Stack Capital Group Inc. Reports Q1-2025 Financial Results

TORONTO, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stack Capital Group Inc., ("Stack Capital" or the "Company") (TSX:STCK; TSX:STCK.WT.A) today announced its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. Stack Capital reports all amounts in Canadian Dollars unless otherwise stated.

Company Commentary:

As at March 31, 2025, Book Value per Share (BVpS) of the Company was $12.06, compared with $12.29 as at December 31, 2024.



Stack Capital had its first portfolio investment, CoreWeave (an AI hyper-scaler) go public on March 28, 2025, an exciting milestone for both the Company and CoreWeave. During the quarter, and prior to the IPO, Stack invested an additional US$2.2 million into CoreWeave.



As of March 31, 2025, the Company wrote down its investment in CoreWeave by US$2.4 million to reflect its closing price of US$37.08. Since then, however, CoreWeave's share price has increased to US$53.60 (as of close on May 7, 2025), representing a 45% gain from March 31, 2025, equating to an estimated $0.45 increase to Stack Capital's BVpS since quarter end. The Company believes that CoreWeave's share price has the potential to increase over the next several months as it reports its initial quarterly results, announces potential new business deals, and general market sentiment improves with anticipated resolutions to global trade/tariffs and other geo-political issues.



During Q1, Shield AI raised US$240 million at a US$5.3 billion valuation, resulting in an increase to the position value within the portfolio. Shield AI also recently announced significant strategic partnerships with both Boeing (March 2025) and Airbus U.S. Space & Defense (April 2025). Shield AI's Hivemind solution will be used to improve and expand unmanned capabilities across the aerial programs at both companies, serving to further validate Shield AI's leadership position in AI pilot technology.



Following quarter-end, SpaceX received approval from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to increase the number of its Starship launches to 25 times per year, up from 5 times per annum under its previous license. This increase in launch cadence for future Starship test flights is significant and will eventually benefit Starlink (SpaceX' satellite communications business) through the faster deployment of its next generation satellites, once Starship becomes fully operational.



In March, Locus Robotics unveiled its brand new 'Array' autonomous mobile robot at LogiMat in Stuttgart, Germany, and at ProMat in Chicago. As the industry's most advanced AI-powered, zero-touch fulfillment system, Array eliminates 90% of manual labour for picking, putaway, and returns of merchandise within warehouse and third-party logistics facilities. Leveraging the latest advances in AI vision technology, Array delivers ultra-efficient order picking, unmatched cost per pick, along with the unique ability to pick and consolidate multiple orders simultaneously.



Following quarter-end, Omio, a leading multi-modal travel booking platform, announced its expansion into Southeast Asia, unlocking over 14,000 bus routes from over 1,800 transportation providers across Singapore, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Cambodia, adding to its existing flight options in the region. Omio also plans to add ferry and rail services over the coming months and is aiming to be a comprehensive multi-modal travel provider by Q4-2025, in time for peak season of Southeast Asian travel. Following the announcement, the Omio app now unifies transportation across 3 continents and 45 countries.

As at March 31, 2025, the Book Value of the Company was $129.7 million, and the Book Value per Share was $12.06. A detailed summary of Book Value per Share is as follows:

Breakdown of Book Value per Share as at March 31, 2025: SpaceXi (space exploration & satellite communications) $ 2.18 Locus Robotics, Inc. (autonomous robots) 1.32 Canva, Inc. (graphic design) 1.29 Omio, Inc.ii (travel & leisure) 1.11 Hopper, Inc. (travel & leisure) 1.07 Newfront Insurance, Inc. (insurance & benefits) 1.07 Prove Identity, Inc.iii (cyber-security) 1.02 CoreWeave, Inc. (AI hyper-scaler) 1.01 Bolt Financial, Inc. (e-commerce) 0.50 Shield AI, Inc.iv(military defence) 0.39 Varo Money, Inc. (neo-banking) 0.13 Cash 1.00 Net other assets (0.03 ) Book Value per Share $ 12.06

i the Company is invested in Space Exploration Technologies Corp. ("SpaceX") through a Special Purpose Vehicle, Space LP.

ii the Company invested in shares of GoEuro Corp. which carries on business as Omio.

iii the fair value of Prove Identity Inc. includes an unrealized deferred gain of $1,021,025

iv the Company is invested in Shield AI through a Special Purpose Vehicle, Defence AI LP

Stack Capital is an investment holding company and its business objective is to invest in equity, debt and/or other securities of growth-to-late-stage private businesses. Through Stack Capital, shareholders have the opportunity to gain exposure to a diversified private investment portfolio; participate in the private market; and have liquidity due to the listing of the Common Shares & Warrants on the TSX. At the same time, the public structure also allows the Company to focus its efforts on maximizing long-term performance through a portfolio of high growth businesses, which are not widely available to most Canadian investors. SC Partners Ltd. acts as the Company's administrator and is responsible to source and advise with respect to all investments for the Company.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

This press release may make reference to the following financial measures which are not recognized under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), and which do not have a standard meaning prescribed by IFRS:

Book Value - the aggregate fair value of the assets of the Company on the referenced date, less the aggregate carrying value of the liabilities, excluding any deferred taxes or unrealized deferred gains or losses if applicable, of the Company; and



- the aggregate fair value of the assets of the Company on the referenced date, less the aggregate carrying value of the liabilities, excluding any deferred taxes or unrealized deferred gains or losses if applicable, of the Company; and Book Value per Share (BVpS) - the Book Value on the referenced day divided by the aggregate number of Common Shares that are outstanding on such day.



The Company's Book Value and Book Value per Share is a measure of the performance of the Company as a whole. The Company's method of determining this financial measure may differ from other issuers' methods and, accordingly, this amount may not be comparable to measures used by other issuers. This financial measure is not a performance measure as defined under IFRS and should not be considered either in isolation of, or as a substitute for, net earnings per share prepared in accordance with IFRS.

