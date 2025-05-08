Anzeige
WKN: A2QFHP | ISIN: GB00BLDRH360 | Ticker-Symbol: 2UK
Frankfurt
08.05.25 | 08:02
5,550 Euro
+0,91 % +0,050
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.05.2025 13:30 Uhr
15 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

OSB GROUP PLC: Result of AGM

Finanznachrichten News

LEI: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

8 May 2025

OSB GROUP PLC

(the 'Company')

Results of Annual General Meeting (AGM)

Results of AGM

Results of the poll voting for the 2025 AGM held on Thursday, 8 May 2025.

All resolutions were passed by the requisite majority on a poll; resolutions 1 to 17 as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 18 to 22 as special resolutions.

The following poll votes were cast in respect of the AGM resolutions:

Ordinary ResolutionsTotal votes For%Total votes Against%Total votes cast % of issued share capitalVotes withheld
1To receive the Annual Report and Accounts280,605,479100.00%360.00%280,605,51576.36967,326
2To approve the Remuneration Report277,626,18798.95%2,936,3621.05%280,562,54976.351,010,292
3To declare a final dividend281,558,079100.00%10,2180.00%281,568,29776.634,544
4To re-elect Kal Atwal280,269,81599.54%1,289,6180.46%281,559,43376.6213,408
5To elect Henry Daubeney281,559,300100.00%1330.00%281,559,43376.6213,408
6To elect Sally Jones-Evans281,528,00899.99%30,1250.01%281,558,13376.6214,708
7To re-elect Andrew Golding281,558,514100.00%9080.00%281,559,42276.6213,419
8To re-elect Elizabeth Noël Harwerth280,835,83299.74%723,6010.26%281,559,43376.6213,408
9To elect Gareth Hoskin281,557,364100.00%7470.00%281,558,11176.6214,730
10To elect Victoria Hyde281,424,21899.95%135,2040.05%281,559,42276.6213,419
11To re-elect Simon Walker281,558,515100.00%6600.00%281,559,17576.6213,666
12To re-elect David Weymouth280,012,90799.45%1,536,2680.55%281,549,17576.6223,666
13To re-appoint Deloitte LLP as Auditor280,542,56399.99%36,5280.01%280,579,09176.36993,750
14To give authority to the Group Audit Committee to agree the Auditor's remuneration281,532,12499.99%34,4330.01%281,566,55776.636,284
15To give authority to make political donations278,608,75398.96%2,939,5881.04%281,548,34176.6224,500
16To give authority to allot shares (general authority)276,109,66598.06%5,454,9891.94%281,564,65476.638,187
17To give authority to allot shares (in relation to Regulatory Capital Convertible Instruments)280,410,85799.59%1,153,7820.41%281,564,63976.638,202
Special Resolutions
18To give authority to disapply pre-emption rights (general authority)281,490,17199.98%69,6610.02%281,559,83276.6213,009
19To give authority to disapply pre-emption rights (acquisitions or specified capital investments)281,472,67899.97%86,4750.03%281,559,15376.6213,688
20To give authority to disapply pre-emption rights (in relation to Regulatory Capital Convertible Instruments)279,992,38999.44%1,567,4430.56%281,559,83276.6213,009
21To give authority to re-purchase own shares280,953,54099.82%507,2550.18%281,460,79576.60112,046
22To authorise the convening of a general meeting other than an AGM on not less than 14 clear days' notice275,117,73697.71%6,440,7982.29%281,558,53476.6214,307

NOTES:
1. 'Total Votes For' include votes recorded at the discretion of the appointed proxy.
2. The 'vote withheld' option was provided to enable shareholders to refrain from voting on any particular resolution. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the calculation of the proportion of the vote 'For' and 'Against' a resolution.
3. The issued share capital of the Company as at close of business on the 6 May 2025 was 367,363,931.
4. The full text of the resolutions, along with explanatory notes, is detailed in the Notice of Meeting which can be found on the Company's website https://www.osb.co.uk/investors/shareholder-services/agm-information/.

In accordance with UK Listing Authority's Listing Rule 6.4.2, a copy of the resolutions that do not constitute ordinary business at the AGM have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Board Changes

Sarah Hedger and Rajan Kapoor retired at the conclusion of the AGM.

Enquiries:

Jason Elphick

Group General Counsel and Company Secretary

t: 01634 835 796

Investor relations

Alexander Holcroft

Group Director of Investor Relations

t: 01634 838 973

Brunswick Group

Robin Wrench / Simone Selzer t: 020 7404 5959

About OSB GROUP PLC
OneSavings Bank plc (OSB) began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc (CCFS) and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. The Group provides specialist lending and retail savings and is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
