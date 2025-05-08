Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited: Melco Announces Unaudited First Quarter 2025 Earnings

MACAU, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (Nasdaq: MLCO) ("Melco" or the "Company"), a developer, owner, and operator of integrated resort facilities in Asia and Europe, today reported its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2025.

Total operating revenues for the first quarter of 2025 were US$1.23 billion, representing an increase of approximately 11% from US$1.11 billion for the comparable period in 2024. The increase in total operating revenues was primarily attributable to the improved performance in all gaming operations and overall non-gaming operations.

Operating income for the first quarter of 2025 was US$144.9 million, compared with US$125.4 million in the first quarter of 2024.

Melco's Adjusted Property EBITDA(1) was US$341.0 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared with US$298.8 million in the first quarter of 2024.

Net income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited for the first quarter of 2025 was US$32.5 million, or US$0.08 per ADS, compared with US$15.2 million, or US$0.03 per ADS, in the first quarter of 2024. The net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests was US$4.8 million and US$14.6 million during the first quarters of 2025 and 2024, respectively, the majority of which related to the net loss attributable to Studio City and City of Dreams Mediterranean and Other.

Mr. Lawrence Ho, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Macau Property EBITDA grew 32% quarter-over-quarter, demonstrating our strength and growth potential in Macau. Mass drop increased each month during the quarter, and we recorded our highest daily mass drop ever. The ongoing strength that we are seeing in our business momentum is a direct result of the combined efforts of our teams, and the quality of our product offerings, and we will continue to build on this momentum.

"City of Dreams Manila was impacted by the increased competition in the market, while results at City of Dreams Mediterranean and our satellite casinos in Cyprus exhibited solid sequential and year-on-year growth despite the continued challenges posed by the conflicts in the region.

"And finally, the fit-out of the casino at City of Dreams Sri Lanka is progressing well and we continue to expect to commence casino operations in the third quarter of 2025."

City of Dreams First Quarter Results

For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, total operating revenues at City of Dreams were US$658.1 million, compared with US$550.9 million in the first quarter of 2024. City of Dreams' Adjusted EBITDA was US$195.9 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared with US$153.6 million in the first quarter of 2024. The year-over-year increase in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily a result of better performance in all gaming operations.

Rolling chip volume increased to US$6.05 billion during the first quarter of 2025, compared with US$5.69 billion in the first quarter of 2024 and win rate was 3.74% in the first quarter of 2025 versus 2.23% in the first quarter of 2024. The expected rolling chip win rate range is 2.85%-3.15%.

Mass market table games drop increased to US$1.59 billion in the first quarter of 2025, compared with US$1.48 billion in the first quarter of 2024 and hold percentage was 30.2% in the first quarter of 2025, compared with 31.7% in the first quarter of 2024.

Gaming machine handle for the first quarter of 2025 was US$911.0 million, compared with US$890.0 million in the first quarter of 2024 and win rate was 3.2% in the first quarter of 2025 versus 3.1% in the first quarter of 2024.

Total non-gaming revenue at City of Dreams in the first quarter of 2025 was US$84.1 million, compared with US$80.6 million in the first quarter of 2024.

Studio City First Quarter Results

For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, total operating revenues at Studio City were US$354.5 million, compared with US$331.4 million in the first quarter of 2024. Studio City's Adjusted EBITDA was US$97.3 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared with US$87.9 million in the first quarter of 2024. The year-over-year increase in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily a result of better mass market performance.

Mass market table games drop was US$923.9 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared with US$923.3 million in the first quarter of 2024 and hold percentage was 32.8% in the first quarter of 2025, compared with 29.5% in the first quarter of 2024.

Gaming machine handle for the first quarter of 2025 was US$871.5 million, compared with US$824.3 million in the first quarter of 2024 and win rate was 3.8% in the first quarter of 2025, compared with 3.2% in the first quarter of 2024.

Total non-gaming revenue at Studio City was US$70.7 million in both the first quarters of 2025 and 2024.

As reported in the earnings release for the fourth quarter of 2024, Studio City has strategically repositioned itself to focus on the premium mass and mass segments, and VIP rolling chip operations at Studio City were transferred to City of Dreams in late October 2024.

Altira Macau First Quarter Results

For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, total operating revenues at Altira Macau were US$27.9 million, compared with US$34.2 million in the first quarter of 2024. Altira Macau's negative Adjusted EBITDA was US$0.7 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared with Adjusted EBITDA of US$1.4 million in the first quarter of 2024. The year-over-year change in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily a result of softer performance in mass market table games.

