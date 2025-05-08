Anzeige
08.05.2025 16:12 Uhr
BizClik Media: Power Innovation at Tech & AI LIVE London - Partner with BizClik

Finanznachrichten News

LONDON, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik invites select media outlets and publications to join Tech & AI LIVE London, hosted by Technology Magazine and Cyber Magazine, on 14-15 May 2025 at 155 Bishopsgate.

With just days to go, this is the final opportunity for media brands to elevate their presence, engage with senior technology, AI, and cyber professionals, and align with one of the UK's most influential B2B platforms.

Over 1,500 in-person and virtual attendees are expected, including executives from across the UK and Europe.

Get your complimentary media pass here and be part of the conversation.

Why Become a Media Partner

Join world-class outlets such as AI Magazine, ISPA UK, Women in Tech Forum, Teens in AI, and AI Tools Network in amplifying the global dialogue on enterprise technology and innovation.

Official media partners will benefit from:

  • Association with globally recognised tech, AI and cybersecurity leaders
  • Access to exclusive interviews and editorial opportunities
  • Collaboration on pre- and post-event content
  • Visibility to a senior C-, V- and D-level audience
  • Logo placement, backlinks and amplification across Technology Magazine, AI Magazine and BizClik platforms

Media partners play a key role in amplifying global conversations around AI strategy, cybersecurity, enterprise IT and digital transformation.

Event Highlights

  • 40+ internationally acclaimed speakers, including:
    Dr. Kathrin Kind, Director AI & Advanced Analytics, Cognizant
    Amit Thawani, CIO, Lloyds Banking Group
    Elena Sinel FRSA, Founder & CEO, Teens in AI
  • Live panel discussions and executive workshops
  • Hundreds of in-person and virtual networking opportunities
  • Co-located with Cyber LIVE, expanding reach across tech and cyber audiences
  • CPD-accredited - one CPD point awarded per hour of learning

Explore the full agenda, speaker line-up and confirmed sponsors on our website

Interested in attending? Register to attend in person or virtuallyhere

About BizClik

BizClik is a global B2B digital media and events company producing sector-specific content across technology, sustainability, procurement, fintech and AI. Through digital magazines, websites, newsletters, webinars and live events, we connect enterprise leaders with executive audiences to enable strategic business engagement.

For more information, visit: www.bizclikmedia.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/power-innovation-at-tech--ai-live-london--partner-with-bizclik-302450142.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
