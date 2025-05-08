Betsson AB: Bulletin from the Annual General Meeting of Betsson AB (publ)

Betsson AB (publ) held its Annual General Meeting on Thursday, 8 May 2025, at which the following main resolutions were made:

Adoption of balance sheets and profit and loss statements

The Annual General Meeting resolved to adopt the parent Company's and the Group's balance sheets and profit and loss statements for 2024.

Dividend distribution

The Annual General Meeting resolved to approve the Board of Directors' proposal to distribute EUR 0.66 per share plus an additional EUR 0.10 to be paid at two separate occasions, each EUR 0.33, whereof the additional distribution of EUR 0.10 will be paid out in conjunction with the first payout occasion. The record day for the first pay out shall be Monday 12 May 2025 and the record day for the second pay out occasion shall be Wednesday 12 November 2025.

Approval of the Board of Directors' remuneration report

The Annual General Meeting resolved to approve the Board of Directors' remuneration report for 2024.

Discharge of liability

The Annual General Meeting resolved to discharge the members of the Board of Directors and the CEO from liability for the financial year 2024.

Board of Directors and auditor

The Annual General Meeting resolved to re-elected Eva de Falck, Peter Hamberg, Eva Leach, Pontus Lindwall, Johan Lundberg, Louise Nylén and Tristan Sjöberg as members of the Board of Directors. Johan Lundberg was re-elected Chairman of the Board of Directors. Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers AB was re-elected as auditor.

The fees for the Board of Directors and the auditor were resolved in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal.

Instruction for the Nomination Committee

The Annual General Meeting resolved to adopt an updated instruction for the Nomination Committee according to the proposal from the Nomination Committee.

Long-term share performance plan 2025

The Annual General Meeting resolved to implement a performance-based incentive plan, as well as on the transfer of own shares to the participants of the plan subject to certain conditions.

The plan, in summary, means that the participant will receive a performance share right free of charge, amounting to 225 percent of the participant's gross annual fixed salary as of 1 January 2025, which, based on the fulfilment of the performance conditions (revenue, EBIT, operational cash flow, and ESG) during the performance period entitles the participant to receive series B shares. The performance period runs from January 2025 to December 2027 and the allocation of performance shares will take place in the second quarter of 2028. The plan will have approximately 14 participants consisting of the CEO, Group management and Operational management. The Board of Directors will establish target levels for the performance conditions regarding revenue, EBIT, and operational cash flow.

Upon full allocation of performance shares, the number of shares will amount to 658 404 shares of series B in Betsson, corresponding to a dilution effect of approximately 0.5 percent of the share capital and approximately 0.2 percent of the votes in the Company.

Authorisations

The Annual General Meeting resolved to authorise the Board of Directors to, until the next Annual General Meeting, decide on the repurchase and transfer of series B shares on one or more occasions. The authorisation means that the Board of Directors, with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, may decide on the transfer of the Company's own shares as payment for the acquisition of a company or business at a price corresponding to the share price at the time of transfer. The authorisation is limited so that the Company's holding may not exceed 10 percent of all shares in the Company.

Further, the Annual General Meeting resolved to authorise the Board of Directors to decide on the issue of shares and/or convertibles, on one or more occasions, during the period until the next Annual General Meeting, with or without deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, against cash payment, capital contributed in-kind or by set-off. The authorisation is limited in that it may not exceed a total of 14.3 million series B shares, which corresponds to a dilution of approximately 10 percent of the share capital and approximately 5 percent of the votes.

Minutes

The minutes from the Annual General Meeting, including the complete resolutions, will be made available on the Company's website, www.betssonab.com .

