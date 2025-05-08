The SunPower M Class product portfolio offers solar panels for the residential and commercial markets featuring the company's latest back contact solar technology. The panels are expected to reach 25% efficiency for residential applications up to 500 W and 24. 4% for commercial applications up to 660 W. Chinese solar module manufacturer TCL SunPower, a unit of Chinese industrial conglomerate TCL Technology Group Corp, has launched this week its new SunPower M Class solar module series based on TOPCon and back contact technology. "With industry-leading energy density, the M Class panels are expected ...

