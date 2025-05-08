Valvoline Inc. Reports Second Quarter Results

Delivers sales of $403 million, 5.8% system-wide SSS growth; Announces new CFO
LEXINGTON, Ky., May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV), the quick, easy, trusted leader in preventive automotive maintenance, today reported financial results for its second quarter ended March 31, 2025. All comparisons in this press release are made to the same prior-year period unless otherwise noted.
"For the second quarter, the business performed in line with our expectations and we are encouraged by the resiliency of our business in light of the uncertain macro and tariff environment," said Lori Flees, President and CEO. "We have moved quickly to mitigate any meaningful headwinds of potential tariff impacts and continue to stay close to the evolving trade policies. We are reiterating guidance for fiscal year 2025."
Flees continued, "During the quarter, we announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire Breeze Autocare which would allow us to accelerate our growth and earnings potential. In April, we received a Second Request from the Federal Trade Commission and we continue to work to gain approval to close the transaction."
Continuing Operations - Operating Results
- Sales of $403 million grew 4%, 11.0% considering the impact of refranchising
- System-wide store sales grew 11% to $826 million and system-wide SSS grew 5.8%
- Reported income from continuing operations of $38 million declined 12% and earnings per diluted share (EPS) of $0.30 decreased 9%
- Adjusted EBITDA of $104 million declined 1% and would have increased 6% considering the impact of refranchising
- Adjusted EPS of $0.34 decreased 8% primarily driven by the impact of refranchising
- Net store additions in the quarter totaled 33 (15 franchise and 18 company-operated additions)
(In millions, except per share amounts and store counts)
Q2 results
YoY growth
Net revenues
$ 403.2
4 %
Operating income (a)
$ 66.9
(12) %
Income from continuing operations (a)
$ 38.3
(12) %
EPS (a)
$ 0.30
(9) %
Adjusted EPS (b)
$ 0.34
(8) %
Adjusted EBITDA (b)
$ 104.4
(1) %
System-wide store sales (b)
$ 825.5
11 %
Q2 results
Quarter
System-wide stores (b)
2,078
+33
Company-operated stores (c)
950
+18
Franchised stores (b) (c)
1,128
+15
Q2 - YoY growth
System-wide SSS (b)
5.8 %
(a)
Includes the effects of certain unusual, infrequent or non-operational activity not directly attributable to the underlying business, which management believes impacts the comparability of operational results between periods ("key items"). These key items are delineated within Table 6 - Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Income from Continuing Operations and Diluted Earnings per Share.
(b)
Refer to Key Business Measures, Use of Non-GAAP Measures, Table 4 - Retail Stores Operating Information, Table 6 - Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Income from Continuing Operations and Diluted Earnings per Share, and Table 7 - Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Adjusted Net Revenues and EBITDA from Continuing Operations for management's definitions of the metrics presented above and reconciliation to the corresponding GAAP measures, where applicable.
(c)
Changes reflect the effects of conversions between company-operated and franchised stores, representing changes in the mix of stores, which do not impact the total system-wide store count.
The below charts represent results adjusted for the impact of refranchising:
Current year
Prior year
YoY growth (decline)
Q2 FY25
As Reported
Q2 FY24
As Reported
Q2 FY24
Recast (b)
As Reported
Recast (b)
Net revenues
$ 403.2
$ 388.7
$ 363.3
4 %
11 %
Adjusted EBITDA (a)
$ 104.4
$ 105.1
$ 98.9
(1) %
6 %
Current year
Prior year
YoY growth
YTD FY25
As Reported
YTD FY25
Recast (b)
YTD FY24
As Reported
YTD FY24
Recast (b)
As Reported
Recast (b)
Net revenues
$ 817.5
$ 805.9
$ 762.1
$ 712.7
7 %
13 %
Adjusted EBITDA (a)
$ 207.2
$ 203.9
$ 195.3
$ 184.1
6 %
11 %
(a)
Refer to the Key Business Measures and Use of Non-GAAP Measures sections herein for further information regarding management's use of these measures.
(b)
Recast amounts are as reported results adjusted to present as-if the refranchising transactions completed in fiscal 2024 and the first quarter of fiscal 2025 had occurred immediately prior to October 1, 2023.
