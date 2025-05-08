Axogen, Inc. Reports 2025 First Quarter Financial Results

ALACHUA, Fla. and TAMPA, Fla., May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXGN), a global leader in developing and marketing innovative surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries, today reported financial results and business highlights for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

First Quarter Financial Results

First quarter revenue was $48.6 million, a 17.4% increase compared to the first quarter of 2024.

For the first quarter of 2025, gross margin was 71.9%, down from 78.8% for the first quarter of 2024.

Net loss for the quarter was $3.8 million, or $0.08 per share, compared to $6.6 million, or $0.15 per share for the first quarter of 2024.

Adjusted net loss for the quarter was $0.9 million, or $0.02 per share, compared to $2.7 million, or $0.06 per share, for the first quarter of 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA was $2.9 million for the quarter, compared to $1.0 million for the first quarter of 2024.

The balance of all cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, and investments on March 31, 2025, was $28.1 million, as compared to a balance of $39.5 million on December 31, 2024.

"We are pleased with our first quarter 2025 results and progress to date towards our longer-term objectives as described during our March 4th, 2025 Investor Day. Our revenue growth remains robust across our full range of nerve repair and protection solutions, driven by enhanced sales productivity and commercial execution." commented Michael Dale, CEO and Director of Axogen, Inc. "With one quarter behind us into the new year, we remain confident our market development objectives and business model optimization plans remain the right priorities for fulfillment of our business purpose to restore health and improve quality of life by making restoration of peripheral nerve function an expected standard of care."

Summary of Business Highlights

First quarter 2025 revenue growth was broad-based across our entire product portfolio, including double-digit growth performance in all markets, which include Extremities, Oral Maxillofacial & Head and Neck, and Breast.

First quarter 2025 gross margin performance is attributable to increased product costs and inventory write-offs.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") accepted the filing of the Company's Biologics License Application ("BLA") for Avance® Nerve Graft on November 1, 2024, and assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act goal date of September 5, 2025. During the first quarter 2025, we successfully completed the following regulatory milestones to support our anticipated approval in September 2025: a mid-cycle meeting with the FDA, clinical trial site inspections, and sponsor inspection under the FDA's Bioresearch Monitoring program.

Named Lindsey Hartley, CPA as the new Chief Financial Officer effective May 12, 2025. She will be succeeding Nir Naor who will be pursuing other opportunities. Nir will remain in an advisory capacity through July 1, 2025, to ensure a smooth transition of responsibilities.

2025 Financial Guidance

We are maintaining our full year revenue growth guidance in the range of 15% to 17% and continue to expect gross margin to be in the range of 73% to 75%. This includes one-time costs, mainly related to the anticipated BLA approval, impacting gross margin by approximately 1%. Additionally, we reiterate that we expect to be net cash flow positive for the full year.

About Axogen

Axogen (AXGN) is the leading company focused specifically on the science, development and commercialization of technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. Axogen employees are passionate about providing the opportunity to restore nerve function and quality of life for patients with peripheral nerve injuries by providing innovative, clinically proven and economically effective repair solutions for surgeons and healthcare providers. Peripheral nerves provide the pathways for both motor and sensory signals throughout the body. Every day people suffer traumatic injuries or undergo surgical procedures that impact the function of their peripheral nerves. Physical damage to a peripheral nerve or the inability to properly reconnect peripheral nerves can result in the loss of muscle or organ function, the loss of sensory feeling, or the initiation of pain.

Axogen's product portfolio includes Avance® Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; Axoguard Nerve Connector®, a porcine (pig) submucosa extracellular matrix ("ECM") coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; Axoguard Nerve Protector®, a porcine submucosa ECM product used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves and reinforce the nerve reconstruction while minimizing soft tissue attachments; Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM base layer coated with a proprietary hyaluronate-alginate gel, a next-generation technology designed to enhance nerve gliding and provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries; Axoguard Nerve Cap®, a porcine submucosa ECM product used to protect a peripheral nerve end and separate the nerve from the surrounding environment to reduce the development of symptomatic or painful neuroma; and Avive+ Soft Tissue Matrix, a multi-layer amniotic membrane allograft used to protect and separate tissues in the surgical bed during the critical phase of tissue healing. The Axogen portfolio of products is available in the United States, Canada, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, South Korea and several other countries.?

For more information, visit www.axogeninc.com.

