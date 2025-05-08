Aditya Dabas Promoted to Managing Director, SNH Capital Partners

AUSTIN, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / May 8, 2025 / SNH Capital Partners ("SNH"), a leading U.S.-based private investment firm focused on long-term partnerships, is pleased to announce the promotion of Aditya Dabas to Managing Director. This promotion recognizes Aditya's exceptional contributions to the firm's investment team and demonstrated leadership in key strategic areas.

Since joining SNH in 2019, Aditya has been instrumental in elevating the strength of the investment team through a focus on talent development and acquisition process management. His consistent and rigorous approach to underwriting and investment decision-making has also been a stabilizing force and a model for others within the firm.

"Aditya's dedication and leadership have significantly strengthened our investment team and culture," said Jevin Sackett, CEO of SNH Capital Partners. "His ability to build a team of top-tier professionals and his unwavering commitment to sound investment practices are invaluable assets to our firm. We are confident that he will continue to drive our success in his new role as Managing Director."

In his new position, Aditya will continue his focus on accelerating SNH growth into new investment areas while acting as board member and advisor to current portfolio company executives.

About SNH Capital Partners

SNH Capital Partners is a U.S.-based private investment firm dedicated to acquiring and transforming companies in the middle market. SNH has an active strategic presence in each of its core industries, partnering with best-in-class management teams to develop growth platforms across technology and technology-enabled business services leveraging its investment and operational resources. SNH's portfolio companies are market-leading and rapidly growing providers of information, technology, and other business services to the automotive, financial services, human capital management, and medical supply chain sectors. For more information, please visit www.snhcapitalpartners.com.