Mass market table games drop was US$108.8 million in the first quarter of 2025 versus US$140.7 million in the first quarter of 2024 and hold percentage was 22.4% in the first quarter of 2025, compared with 24.3% in the first quarter of 2024.

Gaming machine handle for the first quarter of 2025 was US$131.6 million, compared with US$93.9 million in the first quarter of 2024 and win rate was 2.9% in the first quarter of 2025 versus 3.2% in the first quarter of 2024.

Total non-gaming revenue at Altira Macau was US$5.0 million in both the first quarters of 2025 and 2024.

Mocha and Other First Quarter Results

Total operating revenues from Mocha and Other were US$30.6 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared with US$31.9 million in the first quarter of 2024. Mocha and Other's Adjusted EBITDA was US$6.8 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared with US$7.5 million in the first quarter of 2024.

Mass market table games drop was US$57.3 million in the first quarter of 2025 versus US$58.9 million in the first quarter of 2024 and hold percentage was 16.2% in both the first quarters of 2025 and 2024.

Gaming machine handle for the first quarter of 2025 was US$558.8 million, compared with US$527.6 million in the first quarter of 2024 and win rate was 4.0% in the first quarter of 2025 versus 4.5% in the first quarter of 2024.

City of Dreams Manila First Quarter Results

For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, total operating revenues at City of Dreams Manila were US$101.6 million, compared with US$110.7 million in the first quarter of 2024. City of Dreams Manila's Adjusted EBITDA was US$30.1 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared with Adjusted EBITDA of US$37.8 million in the comparable period of 2024. The year-over-year decrease in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily a result of softer mass market performance.

City of Dreams Manila's rolling chip volume was US$351.9 million in the first quarter of 2025 versus US$527.7 million in the first quarter of 2024 and win rate was 2.98% in the first quarter of 2025 versus 2.20% in the first quarter of 2024. The expected rolling chip win rate range is 2.85%-3.15%.

Mass market table games drop decreased to US$145.5 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared with US$180.6 million in the first quarter of 2024 and hold percentage was 32.6% in the first quarter of 2025, compared with 31.8% in the first quarter of 2024.

Gaming machine handle for the first quarter of 2025 was US$1.01 billion, compared with US$1.13 billion in the first quarter of 2024 and win rate was 5.1% in the first quarter of 2025 versus 5.0% in the first quarter of 2024.

Total non-gaming revenue at City of Dreams Manila in the first quarter of 2025 was US$26.6 million, compared with US$28.8 million in the first quarter of 2024.

City of Dreams Mediterranean and Other First Quarter Results

The Company operates three satellite casinos in Cyprus in conjunction with City of Dreams Mediterranean.

Total operating revenues at City of Dreams Mediterranean and Other for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 were US$58.5 million, compared with US$52.4 million in the first quarter of 2024. City of Dreams Mediterranean and Other's Adjusted EBITDA was US$11.6 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared with US$10.5 million in the first quarter of 2024.

Rolling chip volume was US$11.9 million for the first quarter of 2025 versus US$5.2 million in the first quarter of 2024 and win rate was 3.99% in the first quarter of 2025, compared with 8.47% in the first quarter of 2024. The expected rolling chip win rate range is 2.85%-3.15%. The significant fluctuation on the rolling chip win rate resulted from low gaming volumes in the first quarter of 2024.

Mass market table games drop was US$145.0 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared with US$108.2 million in the first quarter of 2024 and hold percentage was 20.0% in the first quarter of 2025, compared with 25.6% in the first quarter of 2024.

Gaming machine handle for the first quarter of 2025 was US$591.2 million, compared with US$504.0 million in the first quarter of 2024 and win rate was 5.0% in the first quarter of 2025 versus 5.1% in the first quarter of 2024.

Total non-gaming revenue at City of Dreams Mediterranean and Other in the first quarter of 2025 was US$18.8 million, compared with US$11.8 million in the first quarter of 2024.

Other Factors Affecting Earnings

Total net non-operating expenses for the first quarter of 2025 were US$112.5 million, which mainly included interest expense, net of amounts capitalized of US$119.5 million, partially offset by net foreign exchange gains of US$5.6 million.

Depreciation and amortization costs of US$130.4 million were recorded in the first quarter of 2025, of which US$5.0 million related to the amortization expense for land use rights.

The Adjusted EBITDA for Studio City for the three months ended March 31, 2025 referred to above was US$27.4 million more than the Adjusted EBITDA of Studio City contained in the earnings release for Studio City International Holdings Limited ("SCIHL") dated May 8, 2025 (the "Studio City Earnings Release"). The Adjusted EBITDA of Studio City contained in the Studio City Earnings Release includes certain intercompany charges that are not included in the Adjusted EBITDA for Studio City contained in this press release. Such intercompany charges include, among other items, fees and shared service charges billed between SCIHL and its subsidiaries and certain subsidiaries of Melco. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA of Studio City included in this press release does not reflect certain gaming concession related costs and certain intercompany costs related to the gaming operations at Studio City Casino.

