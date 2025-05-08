The Ohlthaver & List Group: Mokuti Etosha Unveils The SkyBoma: A Bush Dinner Re-Imagined Under Namibia's Endless Skies

WINDHOEK, NA / ACCESS Newswire / May 8, 2025 / Under the vast Namibian heavens, where the Etosha Pan stretches to touch the horizon and the stars are so close you feel you might catch them, a new chapter of Africa re-imagined is unfolding. Mokuti Etosha, one of the establishments of O&L Leisure (a subsidiary of the Ohlthaver & List/O&L Group), proudly introduces SkyBoma. Rooted in authenticity, shaped with care and ignited by passion, SkyBoma invites guests on a breathtaking culinary and cultural journey that only Namibia offers at the pristine Mokuti.

A feast of imagination and nature

At O&L Leisure, we believe in creating experiences that reflect the heart and soul of Namibia, its vast landscapes, wildlife and the warmth of its people. "Namibia Through Our Eyes" is our promise to showcase this country in a way that is authentic, caring and passionate, ensuring that every luxurious moment resonates with the true spirit of Namibia. Its architecture pays tribute to Namibia's natural wonders like the anthills that dot Etosha's expanse.

The experience, however, is anything but ordinary. Elevated above the ancient Etosha landscape, guests dine under a starlit canvas that has inspired poets, dreamers and adventurers for generations. From your lofty perch, the Etosha Pan unfurls like a living painting, alive with the quiet whispers of the wild.

An authentic Namibian meat experience

Drawing inspiration from the untold story of Namibia's world-renowned beef and venison and the remarkable symbiosis of nature seen in the Omayova mushrooms sprouting from termite hills, SkyBoma rises proudly in the heart of Mokuti's private reserve. At SkyBoma, we celebrate Namibia's proud heritage as one of the world's premier producers of grass-fed, free-roaming beef and game.

Under a billion stars

As the night deepens, the SkyBoma transforms into a celestial amphitheatre. Guests can stargaze at the Milky Way's shimmering rivers, spot nocturnal wildlife visiting the waterhole below and let the sounds of the bush soothe the soul.

An invitation to the extraordinary

At Mokuti, we do not merely offer dinner; we offer an awakening, a return to the wild heart of Africa, where every sunset is a masterpiece and every meal is a story worth telling. In keeping with the transformation of our public areas, extensive upgrades are currently underway to refurbish all existing rooms. In addition, we are introducing a selection of deluxe suites, junior suites and a presidential suite, ensuring that our accommodation offerings match the exceptional standard of our newly re-imagined spaces. All property updates are earmarked for completion at the end of 2026.

The SkyBoma, expected to be completed and fully operational as of October 2025, is an experience reserved exclusively for Mokuti guests, ensuring an intimate and personal connection to this marvel. We invite you to come, ascend and be transformed. Bookings and enquiries can be made at sales@ol.na and reservations - Mokuti Mokuti.Res@ol.na

SkyBoma awaits, where the sky is not the limit but only the beginning.