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
- Cash and cash equivalents balance of $62 million; total debt of $1.1 billion
- Year-to-date operating cash flow from continuing operations of $93 million and free cash flow of ($12) million
- Returned $21 million in cash to shareholders via share repurchases which brought the year to date total to $60 million with $325 million of remaining share repurchase authorization
Outlook
Flees added, "We are pleased with the performance of the business for the first half of the year and remain on track for the full year guidance. With our robust pipeline and clear visibility for the rest of the year, including the momentum from our refranchising initiatives, we are confident in achieving our target of 160 to 185 new store additions."
"Our resilient and differentiated business model positions us to drive attractive shareholder value," continued Flees. "I'd like to thank our store team members and franchise partners for their commitment to delivering exceptional experiences to our guests, who now rate us 4.7 out of 5 stars."
CFO Succession
In a separate press release issued today, Valvoline announced that Kevin Willis will be joining as Chief Financial Officer, effective May 19, 2025. Retiring CFO, Mary Meixelsperger, remains committed to working through the transition. The full press release is accessible through Valvoline's website at http://investors.valvoline.com.
Conference Call Webcast
Valvoline will host a live audio webcast of its second quarter fiscal 2025 conference call today, May 8, 2025, at 9 a.m. ET. The webcast and supporting materials will be accessible through Valvoline's website at http://investors.valvoline.com. Following the live event, an archived version of the webcast and supporting materials will be available.
Key Business Measures
Valvoline tracks its operating performance and manages its business using certain key measures, including system-wide, company-operated and franchised store counts and system-wide SSS and store sales. Management believes these measures are useful to evaluating and understanding Valvoline's operating performance and should be considered as supplements to, not substitutes for, Valvoline's net revenues and operating income, as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
Net revenues are influenced by the number of service center stores and the business performance of those stores. Stores are considered open upon acquisition or opening for business. Temporary store closings remain in the respective store counts with only permanent store closures reflected in the activity and end of period store counts. For the periods presented herein, SSS is defined as net revenues of U.S. Valvoline Instant Oil ChangeSM (VIOCSM) stores (company-operated, franchised and the combination of these for system-wide SSS) with same stores defined at the beginning of the month following the completion of 12 full months in operation within the system.
Net revenues are limited to sales at company-operated stores, in addition to royalties and other fees from independent franchised and Express Care stores. Although Valvoline does not recognize store-level sales from franchised stores as net revenues in its Statements of Condensed Consolidated Income, management believes system-wide and franchised SSS comparisons, store counts, and total system-wide store sales are useful to assess market position relative to competitors and overall store and operating performance.
Use of Non-GAAP Measures
The following non-GAAP measures are included herein: EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin; adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share; and free cash flow and free cash flow excluding growth capital expenditures. Refer to the tables herein for management's definition of each non-GAAP measure and reconciliation to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure.
Non-GAAP measures include adjustments from results based on U.S. GAAP that management believes enables comparison of certain financial trends and results between periods and provides a useful supplemental presentation of Valvoline's operating performance that allows for transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in operating the business and measuring performance. These non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation from, an alternative to, or more meaningful than, the financial results presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The financial results presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and the reconciliations of non-GAAP measures should be carefully evaluated. The manner used to compute the non-GAAP information used by management may differ from the methods used by other companies and may not be comparable.
Refer to the Appendix at the end of this release for descriptions of the adjustments that depart from the computations in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
About Valvoline Inc.
Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV) delivers quick, easy, trusted service at approximately 2,100 franchised and company-operated service centers across the United States and Canada. The company completes more than 28 million services annually system-wide, from 15-minute stay-in-your-car oil changes to a variety of manufacturer-recommended maintenance services such as wiper replacements and tire rotations. At Valvoline Inc., it all starts with our people, including the 11,000 team members who are working to grow the core business, expand the company's retail network, and plan for the vehicles of the future. For more information, visit vioc.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements about the proposed transaction to acquire Breeze Autocare, including its Oil Changers stores, the expected timetable for obtaining regulatory approval and completing the proposed transaction, and the benefits and synergies of the proposed transaction; executing on the growth strategy to create shareholder value by driving the full potential in Valvoline's core business, accelerating network growth and innovating to meet the needs of customers and the evolving car parc; realizing the benefits from acquisitions and refranchising transactions; and future opportunities for the stand-alone retail business; and any other statements regarding Valvoline's future operations, financial or operating results, capital allocation, debt leverage ratio, anticipated business levels, dividend policy, anticipated growth, market opportunities, strategies, competition, and other expectations and targets for future periods. Valvoline has identified some of these forward-looking statements with words such as "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "estimates," "is likely," "predicts," "projects," "forecasts," "may," "will," "should," and "intends," and the negative of these words or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are based on Valvoline's current expectations, estimates, projections, and assumptions as of the date such statements are made and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Additional information regarding these risks and uncertainties are described in Valvoline's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including in the "Risk Factors," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," and "Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures about Market Risk" sections of Valvoline's most recently filed periodic reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, which are available on Valvoline's website at http://investors.valvoline.com/sec-filings or on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. Valvoline assumes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, even if new information becomes available in the future, unless required by law.
