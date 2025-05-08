Temperature Data Logger Market worth $701.1 million by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global temperature data logger market is projected to be valued at USD 529.0 million in 2025 and reach USD 701.1 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The temperature data logger market is growing significantly. It is fueled by several factors, such as industrial automation, Industry 5.0, real-time data management, the rising need for data analytics, and the increasing focus of industries to improve efficiency, facilitate predictive maintenance, and simplify manufacturing processes. The widespread development of AI, Internet of Things (IoT) devices, and sensing technologies in industries such as pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, food & beverage storage and transport, medical device monitoring, cold chain logistics, chemical and industrial process control, HVAC systems, and environmental monitoring (e.g., agriculture and research labs) to boost the growth of the said market.

The USB segment is estimated to contribute a significant share during the forecast period.

USB-based data loggers are widely used across industries for their ease of use, cost-effectiveness, and reliability. Users can program sampling intervals, set alarm thresholds, and download recorded data by connecting the logger directly to a computer, eliminating the need for additional hardware or complex setups. USB data loggers' primary advantages are their simplicity and accessibility, as they require no specialized infrastructure. They are also cost-effective, making them ideal for budget-conscious applications without compromising essential features. Many USB loggers have configurable alarm settings that alert users when temperature readings fall outside predefined ranges, ensuring timely interventions. These devices often boast long battery life, allowing for prolonged monitoring periods without frequent maintenance. Temperature data loggers are widely used in various applications. The food and beverage industry ensures proper storage and transportation conditions for perishable goods, preventing spoilage and ensuring compliance with safety standards. In the pharmaceutical sector, these loggers track temperature-sensitive products like vaccines and medications during storage and transit, maintaining product efficacy. Researchers use USB loggers for environmental monitoring, recording ecosystem temperature variations to support climate studies. Furthermore, manufacturing industries rely on these devices to monitor machinery and processes requiring specific temperature ranges, ensuring quality control and operational efficiency.

The reusable data loggers' segment is set to exhibit the highest growth rate in the temperature data logger market during the forecast period.

Reusable temperature data loggers are durable, multi-use devices designed to record and monitor temperature data over multiple applications. They are engineered for repeated deployment after data retrieval and recalibration, making them a cost-efficient solution for industries requiring continuous or long-term temperature monitoring. These devices are commonly used in sectors like pharmaceuticals, food storage, and cold chain logistics, where accurate and consistent data collection is critical. Reusable temperature data loggers offer several key advantages. Their ability to be reused across multiple cycles significantly reduces operational costs, making them an economical choice for businesses with frequent temperature monitoring needs. They are designed to withstand harsh environmental conditions, ensuring reliable performance in extreme settings such as frozen storage, high humidity, or outdoor monitoring. These devices often feature advanced capabilities, including large data storage capacity, wireless connectivity, and real-time alerts, enhancing their versatility and efficiency. Additionally, reusable loggers can integrate with cloud platforms or IoT systems, enabling remote monitoring and compliance with strict industry regulations such as Good Distribution Practices (GDP) or HACCP. Their extended battery life and robust construction increase their value, especially in demanding applications.

Asia Pacific is pegged to grow the fastest throughout the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is growing fastest in the temperature data logger industry with increasing industrialization, expanding automation, and heavy demand for real-time monitoring across different industries. Asia Pacific held the largest share of the temperature data logger market in 2024, and this trend is likely to continue over the next few years. China, India, and Japan are the major contributors to Asia Pacific's temperature data logger market growth. Fast-track industrialization across Asia has created a conducive environment for the temperature data logger market growth. In particular, expanding pharmaceuticals, cold chain logistics, and industrial manufacturing are generating massive demand for temperature data loggers. The growth of the temperature data logger market in Asia Pacific is also driven by the escalating demand for temperature loggers from the overseas markets of other Asian countries, North America, and Europe. Fresh-key (Shanghai) Technology Co., Ltd provides a complete cold chain IoT monitoring solution, including temperature data loggers for the global food supply chain, with customers in dozens of countries such as America, Oceania, and Asia.

Key Players

The temperature data logger companies are competitive with several tier 1 players, including Onset Computer Corporation (US), HIOKI E.E. Corporation (Japan), Testo SE & Co. KGaA (Germany), ELPRO-BUCHS AG (Switzerland), and Dickson (US).

