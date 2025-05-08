Nova Ltd. Reports Record First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

REHOVOT, Israel, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nova (Nasdaq: NVMI) today announced financial results for the first quarter, the three-month period ended March 31, 2025.
First Quarter 2025 Highlights:
- Record Quarterly revenue of $213.4 million, a 10% QoQ increase up 50% YoY.
- Record GAAP net income of $64.8 million, or $2.03 per diluted share, exceeding the Company guidance, a 28% increase QoQ, and up 77% YoY.
- Record non-GAAP net income of $70.0 million, or $2.18 per diluted share, exceeding the Company guidance, a 12% increase QoQ, and up 56% YoY.
- Record sales of dimensional metrology, facilitated by record performance across Integrated, stand-alone, and software metrology solutions.
- Strong quarterly performance driven by increasing adoption of Nova's solutions in Gate-All-Around and Advanced packaging process steps.
- The Company completed the acquisition of Sentronics metrology GmbH, a global provider of wafer metrology tools for backend semiconductor fabrication.
Q 1 2025
Q4 2024
Q1 2024
Revenues
$213,356
$194,766
$141,798
Net Income
$64,823
$50,481
$36,860
Earnings per Diluted Share
$2.03
$1.58
$1.15
Q 1 2025
Q4 2024
Q1 2024
Net Income
$69,958
$62,302
$44,612
Earnings per Diluted Share
$2.18
$1.94
$1.39
A reconciliation between GAAP operating results and non-GAAP operating results is provided following the financial statements included in this release. See also "Use of Non-GAAP Adjusted Financial Measures" section.
"Nova delivered an exceptional quarter, with record revenue and profitability that reflect the strength of our unique portfolio. Our strong positioning across markets, segments, and diverse customer base were central to this outperformance," said Gaby Waisman, President and CEO. "AI demand is driving growth in GAA and advanced packaging, aligning perfectly with Nova's multiple growth engines and agile business model. We continue to effectively adapt in a challenging macro environment, while continuing to advance our product strategy, innovate, and deliver on our long-term growth objectives."2025 Second Quarter Financial Outlook
Management provided an outlook for the second quarter, the period ending June 30, 2025. Based on current estimates, management expects:
- $210 million to $220 million in revenue
- $1.70 to $1.88 in diluted GAAP EPS
- $1.96 to $2.14 in diluted non-GAAP EPS
Total revenues for the first quarter of 2025 were $213.4 million, an increase of 10% compared with the fourth quarter of 2024 and an increase of 50% compared with the first quarter of 2024.
Gross margin in the first quarter of 2025 was 57%, compared with 56% in the fourth quarter of 2024 and 59% in the first quarter of 2024.
Operating expenses in the first quarter of 2025 were $59.1 million, compared with $54.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 and $46.0 million in the first quarter of 2024.
On a GAAP basis, the Company reported net income of $64.8 million, or $2.03 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2025. This is compared with net income of $50.5 million, or $1.58 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2024, and $36.9 million, or $1.15 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2024.
On a non-GAAP basis, the Company reported net income of $70.0 million, or $2.18 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2025. This is compared with net income of $62.3 million, or $1.94 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2024, and $44.6 million, or $1.39 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2024.Conference Call Information
A replay will also be available for 90 days on Nova's website link at https://www.novami.com/investors/events/.About Nova
Nova is a leading innovator and key provider of material, optical and chemical metrology solutions for advanced process control in semiconductor manufacturing. Nova delivers continuous innovation by providing state-of-the-art, high-performance metrology solutions for effective process control throughout the semiconductor fabrication lifecycle. Nova's product portfolio, which combines high-precision hardware and cutting-edge software, provides its customers with deep insight into developing and producing the most advanced semiconductor devices. Nova's unique capability to deliver innovative solutions enables its customers to improve performance, enhance product yields and accelerate time to market. Nova acts as a partner to semiconductor manufacturers from its offices worldwide. Additional information may be found on Nova's website link - https://www.novami.com/.