TM Trademark, Valvoline Inc., or its subsidiaries, registered in various countries
SM Service mark, Valvoline Inc., or its subsidiaries, registered in various countries
Valvoline Inc. and Consolidated Subsidiaries
Table 1
Statements of Consolidated Income
(In millions, except per share amounts - preliminary and unaudited)
Three months ended
March 31
Six months ended
March 31
2025
2024
2025
2024
Net revenues
$ 403.2
$ 388.7
$ 817.5
$ 762.1
Cost of sales
252.7
242.5
514.1
481.1
Gross profit
150.5
146.2
303.4
281.0
Selling, general and administrative expenses
86.3
72.3
169.1
146.8
Net legacy and separation-related expenses
0.8
-
1.2
0.1
Other income, net
(3.5)
(2.5)
(77.6)
(5.1)
Operating income
66.9
76.4
210.7
139.2
Net pension and other postretirement plan (income) expenses
(0.9)
3.6
(1.8)
7.0
Net interest and other financing expenses
16.9
15.5
34.4
29.1
Income before income taxes
50.9
57.3
178.1
103.1
Income tax expense
12.6
14.0
45.9
25.9
Income from continuing operations
38.3
43.3
132.2
77.2
Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
(0.7)
(1.9)
(3.0)
(3.9)
Net income
$ 37.6
$ 41.4
$ 129.2
$ 73.3
Net earnings per share
Basic earnings (loss) per share
Continuing operations
$ 0.30
$ 0.33
$ 1.03
$ 0.59
Discontinued operations
(0.01)
(0.01)
(0.02)
(0.03)
Basic earnings per share
$ 0.29
$ 0.32
$ 1.01
$ 0.56
Diluted earnings (loss) per share
Continuing operations
$ 0.30
$ 0.33
$ 1.02
$ 0.59
Discontinued operations
(0.01)
(0.01)
(0.02)
(0.03)
Diluted earnings per share
$ 0.29
$ 0.32
$ 1.00
$ 0.56
Weighted average common shares outstanding
Basic
127.6
129.8
128.2
130.8
Diluted
128.2
130.7
128.9
131.7
Valvoline Inc. and Consolidated Subsidiaries
Table 2
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In millions - preliminary and unaudited)
March 31
September 30
2025
2024
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 61.9
$ 68.3
Receivables, net
86.1
86.4
Inventories, net
41.5
39.7
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
40.5
61.0
Total current assets
230.0
255.4
Noncurrent assets
Property, plant and equipment, net
995.5
958.7
Operating lease assets
313.2
298.6
Goodwill and intangibles, net
690.8
705.6
Other noncurrent assets
223.1
220.4
Total assets
$ 2,452.6
$ 2,438.7
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities
Current portion of long-term debt
$ 23.8
$ 23.8
Trade and other payables
102.5
117.4
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
189.3
212.7
Total current liabilities
315.6
353.9
Noncurrent liabilities
Long-term debt
1,051.9
1,070.0
Employee benefit obligations
171.5
176.2
Operating lease liabilities
295.2
279.7
Other noncurrent liabilities
369.7
373.3
Total noncurrent liabilities
1,888.3
1,899.2
Stockholders' equity
248.7
185.6
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 2,452.6
$ 2,438.7
Valvoline Inc. and Consolidated Subsidiaries
Table 3
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In millions - preliminary and unaudited)
Six months ended
March 31
2025
2024
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income
$ 129.2
$ 73.3
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash flows from operating activities:
Loss from discontinued operations
3.0
3.9
Gain on sale of operations
(71.7)
-
Depreciation and amortization
56.4
50.2
Stock-based compensation expense
4.6
4.9
Other, net
1.0
1.4
Change in operating assets and liabilities
(29.3)
(41.6)
Operating cash flows from continuing operations
93.2
92.1
Operating cash flows from discontinued operations
(4.8)
(3.9)
Total cash provided by operating activities
