Silver Scott Mines Inc: Silver Scott Mines, Inc. Announces Acquisition of AffordableTelehealthplan.com in All-Stock Transaction

Marks Entry into the Healthcare Sector and Initiates Revenue Generation

FRANKLIN, NEW JERSEY / ACCESS Newswire / May 8, 2025 / Silver Scott Mines, Inc. (OTC Pink:SILS), an emerging technology holding company, today announced the acquisition of AffordableTelehealthplan.com, a leading provider of low-cost telehealth prescription services, in an all-stock transaction. This strategic acquisition marks SILS' first foray into the healthcare industry and the beginning of active revenue generation for the Company.

AffordableTelehealthplan.com has established a reputation for providing accessible, affordable healthcare options through virtual consultations, offering patients access to custom compounded prescriptions. The acquisition positions SILS to capitalize on the rapidly growing telehealth sector and meet increasing consumer demand for convenient, cost-effective healthcare solutions.

"This acquisition represents a transformative step for SILS," said Stuart Fine, Chief Executive Officer of Silver Scott Mines, Inc. "We are excited to enter the healthcare market with a proven business model that will contribute to our bottom line. AffordableTelehealthplan.com brings us an established customer base, operational infrastructure, and a path to long-term revenue growth."

The all-stock nature of the transaction reflects the Company's confidence in the long-term value of the combined entity and aligns both parties toward mutual growth objectives.

Alfred Farrington II, founder of AffordableTelehealthplan.com stated, "I've been working with Stuart Fine for several weeks now. His vision for the healthcare market aligns with mine."

Silver Scott Mines, Inc. has broadened its strategic vision to pursue high-potential acquisitions and develop technology in emerging sectors. The Company anticipates that this acquisition will be the first of several as it builds a diversified portfolio of revenue-generating businesses. The Company anticipates the transaction will close by May 31, 2025. Further details of the transaction and operational plans will be provided in upcoming investor communications.

About Silver Scott Mines, Inc.

Silver Scott Mines, Inc. (OTC: SILS) is a publicly traded company focused on identifying and acquiring high-growth businesses across a range of industries. With the acquisition of AffordableTelehealthplan.com, the Company has entered the healthcare sector with the goal of expanding access to affordable medical services creating long-term shareholder value.

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/silverscott-blockchain

X: https://x.com/silverscottmine

About AffordableTelehealthplan.com

AffordableTelehealthplan.com is a provider of low-cost, prescription telehealth services. The platform offers individuals and families round-the-clock access to licensed healthcare professionals, supporting a mission of making quality healthcare more accessible and affordable for all.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected and projected. Words such as expects, believes, anticipates, intends, estimates, seeks and variations and similar words and expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements with respect to revenues, earnings, performance, strategies, prospects and other aspects of the businesses of Silver Scott Mines, are based on current expectations that are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual events, performance or results to differ materially from the events, performance and results discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Contact Information

Stuart Fine, CEO

stuartfine@silverscottmines.com

908-356-9852

SOURCE: Silver Scott Mines Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/silver-scott-mines-inc.-announces-acquisition-of-affordabletelehealt-1025443