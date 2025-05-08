Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 08.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
4 Kilometer-Bohrlöcher in Folge - und der Markt schläft noch?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 855950 | ISIN: US7010941042 | Ticker-Symbol: PAR
Tradegate
08.05.25 | 17:52
573,80 Euro
+4,10 % +22,60
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
PARKER HANNIFIN CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PARKER HANNIFIN CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
571,00573,4017:53
571,00573,4017:53
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.05.2025 16:18 Uhr
50 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation: Parker Announces Retirement of Filtration Group President Rob Malone, Elects Matt Jacobson as Successor

Finanznachrichten News

CLEVELAND, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parker Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH), the global leader in motion and control technologies, today announced that Robert W. Malone, Vice President and President - Filtration Group, will retire on August 31, 2025, after 12 years of dedicated service to the company.

Parker's Board of Directors has elected Matthew A. Jacobson, currently Vice President of Operations - Motion Systems Group, to succeed Mr. Malone as Vice President and President - Filtration Group, effective July 1, 2025.

Mr. Malone was elected as Vice President and President - Filtration Group in 2014. He joined Parker in 2013 as Vice President of Operations for the Filtration Group. Previously, he spent 15 years in the filtration industry in various leadership roles. He led Parker's Filtration Group through a period of significant growth and transformation and was a strong advocate for The Win Strategy to optimize the performance of the Group. He also led the successful integration of CLARCOR, which was acquired in 2017, and at the time was Parker's largest acquisition, doubling the size of the Filtration Group. Mr. Malone will continue to serve as a Parker Vice President from July 1, 2025 through his retirement date, to ensure a smooth transition of responsibilities.

"My thanks to Rob for his significant contributions to Parker's success over many years and congratulations on his distinguished career," said Jenny Parmentier, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer. "Rob has firmly established Parker as a global leader in this important growth market. Our robust succession planning process allows us to identify and develop outstanding leaders like Matt to seamlessly step into higher leadership roles and ensure the group's continued success. Matt's many years of experience as an operational leader within Parker will allow him to build on the strong foundation Rob has put in place."

Mr. Jacobson has a long track record of successful operational leadership over his two decades at Parker. He joined the company in 2005 as Manufacturing Engineer for the Integrated Hydraulics Division. In 2007, he became Operations Manager and in 2008 Division Supply Chain Manager for the Hydraulic Cartridge Systems Division. He continued to progress through operational leadership roles as business unit manager and general manager across three different divisions within the Motion Systems Group. In 2020, he was named Group Vice President of Supply Chain for Motion Systems Group, and in 2021, was named to his current role as Vice President of Operations - Motion Systems Group.

Mr. Jacobson holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Engineering from Purdue University. He also has a Master of Business Administration from DePaul University.

About Parker Hannifin
Parker Hannifin is a Fortune 250 global leader in motion and control technologies. For more than a century the company has been enabling engineering breakthroughs that lead to a better tomorrow. Learn more at www.parker.com or @parkerhannifin.

###


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.