Financial Position and Capital Expenditures

Total cash and bank balances as of March 31, 2025 aggregated to US$1.23 billion, including US$125.3 million of restricted cash. Total debt, net of unamortized deferred financing costs and original issue premiums, was US$7.16 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2025. Available liquidity, including cash and undrawn revolving credit facilities as of March 31, 2025 was approximately US$3.27 billion.

Capital expenditures for the first quarter of 2025 were US$97.4 million, which included costs related to enhancement projects at City of Dreams in Macau and Studio City, and the fit-out of the casino at City of Dreams Sri Lanka.

Share Repurchase Program

During the period from January 1, 2025 to May 7, 2025, Melco repurchased approximately 32.3 million ADSs (representing approximately 97.0 million ordinary shares) from the open market at an aggregate purchase price of approximately US$165 million, under its US$500 million share repurchase program. The Company currently has remaining authority to repurchase up to approximately US$223 million of ordinary shares.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (the "Company") may also make forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. These factors include, but are not limited to, (i) changes in the gaming market and visitations in Macau, the Philippines and the Republic of Cyprus, (ii) local and global economic conditions, (iii) capital and credit market volatility, (iv) our anticipated growth strategies, (v) risks associated with the implementation of the amended Macau gaming law by the Macau government, (vi) gaming authority and other governmental approvals and regulations, and (vii) our future business development, results of operations and financial condition. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "anticipate", "target", "aim", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "believe", "potential", "continue", "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(1) "Adjusted EBITDA" is net income/loss before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, pre-opening costs, development costs, property charges and other, share-based compensation, payments to the Philippine parties under the cooperative arrangement (the "Philippine Parties"), integrated resort and casino rent and other non-operating income and expenses. "Adjusted Property EBITDA" is net income/loss before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, pre-opening costs, development costs, property charges and other, share-based compensation, payments to the Philippine Parties, integrated resort and casino rent, Corporate and Other expenses and other non-operating income and expenses. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA, which are non-GAAP financial measures, are presented as supplemental disclosures because management believes they are widely used to measure the performance, and as a basis for valuation, of gaming companies. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA to measure the operating performance of our segments and to compare the operating performance of our properties with those of our competitors.



The Company also presents Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA because they are used by some investors as ways to measure a company's ability to incur and service debt, make capital expenditures, and meet working capital requirements. Gaming companies have historically reported similar measures as supplements to financial measures in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, in particular, U.S. GAAP or International Financial Reporting Standards. However, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA should not be considered as alternatives to operating income/loss as indicators of the Company's performance, as alternatives to cash flows from operating activities as measures of liquidity, or as alternatives to any other measure determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Unlike net income/loss, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA do not include depreciation and amortization or interest expense and, therefore, do not reflect current or future capital expenditures or the cost of capital. The Company recognizes these limitations and uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA as only two of several comparative tools, together with U.S. GAAP measurements, to assist in the evaluation of operating performance.

Such U.S. GAAP measurements include operating income/loss, net income/loss, cash flows from operations and cash flow data. The Company has significant uses of cash flows, including capital expenditures, interest payments, debt principal repayments, taxes and other recurring and nonrecurring charges, which are not reflected in Adjusted EBITDA or Adjusted Property EBITDA. Also, the Company's calculation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA may be different from the calculation methods used by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited. The use of Adjusted Property EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA has material limitations as an analytical tool, as Adjusted Property EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not include all items that impact our net income/loss. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of the historical non-GAAP financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA with the most comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP are provided herein immediately following the financial statements included in this press release.

(2) "Adjusted net income/loss" is net income/loss before pre-opening costs, development costs, and property charges and other, net of noncontrolling interests and taxes calculated using specific tax treatments applicable to the adjustments based on their respective jurisdictions. Adjusted net income/loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and adjusted net income/loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per share ("EPS"), which are non-GAAP financial measures, are presented as supplemental disclosures because management believes they are widely used to measure the performance, and as a basis for valuation, of gaming companies. These measures are used by management and/or evaluated by some investors, in addition to income/loss and EPS computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP, as an additional basis for assessing period-to-period results of our business. Adjusted net income/loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and adjusted net income/loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per share may be different from the calculation methods used by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited. Reconciliations of adjusted net income/loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited with the most comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP are provided herein immediately following the financial statements included in this press release.



About Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited

The Company, with its American depositary shares listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (Nasdaq: MLCO), is a developer, owner and operator of integrated resort facilities in Asia and Europe. The Company currently operates City of Dreams (www.cityofdreamsmacau.com) and Altira Macau (www.altiramacau.com), integrated resorts located in Cotai and Taipa, Macau, respectively. Its business also includes the Grand Dragon Casino, a casino located in Taipa, Macau and Mocha Clubs (www.mochaclubs.com), the largest non-casino based operator of electronic gaming machines in Macau. In addition, the Company operates Studio City (www.studiocity-macau.com), a cinematically-themed integrated resort in Cotai, Macau. In the Philippines, the Company operates and manages City of Dreams Manila (www.cityofdreamsmanila.com), an integrated resort in the Entertainment City complex in Manila. In Europe, the Company operates City of Dreams Mediterranean, an integrated resort in Limassol, in the Republic of Cyprus (www.cityofdreamsmed.com.cy) and licensed satellite casinos in other cities in Cyprus (the "Cyprus Casinos"). For more information about the Company, please visit www.melco-resorts.com.

The Company is majority owned by Melco International Development Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, which is in turn majority owned and led by Mr. Lawrence Ho, who is the Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 Operating revenues: Casino $ 1,024,412 $ 913,320 Rooms 105,139 100,838 Food and beverage 75,548 66,105 Entertainment, retail and other 27,209 32,144 Total operating revenues 1,232,308 1,112,407 Operating costs and expenses: Casino (662,657 ) (609,751 ) Rooms (35,625 ) (29,252 ) Food and beverage (61,097 ) (54,737 ) Entertainment, retail and other (13,787 ) (16,626 ) General and administrative (154,950 ) (126,955 ) Payments to the Philippine Parties (9,239 ) (8,489 ) Pre-opening costs (14,041 ) (2,289 ) Development costs (3,424 ) (138 ) Amortization of land use rights (5,002 ) (4,976 ) Depreciation and amortization (125,421 ) (131,822 ) Property charges and other (2,195 ) (2,022 ) Total operating costs and expenses (1,087,438 ) (987,057 ) Operating income 144,870 125,350 Non-operating income (expenses): Interest income 2,876 4,538 Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized (119,506 ) (124,192 ) Other financing costs (2,083 ) (1,624 ) Foreign exchange gains (losses), net 5,602 (1,828 ) Other income, net 600 2,000 Total non-operating expenses, net (112,511 ) (121,106 ) Income before income tax 32,359 4,244 Income tax expense (4,612 ) (3,694 ) Net income 27,747 550 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 4,785 14,620 Net income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited $ 32,532 $ 15,170 Net income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per share: Basic $ 0.026 $ 0.012 Diluted $ 0.026 $ 0.012 Net income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per ADS: Basic $ 0.078 $ 0.035 Diluted $ 0.078 $ 0.035 Weighted average shares outstanding used in net income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per share calculation: Basic 1,249,814,229 1,311,270,775 Diluted 1,252,942,136 1,318,824,507

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except share and per share data) March 31, December 31, 2025 2024 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,104,161 $ 1,147,193 Restricted cash - 368 Accounts receivable, net 124,947 144,211 Receivables from affiliated companies 1,983 2,422 Inventories 33,245 32,452 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 109,712 102,521 Total current assets 1,374,048 1,429,167 Property and equipment, net 5,262,257 5,272,500 Intangible assets, net 283,386 288,710 Goodwill 81,937 82,090 Long-term prepayments, deposits and other assets, net 128,003 131,850 Restricted cash 125,282 125,511 Operating lease right-of-use assets 88,524 89,164 Land use rights, net 560,296 566,351 Total assets $ 7,903,733 $ 7,985,343 LIABILITIES AND DEFICIT Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 18,802 $ 24,794 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 1,007,912 1,054,018 Income tax payable 30,937 38,009 Operating lease liabilities, current 20,286 18,590 Finance lease liabilities, current 34,196 33,817 Current portion of long-term debt, net 21,610 21,597 Payables to affiliated companies 1,152 39 Total current liabilities 1,134,895 1,190,864 Long-term debt, net 7,138,108 7,135,825 Other long-term liabilities 295,447 315,299 Deferred tax liabilities, net 37,236 36,708 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 80,867 80,673 Finance lease liabilities, non-current 164,116 165,938 Total liabilities 8,850,669 8,925,307 Deficit: Ordinary shares, par value $0.01; 7,300,000,000 shares authorized; 1,351,540,382 and 1,351,540,382 shares issued; 1,233,596,557 and 1,259,138,299 shares outstanding, respectively 13,515 13,515 Treasury shares, at cost; 117,943,825 and 92,402,083 shares, respectively (262,429 ) (216,626 ) Additional paid-in capital 2,991,901 2,985,730 Accumulated other comprehensive losses (87,694 ) (95,750 ) Accumulated losses (3,980,797 ) (4,013,329 ) Total Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited shareholders' deficit (1,325,504 ) (1,326,460 ) Noncontrolling interests 378,568 386,496 Total deficit (946,936 ) (939,964 ) Total liabilities and deficit $ 7,903,733 $ 7,985,343

