WKN: 884336 | ISIN: SE0000170375 | Ticker-Symbol: HFVA
Frankfurt
08.05.25 | 08:08
10,640 Euro
+0,09 % +0,010
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HUFVUDSTADEN AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HUFVUDSTADEN AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,45010,86017:36
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.05.2025 13:00 Uhr
15 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hufvudstaden AB: Interim Report January - March 2025

Finanznachrichten News
  • Net revenue from property management was SEK 619 million (573), an increase of 8 per cent.
  • The Group's gross profit increased by 11 per cent, totalling SEK 397 million (359).
  • The fair value of the property holdings was SEK 47.2 billion (47.1 at year-end).
  • Unrealised changes in the value of investment properties amounted to SEK -205 million (-759) for the period.
  • Net result for the period was SEK 81 million (-396).

Comments from Hufvudstaden's President, Anders Nygren.

" Despite the uncertainty in the markets, Hufvudstaden delivered a higher result for the first quarter. Our vacancy rate was 6.6 per cent and we are continuing to experience stable demand for attractive office and retail premises in our market places. During this global situation our long-term approach and enduring customer relationships are highly important given these external conditions.

In the retail sector, we notice that households are continuing to restrain their consumer spending and the much anticipated upturn has been delayed. At the same time, several retailers are reporting positive growth, and we welcomed several strong brands during the quarter, such as ARC'TERYX, Dior and Stronger to Bibliotekstan as well as Paradox Museum to Femman in Nordstan."


Questions can be answered by:

Anders Nygren, President, and Åsa Roslund, Vice President and CFO,
telephone +46 8 762 90 00.

Appendix: Interim Report January - March 2025

The information in this Interim Report is information that Hufvudstaden AB (publ) is obliged to publish under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was published under the auspices of the above contact persons on May 8, 2025 at 13:00 CET.

Hufvudstaden
+46 8 762 90 00
info@hufvudstaden.se

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
