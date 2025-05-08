OSB GROUP PLC: Result of AGM

LEI: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

8 May 2025

OSB GROUP PLC

(the 'Company')

Results of Annual General Meeting (AGM)

Results of the poll voting for the 2025 AGM held on Thursday, 8 May 2025.

All resolutions were passed by the requisite majority on a poll; resolutions 1 to 17 as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 18 to 22 as special resolutions.

The following poll votes were cast in respect of the AGM resolutions:

Ordinary Resolutions Total votes For % Total votes Against % Total votes cast % of issued share capital Votes withheld 1 To receive the Annual Report and Accounts 280,605,479 100.00% 36 0.00% 280,605,515 76.36 967,326 2 To approve the Remuneration Report 277,626,187 98.95% 2,936,362 1.05% 280,562,549 76.35 1,010,292 3 To declare a final dividend 281,558,079 100.00% 10,218 0.00% 281,568,297 76.63 4,544 4 To re-elect Kal Atwal 280,269,815 99.54% 1,289,618 0.46% 281,559,433 76.62 13,408 5 To elect Henry Daubeney 281,559,300 100.00% 133 0.00% 281,559,433 76.62 13,408 6 To elect Sally Jones-Evans 281,528,008 99.99% 30,125 0.01% 281,558,133 76.62 14,708 7 To re-elect Andrew Golding 281,558,514 100.00% 908 0.00% 281,559,422 76.62 13,419 8 To re-elect Elizabeth Noël Harwerth 280,835,832 99.74% 723,601 0.26% 281,559,433 76.62 13,408 9 To elect Gareth Hoskin 281,557,364 100.00% 747 0.00% 281,558,111 76.62 14,730 10 To elect Victoria Hyde 281,424,218 99.95% 135,204 0.05% 281,559,422 76.62 13,419 11 To re-elect Simon Walker 281,558,515 100.00% 660 0.00% 281,559,175 76.62 13,666 12 To re-elect David Weymouth 280,012,907 99.45% 1,536,268 0.55% 281,549,175 76.62 23,666 13 To re-appoint Deloitte LLP as Auditor 280,542,563 99.99% 36,528 0.01% 280,579,091 76.36 993,750 14 To give authority to the Group Audit Committee to agree the Auditor's remuneration 281,532,124 99.99% 34,433 0.01% 281,566,557 76.63 6,284 15 To give authority to make political donations 278,608,753 98.96% 2,939,588 1.04% 281,548,341 76.62 24,500 16 To give authority to allot shares (general authority) 276,109,665 98.06% 5,454,989 1.94% 281,564,654 76.63 8,187 17 To give authority to allot shares (in relation to Regulatory Capital Convertible Instruments) 280,410,857 99.59% 1,153,782 0.41% 281,564,639 76.63 8,202 Special Resolutions 18 To give authority to disapply pre-emption rights (general authority) 281,490,171 99.98% 69,661 0.02% 281,559,832 76.62 13,009 19 To give authority to disapply pre-emption rights (acquisitions or specified capital investments) 281,472,678 99.97% 86,475 0.03% 281,559,153 76.62 13,688 20 To give authority to disapply pre-emption rights (in relation to Regulatory Capital Convertible Instruments) 279,992,389 99.44% 1,567,443 0.56% 281,559,832 76.62 13,009 21 To give authority to re-purchase own shares 280,953,540 99.82% 507,255 0.18% 281,460,795 76.60 112,046 22 To authorise the convening of a general meeting other than an AGM on not less than 14 clear days' notice 275,117,736 97.71% 6,440,798 2.29% 281,558,534 76.62 14,307

NOTES:

1. 'Total Votes For' include votes recorded at the discretion of the appointed proxy.

2. The 'vote withheld' option was provided to enable shareholders to refrain from voting on any particular resolution. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the calculation of the proportion of the vote 'For' and 'Against' a resolution.

3. The issued share capital of the Company as at close of business on the 6 May 2025 was 367,363,931.

4. The full text of the resolutions, along with explanatory notes, is detailed in the Notice of Meeting which can be found on the Company's website https://www.osb.co.uk/investors/shareholder-services/agm-information/.

In accordance with UK Listing Authority's Listing Rule 6.4.2, a copy of the resolutions that do not constitute ordinary business at the AGM have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Board Changes

Sarah Hedger and Rajan Kapoor retired at the conclusion of the AGM.

