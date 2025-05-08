IRAEmpire.com has released a guide on choosing the best company to sell your business in 2025.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 8, 2025 / Choosing the right company to help you sell your business can be the difference between a smooth, profitable exit and a drawn-out, disappointing experience. Whether you're planning to retire, start something new, or capitalize on current market demand, the team or platform you choose will directly impact how fast you sell, how much you earn, and how cleanly the deal closes.

Ryan Paulson, Chief Editor at IRAEmpire.com , says, "Today, the market is full of options traditional business brokers, specialized M&A firms, online marketplaces, and hybrid services that combine automation with advisory. While that variety is great, it can also be overwhelming. Not all services are created equal, and picking the wrong one can cost you time, money, and opportunities."

Some firms specialize in high-value tech acquisitions, while others focus on local service-based businesses. Some charge hefty upfront fees, while others operate on commission-only models. Knowing how to evaluate your options based on your business type, size, and personal goals is crucial.

This guide is designed to help U.S.-based business owners navigate that landscape. We'll walk you through what to look for in a sales partner, what questions to ask, how to compare fees and processes, and which companies are best for different situations. Whether you're selling a neighborhood coffee shop, an Amazon FBA business, or a seven-figure SaaS product, this article breaks down the essentials and helps you make a confident, informed decision.

Remember: the right company won't just list your business they'll help you sell it well.

Types of Companies That Help Sell Businesses

Not all business sales require the same level of support. The best company for selling your business depends largely on your revenue, industry, deal complexity, and how involved you want to be in the process. Here's a breakdown of the main types of sales partners and when to use each:

Business Brokers

Business brokers are a popular choice for small to mid-sized businesses, especially those with annual revenues under $5 million. They act as intermediaries helping prepare the business for sale, listing it on appropriate platforms, screening potential buyers, and negotiating terms. Most brokers work on a success-fee basis, typically charging 10-15% of the final sale price. While some may ask for a modest retainer upfront, reputable brokers align their compensation with your success. Brokers are best if you want hands-on guidance but aren't in the M&A space.

M&A Advisors

If your business earns $1 million or more in profit or has a complex ownership structure, legal exposure, or global buyer potential an M&A advisor is usually the better choice. These firms specialize in strategic exits, and their services include valuation, deal structuring, tax planning, and buyer outreach. They work with private equity groups, family offices, and corporate acquirers. Fees may be higher (5-10% on large deals), but they often deliver more value on seven- and eight-figure transactions.

Online Marketplaces

Online marketplaces like Flippa, BizBuySell, Empire Flippers, and Acquire.com are great for DIY sellers. These platforms let you create a listing, reach a broad buyer audience, and use built-in tools for messaging, escrow, and analytics. They're cost-effective but require you to handle negotiations and prep on your own. Best suited for digital, e-commerce, or local businesses under $1 million in annual revenue.

Key Factors to Consider When Choosing a Company

Choosing the right company to help sell your business isn't just about cost it's about finding the best fit for your goals, industry, and deal size. Here's what to evaluate before making your decision:

A. Industry Experience

Not all firms understand the nuances of your specific industry. A broker who specializes in restaurants may not know how to position a SaaS company, and vice versa. Look for a company that has sold similar businesses to yours and ask for case studies or recent deal examples. Industry experience often results in faster sales and better valuations.

B. Buyer Network

A well-connected company can expose your business to serious, pre-qualified buyers. Ask how large and active their network is, what kind of buyers they attract (individuals, investors, private equity, etc.), and how they screen them. A good buyer pool speeds up the process and leads to better offers.

C. Transparency and Process

You should know exactly what to expect at each stage. Reputable firms provide a clear process: valuation, preparation, listing, marketing, buyer vetting, LOIs, due diligence, and closing. Avoid any company that's vague about how they work or tries to pressure you into signing an exclusive agreement without explaining their strategy.

D. Fee Structure

Understand how and when they get paid. Are there upfront fees? Is their commission percentage fair and based on results? Read the fine print some firms add extra charges for marketing or legal support.

E. Reputation and Reviews

Look beyond testimonials on their website. Check independent review sites, Google, Trustpilot, or Reddit. If you see a pattern of complaints about poor communication, bad deals, or lack of support, take it seriously.

Red Flags to Watch Out For

Not every company that offers to sell your business has your best interests in mind. In a competitive market, some firms rely on aggressive sales tactics, inflated promises, or hidden fees to win your business then underdeliver when it matters. Here's what to watch out for:

High Upfront Fees Without Clear Deliverables

While some upfront cost can be reasonable especially for valuations or legal prep be wary of firms that charge thousands before doing any real work. If a company demands a large retainer without explaining exactly what you're getting in return, it's a red flag.