Nova is traded on the Nasdaq and TASE, Nasdaq ticker symbol NVMI.Use of Non-GAAP Adjusted Financial Measures
This press release provides financial measures that exclude amortization of acquired intangible assets, inventory step-up, stock-based compensation expenses, acquisition related expenses, revaluation of operating lease liabilities and remeasurement of intercompany loans, amortization of issuance costs and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustment, as applicable, and are therefore not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding Nova's performance because they reflect our operational results and enhance management's and investors' ability to evaluate Nova's performance before charges or benefits considered by management to be outside Nova's ongoing operating results. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that it is in the best interest of its investors to provide financial information that will facilitate comparison of both historical and future results and allow greater transparency to supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making. A reconciliation of each GAAP to non-GAAP financial measure discussed in this press release is contained in the accompanying financial tables.Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 relating to future events or our future performance, such as statements regarding, but not limited to, anticipated growth opportunities and projections about our business and its future revenues, expenses and profitability. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied in those forward-looking statements. Factors that may affect our results, performance, circumstances or achievements include, but are not limited to, the following: increased information technology security threats and sophisticated computer crime; foreign political and economic risks including supply-chain difficulties; regulations that could restrict our operations such as economic sanctions and export restrictions; changes in U.S. trade policies; indirect effects of the Russia - Ukraine conflict; market instability including inflation and recessionary pressures; risks related to doing business with China; catastrophic events; inability to protect our intellectual property; open source technology exposure, including risks related to artificial intelligence; failure to compete effectively or to respond to rapid technological changes; consolidation in our industry; difficulty in predicting the length and strength of any downturn or expansion period of the market we target; factors that adversely affect the pricing and demand for our product lines; dependency on a small number of large customers; dependency on a single manufacturing facility per product line; dependency on a limited number of suppliers; difficulty in integrating current or future acquisitions; lengthy sales cycle and customer delays in orders; risks related to conditions in Israel, including related to the war against Hamas and other terrorist organizations; risks related to our convertible notes; currency fluctuations; and quarterly fluctuations in our operating results. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The matters discussed in this press release also involve risks and uncertainties summarized under the heading "Risk Factors" in Nova's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 20, 2025. These factors are updated from time to time through the filing of reports and registration statements with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Nova Ltd. does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.
NOVA LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(U.S. dollars in thousands) - (Unaudited)
As of
March 31,
December 31,
ASSETS
2025
2024
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
141,055
157,779
Short-term interest-bearing bank deposits
211,709
211,877
Marketable securities
189,085
216,910
Trade accounts receivable, net
126,927
139,318
Inventories
174,831
156,599
Other current assets
32,137
19,466
Total current assets
875,744
901,949
Non-current assets
Marketable securities
260,216
225,818
Interest-bearing bank deposits and restricted deposits
10,096
7,847
Deferred tax assets
32,945
31,639
Operating lease right-of-use assets
50,923
51,193
Property plant and equipment, net
88,922
81,746
Intangible assets, net
48,935
31,458
Goodwill
84,910
48,317
Other long-term assets
11,091
10,455
Total non-current assets
588,038
488,473
Total assets
1,463,782
1,390,422
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities
Convertible senior notes, net
180,854
180,564
Trade accounts payable
55,192
59,578
Deferred revenues
69,246
72,886
Operating lease current liabilities
7,219
7,169
Other current liabilities
89,270
68,033
Total current liabilities
401,781
388,230
Non-current liabilities
Operating lease long-term liabilities
47,659
48,363
Long-term deferred tax liability
14,017
8,495
Other long-term liabilities
18,205
17,539
Total non-current liabilities
79,881
74,397
Shareholders' equity
982,120
927,795
