CyberFuels Holding Company, Inc.: CyberFuels Announces That It Has Received a Non-Binding Indicative Offer From Mabanaft for a Joint Venture in CyberFuels' Planned "Port Tampa Energy" Terminal

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / May 8, 2025 / CyberFuels Holding Company, Inc. (OTC PINK:CBRF) ("the Company") is pleased to announce that CyberFuels, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, ("CyberFuels") has received a non-binding indicative offer from Mabanaft GmbH & Co. KG ('Mabanaft"), a global energy company, to potentially purchase a minority interest in a planned future joint venture between at least CyberFuels and Mabanaft or an affiliate company. As part of the minority interest, CyberFuel's "Port Tampa Energy" terminal could be jointly operated. The terminal will be located in Tampa, Florida. This indicative offer is contingent on certain Conditions Precedent, which CyberFuels believes it either currently meets or expects to meet and remains subject to obtaining all necessary regulatory and management approvals.

The Company closed on the purchase of its newly founded "Port Tampa Energy" terminal on December 29, 2023. It announced on June 24, 2024 that it expected to enter into a joint venture agreement with a third party that could enhance the business opportunities of its new terminal. It is the Company's intention that Mabanaft, as a potential future partner in its project, will be able to use its worldwide network and energy expertise to support the Tampa regional market by providing fuels to the growing local economy of West Florida.

Ronald Mills, Sr., CEO of the Company stated "that everyone at CyberFuels is very pleased that Mabanaft continues to express an ongoing interest in becoming CyberFuels' potential JV Partner in its 'Port Tampa Energy' terminal. Both of our companies share a similar vision of tomorrow's energy solutions that will create a more sustainable world and a brighter future for generations to come."

"Our proposed minority interest in CyberFuels' 'Port Tampa Energy' terminal is a natural fit with our strategy to drive the energy transition through smart infrastructure and engineering excellence. The planned joint venture provides a strategic entry into Florida's vibrant economy, with 72 acres of well-located land with access to airports and the marine industry. Combined with our proven track record in low carbon investments in Europe and the US, we see this as a compelling opportunity to scale alternative fuel solutions and build a resilient, low carbon energy future," said Philipp Kroepels, Director New Energy, Mabanaft.

About: CyberFuels Holding Company, Inc.

Our vision is to be the leading provider of sustainable energy solutions that bridge the gap to a better future. We are committed to offering our customers green energy and sustainable eFuels that reduce their carbon footprint and promote environmental sustainability. We envision a future where our customers can rely on our products and services to power their homes, businesses, and communities without compromising on safety, reliability, or affordability. Our goal is to empower our customers to make responsible and informed choices that will benefit themselves, their communities, and the environment. Through innovation, collaboration, and a commitment to sustainability, we will create a brighter, cleaner, and more sustainable future for generations to come.

ABOUT MABANAFT:

The Mabanaft Group is a leading independent and integrated global energy company, providing its customers with tailored energy solutions for their transportation, heating, industrial and agricultural needs. The group is active in the import, distribution and marketing of petroleum products, chemicals and biofuels, and supports its customers' transition to cleaner fuels by providing alternative long-term solutions.

Safe Harbor :

Certain statements and information included in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Federal Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words or phrases "will likely result," "expected to," "will continue," "anticipated," "estimated," "projected," "intends," "plans," or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to certain risks, known and unknown, and uncertainties, including but not limited to, economic conditions, dependence on management, dilution to shareholders, lack of capital, changes in laws or regulations, the effects of rapid growth upon the Company and the ability of management to effectively respond to the growth, demand for products and services of the Company, newly developing technologies, its ability to compete, conflicts of interest related to related party transactions, regulatory matters, protection of technology, lack of industry standards, the effects of competition, the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing, the financial implications of a joint venture structure, as well as its ability to attract and contract with potential storage customers. Such factors could materially adversely affect the Company's financial performance and could cause the Company's actual results for future periods to differ materially from any opinions or statements expressed within this press release.

