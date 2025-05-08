Beam Global Reports 23% Increase in Q1 2025 Orders for its EV ARC Off-Grid Solar-Powered Charging Units Over Previous Quarter

SAN DIEGO, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global, (Nasdaq: BEEM), a leading provider of innovative and sustainable infrastructure solutions for the electrification of transportation and energy security, today announced a broad range of new orders for its EV ARC off-grid solar-powered charging units, despite a reduction in federal demand. The 23% quarter-over-quarter increase in orders reflects growing demand for clean, resilient infrastructure solutions across a wide variety of sectors and regions.

Recent orders were placed by a mix of municipal and county governments, state and federal agencies, environmental organizations, and private sector companies including those in construction, clean energy, and technology. The orders came from multiple states including California, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Michigan, and Washington.



"This increase in quarter-over-quarter orders is at almost exactly the same rate as the growth of electric vehicle sales in the U.S. and demonstrates the success of our shifting focus toward commercial customers rather than the federal government following the recent election, even as we continue to receive orders from federal entities, albeit at a reduced rate," said Desmond Wheatley, CEO of Beam Global. "It also proves that while we are focusing heavily on growth in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, we are still performing strongly in the U.S. We look forward to this growth continuing throughout the year on a global scale."



As demand for electric vehicles continues to rise, with global EV sales up 29% in 2025 and a 16% increase in North America alone, Beam Global remains at the forefront, delivering innovative, sustainable solutions that help public and private sector organizations meet their climate and operational goals.



To learn more about Beam Global's solutions, visit www.BeamForAll.com.



About Beam Global

Beam Global is a clean technology innovator which develops and manufactures sustainable infrastructure products and technologies. We operate at the nexus of clean energy and transportation with a focus on sustainable energy infrastructure, rapidly deployed and scalable EV charging solutions, safe energy storage and vital energy security. With operations in the U.S. and Europe, Beam Global develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced clean technology solutions that power transportation, provide secure sources of electricity, save time and money and protect the environment. Beam Global is headquartered in San Diego, CA with facilities in Broadview, IL and Belgrade and Kraljevo, Serbia. Beam Global is listed on Nasdaq under the symbol BEEM. For more information visit BeamForAll.com , LinkedIn , YouTube , Instagram and X (formerly Twitter).



Forward-Looking Statements

This Beam Global Press Release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements in this Press Release other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by terms or phrases such as "estimate," "project," "predict," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "plan," "intend," "seek," "goal," "will," "should," "may," or other words and similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or results. These statements relate to future events or future results of operations. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause Beam Global's actual results to be materially different from these forward-looking statements. Except to the extent required by law, Beam Global expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

