Donnerstag, 08.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
4 Kilometer-Bohrlöcher in Folge - und der Markt schläft noch?!
08.05.2025 15:54 Uhr
Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 08

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Dr Alasdair Nairn

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Executive Director

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name:

Global Opportunities Trust plc

b)

LEI:

2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Global Opportunities Trust plc

Ordinary shares of 1p

ISIN: GB0033862573

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of Ordinary shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

GBP 2.88

25,000

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated price and volume

Price(s)

Volume(s)

GBP 72,000

25,000

e)

Date of transaction

08 May 2025

f)

Place of transaction

XLON

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

Telephone: 0131 378 0500

08 May 2025