Cautionary Statements Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management's current expectations or predictions of future conditions, events, or results based on various assumptions and management's estimates of trends and economic factors in the markets in which we are active, as well as our business plans. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "priorities," "objectives," "targets," "intends," "plan(s)," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," "continue," "may," "should," "will," "goals," and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our business model optimization plans, market development objectives, our business purpose to restore health and improve quality of life by making restoration of peripheral nerve function an expected standard of care, and our expectation of BLA approval in September 2025, as well as statements under the subheading "2025 Financial Guidance." Actual results or events could differ materially from those described in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, without limitation, potential disruptions from leadership transitions, global supply chain issues, record inflation, hospital staffing challenges, product development timelines, product potential, expected clinical enrollment timing and outcomes, regulatory processes and approvals, financial performance, sales growth, surgeon and product adoption rates, market awareness of our products, data validation processes, our visibility at and sponsorship of conferences and educational events, global business disruption from Russia's invasion of Ukraine and related sanctions, recent geopolitical conflicts in the Middle East, the evolving macroeconomic environment (including financial market volatility), geopolitical tensions, and escalating trade disputes with U.S. trading partners, as well as those risk factors described under Part I, Item 1A., "Risk Factors," in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and other risks and uncertainties, which may be detailed from time to time in reports filed by the Company with the SEC. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements are representative only as of the date they are made and, except as required by applicable law, we assume no responsibility to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements, we use the non-GAAP financial measures of EBITDA, which measures earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and Adjusted EBITDA which further excludes noncash stock compensation expense. We also use the non-GAAP financial measures of Adjusted Net Income or Loss and Adjusted Net Income or Loss Per Common Share - basic and diluted which excludes noncash stock compensation expense from Net Income or Loss and Net Income or Loss Per Common Share - basic and diluted, respectively. These non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP measures should be read in conjunction with our financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. The reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP should be carefully evaluated.

We use these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because (i) they allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision-making and (ii) they are used by our institutional investors and the analyst community to help them analyze the performance of our business.

AXOGEN, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts) ? March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Assets ? Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 18,096 $ 27,554 Restricted cash 6,000 6,000 Investments 3,973 5,928 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $960 and $788, respectively 26,295 24,105 Inventory 35,504 33,183 Prepaid expenses and other 3,202 2,447 Total current assets 93,070 99,217 Property and equipment, net 83,311 84,667 Operating lease right-of-use assets 13,903 14,265 Intangible assets, net 5,881 5,579 Total assets $ 196,165 $ 203,728 ? Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 19,658 $ 28,641 Current maturities of long-term lease obligations 2,087 1,969 Total current liabilities 21,745 30,610 ? Long-term debt, net of debt discount and financing fees 47,716 47,496 Long-term lease obligations 18,640 19,221 Debt derivative liabilities 2,558 2,400 Other long-term liabilities 141 94 Total liabilities 90,800 99,821 ? Shareholders' equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value per share; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 45,512,623 and 44,148,836 shares issued and outstanding 455 441 Additional paid-in capital 400,004 394,726 Accumulated deficit (295,094 ) (291,260 ) Total shareholders' equity 105,365 103,907 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 196,165 $ 203,728

?

AXOGEN, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts) ? Three Months Ended ? March 31, 2025 March 31, 2024 Revenues $ 48,560 $ 41,378 Cost of goods sold 13,627 8,758 Gross profit 34,933 32,620 Costs and expenses: Sales and marketing 21,045 19,815 Research and development 6,091 7,409 General and administrative 9,458 9,956 Total costs and expenses 36,594 37,180 Loss from operations (1,661 ) (4,560 ) Other (expense) income: Investment income 272 293 Interest expense (2,250 ) (2,326 ) Change in fair value of debt derivative liabilities (158 ) 65 Other expense (37 ) (107 ) Total other expense, net (2,173 ) (2,075 ) Net loss $ (3,834 ) $ (6,635 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted 45,204,076 43,233,149 Net loss per common share - basic and diluted $ (0.08 ) $ (0.15 )

AXOGEN INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)? Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 March 31, 2024 Net loss $ (3,834 ) $ (6,635 ) Depreciation and amortization expense 1,795 1,582 Investment income (272 ) (293 ) Income tax expense 29 103 Interest expense 2,250 2,326 EBITDA - non-GAAP $ (32 ) $ (2,917 ) Noncash stock-based compensation expense 2,909 3,919 Adjusted EBITDA - non-GAAP $ 2,877 $ 1,002 Net loss $ (3,834 ) $ (6,635 ) Noncash stock-based compensation expense 2,909 3,919 Adjusted net loss - non-GAAP $ (925 ) $ (2,716 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted 45,204,076 43,233,149 Net loss per common share - basic and diluted $ (0.08 ) $ (0.15 ) Noncash stock-based compensation expense 0.06 0.09 Adjusted net loss per common share - basic and diluted - non-GAAP $ (0.02 ) $ (0.06 )

?

?AXOGEN, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

(unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share) ? Common Stock Additional Paid-in

Capital

Accumulated

Deficit

Total Shareholders'

Equity

? Shares Amount Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 Balance at December 31, 2024 44,148,836 $ 441 $ 394,726 $ (291,260 ) $ 103,907 Net loss - - - (3,834 ) (3,834 ) Stock-based compensation - - 2,909 - 2,909 Issuance of restricted and performance stock units 1,105,214 11 (11 ) - - Exercise of stock options and employee stock purchases

under the ESPP 258,573 3 2,380 - 2,383 Balance at March 31, 2025 45,512,623 $ 455 $ 400,004 $ (295,094 ) $ 105,365 ? ? ? ? ? ? Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 Balance at December 31, 2023 43,124,496 $ 431 $ 376,530 $ (281,296 ) $ 95,665 Net loss - - - (6,635 ) (6,635 ) Stock-based compensation - - 3,919 - 3,919 Issuance of restricted and performance stock units 539,233 5 (5 ) - - Exercise of stock options and employee stock

purchases under the ESPP 24,000 1 206 - 207 Balance at March 31, 2024 43,687,729 $ 437 $ 380,650 $ (287,931 ) $ 93,156