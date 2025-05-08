Anzeige
CryoConcepts, LP Debuts Skin Clinic - the Ultimate Skin Tag Remover

Finanznachrichten News

An FDA-cleared at-home treatment designed for safe and effective skin tag removal

EASTON, PENNSYLVANIA / ACCESS Newswire / May 8, 2025 / CryoConcepts, LP, a pioneer in over-the-counter cryotherapy solutions, is excited to announce the launch of Skin Clinic - The Ultimate Skin Tag Remover, an FDA-cleared at-home treatment designed for safe and effective skin tag removal.

Skin Clinic The Ultimate

Skin Clinic The Ultimate
An FDA-cleared at-home treatment designed for safe and effective skin tag removal

Skin Clinic - The Ultimate Skin Tag Remover brings advanced cryogenic technology, trusted by medical professionals for over 30 years, into an easy-to-use at-home treatment. Designed for effective skin tag removal, this innovative solution offers a simple, targeted approach for clearer skin right at home.

Key Features:

  • Cryogenic Gas Canister: Delivers precise, controlled freezing for targeted skin tag removal.

  • 12 Foam Applicators: Designed for easy, hygienic application.

  • Advanced Skin Guard: Shields surrounding skin, reduces discomfort, and enables one-handed application.

  • Spa-Grade Serum: A soothing post-treatment formula enriched with aloe and a vitamin complex to help nourish the skin and promote healing after the skin tag falls away.

"CryoConcepts, LP, has always been at the forefront of bringing professional dermatological treatments into the home," said Sam Niedbala, PhD, CEO of CryoConcepts, LP. "With Skin Clinic - The Ultimate Skin Tag Remover, we're not just offering a product; we're providing a new standard for at-home beauty treatments with the efficacy and safety of medical-grade solutions."

This product is a testament to CryoConcepts, LP's commitment to beauty and health, offering a safe and effective solution for a common cosmetic concern, affecting 50% of the population. With trusted technology and easy application, it is a reliable alternative to costly professional treatments and an essential addition to any beauty routine.

Skin Clinic - The Ultimate Skin Tag Remover is now available on Amazon and Walmart.com. To learn more about the product or CryoConcepts, LP, visit www.skinclinicultimate.com or contact our media relations team.

About CryoConcepts, LP:

Based in Easton, PA, CryoConcepts, LP, is recognized as a leader in developing over-the-counter cryo-based dermatological products, setting the standard for at-home skincare solutions through innovation, safety, and effectiveness.

CryoConcepts UltimateSkinTag SkinTagRemover SmoothSkin SelfCare SkinGoals

Shop Skin Clinic - The Ultimate Skin Tag Remover on Amazon

Contact:

Sam Niedbala, PhD
Chief Executive Officer
customercareaes@cryoconcepts.com
855-355-2796
CryoConcepts.com

###

.

SOURCE: CryoConcepts



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/cryoconcepts-lp-debuts-skin-clinic-the-ultimate-skin-tag-remover-1025215

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.