88.4
88.2
Cash flows from investing activities
Additions to property, plant and equipment
(105.4)
(87.2)
Acquisitions of businesses
(9.6)
(21.3)
Proceeds from sale of operations, net of cash disposed
121.0
(3.7)
Proceeds from investments
6.0
350.0
Other investing activities, net
(1.7)
(7.2)
Investing cash flows from continuing operations
10.3
230.6
Cash flows from financing activities
Proceeds from borrowings
75.0
-
Repayments on borrowings
(91.9)
(11.8)
Repurchases of common stock, including excise taxes of $16.4 in fiscal 2025
(76.8)
(212.2)
Other financing activities, net
(10.7)
(13.6)
Financing cash flows from continuing operations
(104.4)
(237.6)
Effect of currency exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(0.7)
0.2
(Decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(6.4)
81.4
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning of period
68.7
413.1
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - end of period
$ 62.3
$ 494.5
Valvoline Inc. and Consolidated Subsidiaries
Table 4
Retail Stores Operating Information
(Preliminary and unaudited)
Three months ended
March 31
Six months ended
March 31
2025
2024
2025
2024
Sales information
System-wide store sales - in millions (a)
$825.5
$746.1
$1,645.8
$1,469.0
Year-over-year growth (a)
10.6 %
13.1 %
12.0 %
12.7 %
Same-store sales growth (b)
Company-operated
4.8 %
8.2 %
6.5 %
7.2 %
Franchised (a)
6.6 %
8.2 %
7.2 %
8.1 %
System-wide (a)
5.8 %
8.2 %
6.9 %
7.7 %
Number of stores at end of period
Second
2025
First
2025
Fourth
2024
Third
2024
Second
2024
Company-operated
950
932
950
937
919
Franchised (a)
1,128
1,113
1,060
1,024
1,009
As of March 31
2025
2024
System-wide store count (a)
2,078
1,928
Year-over-year growth (a)
7.8 %
8.3 %
(a)
Measures include Valvoline franchisees, which are independent legal entities. Valvoline does not consolidate the results of operations of its franchisees.
(b)
Beginning in fiscal 2025, Valvoline determines SSS growth as the year-over-year change in net revenues of U.S. VIOC same stores (company-operated, franchised and the combination of these for system-wide SSS) with same stores defined as those that have been in operation within the system for at least 12 full months. Previously, SSS was determined utilizing net revenues of U.S. VIOC stores, with new stores, including franchised conversions, excluded from the metric until the completion of their first full fiscal year in operation. Prior period measures presented herein have been revised to conform with the current approach.
Valvoline Inc. and Consolidated Subsidiaries
Table 5
System-wide Retail Stores
(Preliminary and unaudited)
Company-operated
Second
2025
First
2025
Fourth
2024
Third
2024
Second
2024
Beginning of period
932
950
937
919
895
Opened
12
15
26
12
14
Acquired
6
6
10
6
10
Net conversions between company-operated and franchised
-
(39)
(23)
-
-
Closed
-
-
-
-
-
End of period
950
932
950
937
919
Franchised (a)
Second
2025
First
2025
Fourth
2024
Third
2024
Second
2024
Beginning of period
1,113
1,060
1,024
1,009
995
Opened
17
14
13
15
15
Acquired (b)
-
-
-
-
-
Net conversions between company-operated and franchised
-
39
23
-
-
Closed
(2)
-
-
-
(1)
End of period
1,128
1,113
1,060
1,024
1,009
Total system-wide stores (a)
2,078
2,045
2,010
1,961
1,928
(a)
Measures include Valvoline franchisees, which are independent legal entities. Valvoline does not consolidate the results of operations of its franchisees.
(b)
Represents the acquisition of franchise stores that are new to the Valvoline retail store system by Valvoline Inc.