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited to Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 Net income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited $ 32,532 $ 15,170 Pre-opening costs 14,041 2,289 Development costs 3,424 138 Property charges and other 2,195 2,022 Income tax impact on adjustments (243 ) (19 ) Noncontrolling interests impact on adjustments (864 ) (39 ) Adjusted net income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited $ 51,085 $ 19,561 Adjusted net income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per share: Basic $ 0.041 $ 0.015 Diluted $ 0.041 $ 0.015 Adjusted net income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per ADS: Basic $ 0.123 $ 0.045 Diluted $ 0.122 $ 0.044 Weighted average shares outstanding used in adjusted net income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per share calculation: Basic 1,249,814,229 1,311,270,775 Diluted 1,252,942,136 1,318,824,507

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA (Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 City of

Dreams

Studio

City Altira

Macau

Mocha

and Other City of Dreams

Manila City of Dreams

Mediterranean

and Other

Corporate

and Other

Total Operating income (loss) $ 137,492 $ 38,126 $ (2,443 ) $ 5,720 $ 13,524 $ (472 ) $ (47,077 ) $ 144,870 Payments to the Philippine Parties - - - - 9,239 - - 9,239 Integrated resort and casino rent(3) - - - - 1,684 - 1,791 3,475 Pre-opening costs(4) 8,476 155 - - - - 3,619 12,250 Development costs - - - - - - 3,424 3,424 Depreciation and amortization 49,539 56,748 527 1,027 5,358 11,998 5,226 130,423 Share-based compensation 1,297 338 98 44 216 100 4,697 6,790 Property charges and other (896 ) 1,955 1,129 - 34 (14 ) (13 ) 2,195 Adjusted EBITDA 195,908 97,322 (689 ) 6,791 30,055 11,612 (28,333 ) 312,666 Corporate and Other expenses - - - - - - 28,333 28,333 Adjusted Property EBITDA $ 195,908 $ 97,322 $ (689 ) $ 6,791 $ 30,055 $ 11,612 $ - $ 340,999 Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 City of

Dreams

Studio

City Altira

Macau Mocha

and Other

City of Dreams

Manila City of Dreams

Mediterranean

and Other

Corporate

and Other

Total Operating income (loss) $ 98,066 $ 33,281 $ (384) $ 6,512 $ 15,492 $ (2,435) $ (25,182) $ 125,350 Payments to the Philippine Parties - - - - 8,489 - - 8,489 Integrated resort and casino rent(3) - - - - 1,748 - - 1,748 Pre-opening costs 1,872 59 69 - - 289 - 2,289 Development costs - - - - - - 138 138 Depreciation and amortization 51,424 54,267 575 921 11,626 12,714 5,271 136,798 Share-based compensation 1,314 374 119 37 300 105 4,654 6,903 Property charges and other 927 (60 ) 1,047 (5 ) 190 (136 ) 59 2,022 Adjusted EBITDA 153,603 87,921 1,426 7,465 37,845 10,537 (15,060 ) 283,737 Corporate and Other expenses - - - - - - 15,060 15,060 Adjusted Property EBITDA $ 153,603 $ 87,921 $ 1,426 $ 7,465 $ 37,845 $ 10,537 $ - $ 298,797 (3) Integrated resort and casino rent represents land rent and variable lease costs to Belle Corporation and casino rent to John Keells Group. (4) Certain amounts of pre-opening costs are grouped and reported under the line item Integrated resort and casino rent.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 Net income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited $ 32,532 $ 15,170 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (4,785 ) (14,620 ) Net income 27,747 550 Income tax expense 4,612 3,694 Interest and other non-operating expenses, net 112,511 121,106 Depreciation and amortization 130,423 136,798 Property charges and other 2,195 2,022 Share-based compensation 6,790 6,903 Development costs 3,424 138 Pre-opening costs (4) 12,250 2,289 Integrated resort and casino rent (3) 3,475 1,748 Payments to the Philippine Parties 9,239 8,489 Adjusted EBITDA 312,666 283,737 Corporate and Other expenses 28,333 15,060 Adjusted Property EBITDA $ 340,999 $ 298,797