Overpromising Valuations or Timeframes

If a broker or platform claims they can get you top dollar with minimal effort, proceed cautiously. Realistic timelines and valuations are based on data, not wishful thinking. An inflated valuation might sound good now, but it can sabotage the sale by turning off serious buyers.

Lack of Buyer Vetting

You don't want to waste time or risk sensitive information with unqualified buyers. A trustworthy firm should have a defined process for screening inquiries, verifying proof of funds, and managing NDAs before detailed info is shared.

Vague Strategy or Communication

If the company can't explain its marketing plan, buyer outreach process, or support structure, don't expect clarity later. Ask how they'll promote your listing, how often they'll update you, and what support you'll get during negotiations and closing.

Pushy Sales Tactics or Lock-in Agreements

Avoid firms that rush you into signing exclusivity agreements before you've seen their process or value. Take your time, ask tough questions, and walk away if they apply pressure.

Best Company to Sell Your Business: Why Earned Exits Stands Out

When it comes to choosing the best company to sell your business, Earned Exits is increasingly becoming the go-to option for founders who want more than just a transaction. This isn't a listing platform or a cookie-cutter brokerage it's a hands-on, founder-first advisory firm designed to help business owners exit on their terms, with real value and peace of mind.

Founder-Focused Philosophy

What sets Earned Exits apart is its commitment to putting the founder's goals first. Many brokers and platforms are transactional they care about closing the deal quickly and collecting their cut. Earned Exits takes a different approach. They work with you to align the sale strategy with your personal and financial objectives, whether that means maximizing sale price, protecting your employees, or securing a smooth handoff.

Tailored for Bootstrapped and Profitable Businesses

Earned Exits specializes in helping profitable, owner-operated businesses in the $500K to $5M revenue range. This often includes e-commerce brands, agencies, SaaS companies, and service businesses. Unlike some M&A firms that chase only 8-figure deals, Earned Exits fills the critical gap for owners who have built solid, sustainable companies but may not have access to high-level exit support.

Hands-On, Boutique Support

Clients don't get shuffled off to junior analysts. Earned Exits offers a boutique experience, with direct access to experienced deal professionals who guide you through valuation, buyer outreach, due diligence, negotiations, and closing. Their buyer network is curated not spammed so you're not sifting through time-wasters or tire-kickers.

Transparent, Aligned Incentives

Earned Exits operates on success-based compensation, meaning they win only if you win. They're selective about the businesses they take on, which is a good sign they're not trying to list as many companies as possible. Instead, they focus on making sure each exit is strategic, clean, and rewarding for the founder.

Proven Track Record and Founder Trust

With glowing testimonials and a growing reputation for results, Earned Exits is quickly becoming known as the "founder's M&A firm." If you want real strategic guidance not just a listing and a prayer it's one of the best options available today.

Final Tips Before You Commit

Before you lock in a company to help sell your business, take the time to do your homework. Selling a business isn't something you do often it's a once-in-a-lifetime move for many entrepreneurs. Choosing the wrong partner can cost you money, time, and even the deal itself. Here are some final tips to help you commit with confidence:

Interview Multiple Companies

Don't go with the first broker or platform that responds. Talk to at least two or three companies. Ask them the same questions so you can compare their answers: How do they value businesses like yours? What's their process for finding and vetting buyers? What kind of support do they offer during due diligence?

Get Everything in Writing

Make sure all agreements commissions, marketing fees, exclusivity periods, termination clauses are clearly outlined in writing before signing anything. Verbal promises won't protect you if expectations aren't met.

Ask for Proof

Request recent case studies or references from business owners they've worked with. If they've successfully sold businesses like yours, they should be able to show proof. Be wary if they dodge the question or only offer vague success stories.

Clarify Your Role

Every sales company expects a different level of founder involvement. Some require you to handle buyer communications; others take over completely. Understand how much time and energy will be required from your side during the process.

Trust Your Gut

Finally, pay attention to how they communicate. Are they transparent? Responsive? Do they ask smart questions? If something feels off during early conversations, it's likely a sign of future friction. Go with a team you trust not just the one promising the highest price.

Conclusion

Selling your business is one of the most important financial decisions you'll make. Choosing the right company to represent you or list your business directly affects your bottom line, your peace of mind, and your long-term success. Take your time, ask the right questions, and choose a partner that aligns with your goals.

A great sale doesn't happen by accident it starts with the right team behind you.

About IRAEmpire.com: IRAEmpire.com is a trusted platform providing financial education, business insights, and unbiased reviews. Our mission is to empower small business owners, retirees, and investors to make informed, confident decisions.

Contact:

Ryan Paulson

ryan@iraempire.com

