority of the world's 100 most environmentally at-risk cities. Our industry has a responsibility-and an opportunity-to lead in shaping more resilient, transparent supply chains. This deep dive is designed to equip our members with the foresight to do exactly that."

In addition to spotlighting major national and international regulatory developments, the deep dive outlines clear recommendations for companies, including how to invest in localized data systems, set science-based targets, and build stronger brand-manufacturer partnerships.

As part of its expanded focus on the APAC region, Cascale plans to launch a new APAC Policy Member Expert Team (MET) in 2025, which will advise on regulatory priorities and help shape the organization's advocacy efforts across the region. Cascale also continues to work closely with local industry associations such as VITAS and BGMEA to support members in navigating compliance and aligning with policy momentum.

"We're committed to amplifying local voices and building policy alignment from the ground up," said Howard Kwong, senior manager of public affairs, APAC at Cascale. "This deep dive is part of a broader effort to equip our members in and sourcing from the APAC region with the insight, partnerships, and tools needed to lead in a shifting global landscape."

Tools such as the Higg Index continue to play a critical role in enabling companies to meet emerging regulatory and buyer expectations, offering standardized, facility-level data on environmental and social performance.

To build resilient, future-ready businesses, companies must look beyond compliance and deeply understand the policy shifts unfolding across the Asia-Pacific region," said JR Siegel, vice president, sustainability at Worldly. "As APAC governments move from voluntary guidance to mandatory regulation, the leading companies of tomorrow will be the ones that invest in transparency, climate adaptation, and clean energy today. This paper is a call to action for businesses to treat these policy changes as an opportunity to shape the future of responsible commerce."

This publication builds on previous Cascale and Worldly policy deep dives, including reports on the EU's CS3D and IFRS Sustainability Disclosure Standards. It reflects the organizations' ongoing commitment to delivering expert insight, regional engagement, and practical support to help the consumer goods industry meet its sustainability and compliance goals.

Download the Full Report Today

Get expert analysis, regional insights, and strategic recommendations to help your company meet evolving expectations and build resilience in the world's most dynamic manufacturing region.

ABOUT CASCALE

Cascale is the global nonprofit alliance empowering collaboration to drive equitable and restorative business practices in the consumer goods industry. Formerly known as the Sustainable Apparel Coalition, Cascale owns and develops the Higg Index, which is exclusively available on Worldly, the most comprehensive sustainability data and insights platform. Cascale unites over 300 retailers, brands, manufacturers, governments, academics, and NGO/nonprofit affiliates around the globe through one singular vision: To catalyze impact at scale and give back more than we take to the planet and its people. LinkedIn | X | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

ABOUT WORLDLY

Worldly is the planet's leading sustainability data insights platform, trusted by 40,000+ major brands, retailers, and manufacturers in fashion, outdoor, home goods, toys, and more. Worldly uniquely collects high-resolution primary data specific to companies' value chains, operations, and products, providing insight into true impacts across carbon, water, chemistry, and labor. Featuring the most comprehensive source of ESG data for global manufacturers and the largest library of materials and product impacts, Worldly empowers businesses to scale responsibility into their global operations, faster and more accurately. Hosting, connecting with, and supporting the leading industry solutions and methodologies including ZDHC, Bluesign, and the Higg Index - developed and owned by the global nonprofit alliance Cascale - Worldly delivers the insights businesses need to reduce their impact, comply with emerging regulatory and financial disclosure requirements, and meet the expectations of a new generation of customers. worldly.io





View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Cascale on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Cascale

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cascale

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Cascale

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/cascale-and-worldly-release-new-policy-deep-dive-on-apac-corpora-1025436