Valvoline Inc. and Consolidated Subsidiaries
Table 6
Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Income from Continuing Operations and Diluted Earnings per Share
(In millions, except per share amounts - preliminary and unaudited)
Three months ended
March 31
Six months ended
March 31
2025
2024
2025
2024
Reported income from continuing operations
$ 38.3
$ 43.3
$ 132.2
$ 77.2
Adjustments:
Net pension and other postretirement plan (income) expenses
(0.9)
3.6
(1.8)
7.0
Net legacy and separation-related expenses
0.8
-
1.2
0.1
Information technology transition costs
4.9
3.1
6.4
5.8
Investment and divestiture-related costs (income)
3.4
-
(67.5)
-
Total adjustments, pre-tax
8.2
6.7
(61.7)
12.9
Income tax (benefit) expense of adjustments
(2.3)
(1.7)
15.6
(3.3)
Total adjustments, after tax
5.9
5.0
(46.1)
9.6
Adjusted income (loss) from continuing operations (a) (b)
$44.2
$48.3
$86.1
$86.8
Reported diluted earnings per share from continuing operations
$ 0.30
$ 0.33
$ 1.02
$0.59
Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations (b) (c)
$ 0.34
$ 0.37
$ 0.67
$0.66
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding
128.2
130.7
128.9
131.7
(a)
Adjusted income from continuing operations is defined as income from continuing operations adjusted for the effects of key items.
(b)
Represents a non-GAAP measure. Refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Measures" and the Appendix for additional details.
(c)
Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations is defined as diluted earnings per share calculated using adjusted income from continuing operations.
Valvoline Inc. and Consolidated Subsidiaries
Table 7
Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Adjusted Net Revenues and EBITDA from Continuing Operations
(In millions - preliminary and unaudited)
Three months ended
March 31
Six months ended
March 31
2025
2024
2025
2024
Reported net revenues (a)
$ 403.2
$ 388.7
$ 817.5
$ 762.1
Income from continuing operations
$ 38.3
$ 43.3
$ 132.2
$ 77.2
Add:
Income tax expense
12.6
14.0
45.9
25.9
Net interest and other financing expenses
16.9
15.5
34.4
29.1
Depreciation and amortization
28.4
25.6
56.4
50.2
EBITDA from continuing operations (b) (c)
96.2
98.4
268.9
182.4
Key items:
Net pension and other postretirement plan (income) expenses
(0.9)
3.6
(1.8)
7.0
Net legacy and separation-related expenses
0.8
-
1.2
0.1
Information technology transition costs
4.9
3.1
6.4
5.8
Investment and divestiture-related costs (income)
3.4
-
(67.5)
-
Key items - subtotal
8.2
6.7
(61.7)
12.9
Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations (b) (c)
$ 104.4
$ 105.1
$ 207.2
$ 195.3
Net profit margin (d)
9.5 %
11.1 %
16.2 %
10.1 %
Adjusted EBITDA margin (b) (e)
25.9 %
27.0 %
25.3 %
25.6 %
(a)
Net revenues do not have any key item adjustments in the periods presented herein; therefore, GAAP net revenues and Adjusted net revenues are the same.
(b)
Represents a non-GAAP measure. Refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Measures" and the Appendix for additional details.
(c)
EBITDA from continuing operations is defined as income from continuing operations, plus income tax expense, net interest and other financing expenses, and depreciation and amortization attributable to continuing operations. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations is EBITDA adjusted for key items attributable to continuing operations.
(d)
Net profit margin is defined as reported income from continuing operations divided by reported net revenues.
(e)
Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations divided by adjusted net revenues.
Valvoline Inc. and Consolidated Subsidiaries
Table 8
Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Free Cash Flows from Continuing Operations
(In millions - preliminary and unaudited)
Free cash flow (a)
Six months ended
March 31
2025
2024
Operating cash flows from continuing operations
$ 93.2
$ 92.1
Adjustments:
Additions to property, plant and equipment
(105.4)
(87.2)
Free cash flow from continuing operations (b)
($12.2)
$4.9
Free cash flow excluding growth capital expenditures (c)
Six months ended
March 31
2025
2024
Operating cash flows from continuing operations
$ 93.2
$ 92.1
Adjustments:
Maintenance additions to property, plant and equipment
(15.6)
(13.6)
Free cash flow excluding growth capital expenditures (b)
$77.6
$78.5
(a)
Free cash flow is defined as operating cash flows less additions to property, plant and equipment.
(b)
Represents a non-GAAP measure. Refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Measures" and the Appendix for additional details.