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
1,463,782
1,390,422
NOVA LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data) - (Unaudited)
Three months ended March 31,
2025
2024
Revenues:
Products
173,942
111,570
Services
39,414
30,228
Total revenues
213,356
141,798
Total cost of revenues
91,053
58,537
Gross profit
122,303
83,261
Operating expenses:
Research and development, net
33,234
24,752
Sales and marketing
19,788
16,493
General and administrative
6,049
4,796
Total operating expenses
59,071
46,041
Operating income
63,232
37,220
Financing income, net
12,937
6,000
Income before taxes on income
76,169
43,220
Income tax expenses
11,346
6,360
Net income for the period
64,823
36,860
Earnings per share:
Basic
2.22
1.27
Diluted
2.03
1.15
Shares used in calculation of earnings per share
Basic
29,262
29,030
Diluted
32,062
32,159
NOVA LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(U.S. dollars in thousands) - (Unaudited)
Three months ended March 31,
2025
2024
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
64,823
36,860
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation of property and equipment
3,086
2,903
Amortization of intangible assets
1,816
1,468
Amortization of premium and accretion of discount on marketable securities, net
(1,543)
(1,648)
Amortization of debt issuance costs
290
322
Share-based compensation
6,376
6,372
Net effect of exchange rate fluctuation
(3,877)
1,257
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Trade accounts receivable, net
15,475
11,402
Inventories
(9,099)
(11,518)
Other current and long-term assets
(13,088)
(3,482)
Deferred tax, net
(2,636)
(766)
Operating lease right-of-use assets
478
1,044
Trade accounts payable
(43)
3,975
Deferred revenues
(7,439)
4,884
Operating lease liabilities
(862)
(1,566)
Other current and long-term liabilities
14,815
7,893
Accrued severance pay, net
(23)
38
Net cash provided by operating activities
68,549
59,438
Cash flows from investment activities:
Acquisition of subsidiary, net of acquired cash
(51,697)
-
Change in short-term and long-term interest-bearing bank deposits
(2,286)
(38,259)
Investment in marketable securities
(82,270)
(65,155)
Proceeds from maturity of marketable securities
79,068
57,249
Purchase of property and equipment
(8,857)
(2,768)
Net cash used in investing activities
(66,042)
(48,933)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Purchases of treasury shares
(20,002)
-
Net cash provided by financing activities
(20,002)
-
Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents
771
27
Changes in cash and cash equivalents
(16,724)
10,532
Cash and cash equivalents -beginning of period
157,779
107,574
Cash and cash equivalents - end of period
141,055
118,106
NOVA LTD.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except percentage and per share data) - (Unaudited)
Three months ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
GAAP gross profit
122,303
109,931
83,261
Stock-based compensation*
1,847
1,805
1,763
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
1,670
1,182
1,366
Acquisition related inventory step-up
1,348
-
-
Non-GAAP gross profit
127,168
112,918
86,390
GAAP gross margin as a percentage of revenues
57 %
56 %
59 %
Non-GAAP gross margin as a percentage of revenues
60 %
58 %
61 %
GAAP operating income
63,232
55,471
37,220
Stock-based compensation*
6,376
6,349
6,372
Acquisition related inventory step-up
1,348
-
-
Acquisition related expenses
859
917
-
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
1,816
1,267
1,468
Non-GAAP operating income
73,631
64,004
45,060
GAAP operating margin as a percentage of revenues
30 %
28 %
26 %
Non-GAAP operating margin as a percentage of revenues
35 %
33 %
32 %
GAAP net income
64,823
50,481
36,860
Stock-based compensation*
6,376
6,349
6,372
Acquisition related inventory step-up
1,348
-
-
Acquisition related expenses
859
917
-
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
1,816
1,267
1,468
Amortization of debt issuance costs
290
310
322
Revaluation of operating lease and intercompany loans
(4,796)
4,706
893
Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
(758)
(1,728)
(1,303)
Non-GAAP net income
69,958
62,302
44,612
GAAP basic earnings per share
2.22
1.72
1.27
Non-GAAP basic earnings per share
2.39
2.13
1.54
GAAP diluted earnings per share
2.03
1.58
1.15
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
2.18
1.94
1.39
Shares used for calculation of earnings per share
Basic
29,262
29,304
29,030
Diluted
32,062
32,062
32,159
* Stock-based compensation for the three months ended March 31, 2025 included in - Cost of revenues - 1,847;
NOVA LTD.
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - RECONCILIATION OF SECOND QUARTER 2025
(U.S. dollars) (Unaudited)
Low
High
Estimated GAAP net income per diluted share
1.70
1.88
Estimated non-GAAP items:
Stock-based compensation
0.19
0.19
Amortization of acquired intangible assets and inventory step-up
0.11
0.11
Amortization of issuance costs
0.01
0.01
Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
(0.05)
(0.05)
Estimated non-GAAP net income per diluted share
1.96
2.14
