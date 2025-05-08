Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2025) - Canada's Best Managed Companies co-leaders, Lorrie King and Derrick Dempster, along with their dedicated team members, sponsors, and program winners, joined David Chelich, Sector Head, Global Energy and Diversified Industries, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV), to open the market to celebrate the esteemed 2025 Canada's Best Managed Companies winners.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GkpTycIKpwo

With a legacy spanning over three decades, the Canada's Best Managed Companies program remains the benchmark of excellence for privately-owned Canadian businesses. Established in 1993 by Deloitte, the program has drawn countless companies aspiring to earn the prestigious designation through a thorough and demanding evaluation process. This process carefully examines their leadership capabilities in key areas such as strategy, culture and commitment, capabilities, innovation, governance, and financial performance.

We are grateful to our esteemed program sponsors, Deloitte Private, CIBC, EDC, Norton Rose Fulbright, The Globe and Mail, and TMX Group, whose support has been instrumental in the success of the Canada's Best Managed Companies program.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/251300

SOURCE: Toronto Stock Exchange