(c)
Free cash flow excluding growth capital expenditures is defined as operating cash flows less maintenance additions to property, plant and equipment.
Valvoline Inc. and Consolidated Subsidiaries
Appendix - Description of Non-GAAP Measures and Adjustments
EBITDA measures
Management believes EBITDA measures provide a meaningful supplemental presentation of Valvoline's operating performance between periods on a comparable basis due to the depreciable assets associated with the nature of the Company's operations, as well as income tax and interest costs related to Valvoline's tax and capital structures, respectively.
Free cash flow measures
Management uses free cash flow and free cash flow excluding growth capital expenditures as additional non-GAAP metrics of cash flow generation. By including capital expenditures, management is able to provide an indication of the ongoing cash being generated that is ultimately available for both debt and equity holders as well as other investment opportunities. Free cash flow includes the impact of capital expenditures, providing a supplemental view of cash generation. Free cash flow excluding growth capital expenditures includes maintenance capital expenditures, which are uses of cash that are necessary to maintain the Company's existing business operations, including its retail service center store network, service portfolio, and support functions. Free cash flow excluding growth capital expenditures provides a supplemental view of cash flow generation before investments in growth capital, which expand future business operations, including the opening or expansion of retail service center stores and service capabilities. Free cash flow and free cash flow excluding growth capital expenditures have certain limitations, including that they do not reflect adjustments for certain non-discretionary cash expenditures, such as mandatory debt repayments.
Adjusted profitability measures
Adjusted profitability measures (i.e., adjusted net income, diluted earnings per share and EBITDA) enable the comparison of financial trends and results between periods where certain items may not be reflective of the Company's underlying and ongoing operational performance or vary independent of business performance.
Key items
The non-GAAP measures used by management exclude the impact of certain unusual, infrequent or non-operational activity not directly attributable to the underlying business, which management believes impacts the comparability of operational results between periods ("key items"). Key items are often related to legacy matters or market-driven events considered by management to not be reflective of the ongoing operating performance. Key items may consist of adjustments related to: legacy businesses, including the separation from Valvoline's former parent company, the sale of the former Global Products reportable segment, and the associated impacts of related activity and indemnities; non-service pension and other postretirement plan activity; restructuring-related matters, including organizational restructuring plans, significant acquisitions or divestitures, debt extinguishment and modification, and tax reform legislation; in addition to other matters that management considers non-operational, infrequent or unusual in nature.
Refer to the below for descriptions of the key items that comprise the adjustments which depart from the computations in accordance with U.S. GAAP:
Net pension and other postretirement plan (income) expenses: Includes several elements impacted by changes in plan assets and obligations that are primarily driven by the debt and equity markets, including remeasurement gains and losses, when applicable; and recurring non-service pension and other postretirement net periodic activity, which consists of interest cost, expected return on plan assets and amortization of prior service credits. Management considers these elements are more reflective of changes in current conditions in global markets (in particular, interest rates), outside the operational performance of the business, and are also legacy amounts that are not directly related to the underlying business and do not have an impact on the compensation and benefits provided to eligible employees for current service.
Net legacy and separation-related expenses: Activity associated with legacy businesses, including the separation from Valvoline's former parent company and its former Global Products reportable segment. This activity includes the recognition of and adjustments to indemnity obligations to its former parent company; certain legal, financial, professional advisory and consulting fees; and other expenses incurred by the continuing operations in connection with and directly related to these separation transactions and legacy matters. This incremental activity directly attributable to legacy matters and separation transactions is not considered reflective of the underlying operating performance of the Company's continuing operations.
Information technology transition costs: Consists of expenses incurred related to the Company's information technology transitions, primarily efforts related to implementing stand-alone enterprise resource planning and human resource information systems that generally began in fiscal 2023 following the sale of the former Global Products reportable segment. These expenses include data conversion, temporary support, training, and redundant expenses incurred from duplicative technology platforms, which are incremental costs directly associated with technology transitions and are not considered to be reflective of the ongoing expenses of operating the Company's technology platforms.
Investment and divestiture-related costs (income): Consists of activity associated with significant acquisitions, investments and divestitures, including legal, advisory and consulting fees, such as diligence costs, in addition to gains or losses recognized upon disposition and expense recognized to reduce the carrying values of investments determined to be impaired. These costs are not considered to be reflective of the underlying performance of the Company's ongoing continuing operations.
SOURCE Valvoline Inc.