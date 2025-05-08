Anzeige
08.05.2025 16:02 Uhr
Trainwell Launches Teams: Make Every Workout a Group Win

Finanznachrichten News

A personalized fitness plan built by one of our expert trainers - plus accountability from your friends & family

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA / ACCESS Newswire / May 8, 2025 / Trainwell, the human-powered remote fitness platform, today introduces Trainwell Teams, a dynamic new feature designed to bring friends, family, and colleagues together for a more engaging, community-driven workout experience.

Trainwell Teams Feature Release

Trainwell Teams Feature Release
Three app mockups of trainwell's newest Teams feature.

With Trainwell Teams, every member can build their own workout squad-inviting people to join their fitness journey with a free trainer-selected workout plan for themselves. While 1-on-1 remote training remains the cornerstone of trainwell's service, Teams layers on a social element for additional accountability and a more engaging workout experience.

"Accountability and personalization are at the heart of lasting behavior change," said Matt Spettel, CEO of Trainwell. "Trainwell Teams empowers people to not only get accountability from their trainer but also rally their inner circle-whether that's a family group chat, an office workout class squad, or just a group of friends-to celebrate milestones, cheer each other on, and hit collective goals. It's fitness made social, fun, and personalized to fit into your life."

Key features of Trainwell Teams include:

  • Free Workout Plan: Invited teammates receive a free, trainer-selected workout plan-no credit card required. The focus remains on community and motivation, not on subscriptions.

  • Group Consistency Goals: Work together toward a shared goal each week. See who's working out, stay motivated together, and send mid-workout motivation to keep the momentum going.

  • Kudos To Keep Going: Send real-time shout-outs during workouts. Members get notified when their teammates are working out. They can then send their teammates quick messages that play mid workout-session-perfect for high-fives, encouragement, or inside jokes.

About Trainwell
Through its mobile app, trainwell delivers expert-designed workout plans and real-time training, blending human connection with data-driven insights. Tens of thousands of members worldwide trust Trainwell to make fitness approachable, personalized, and, now-more fun.

Contact Information

John LaGue
COO
john@trainwell.net

.

SOURCE: trainwell



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/trainwell-launches-teams-make-every-workout-a-group-win-1025092

