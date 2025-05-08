Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. Announces Second Quarter Results

WHIPPANY, N.J., May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH), today announced earnings for its second quarter ended March 29, 2025.

Net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 was $137.1 million, or $2.11 per Common Unit, compared to net income of $111.5 million, or $1.73 per Common Unit, for the second quarter of fiscal 2024. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Adjusted EBITDA, as defined and reconciled below) for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 improved $28.0 million, or 19.1%, to $175.0 million, compared to the prior year second quarter.

In announcing these results, President and Chief Executive Officer Michael A. Stivala said, "The fiscal 2025 second quarter was an outstanding quarter for Suburban Propane -- delivering solid operating results, making continued progress on the execution of our long-term strategic initiatives and improving our financial metrics. Following an unseasonably warm first quarter, we experienced a widespread cold weather pattern across much of our operating footprint during January and February, with sustained cold temperatures not seen in nearly ten years. Our dedicated operations personnel were well-prepared, and executed safely and tirelessly in response to the surge in heat-related customer demand, which enabled us to deliver a 15.5% increase in volumes sold compared to the prior year second quarter. The strong volume performance, combined with effective margin management during a rising commodity price environment and expense discipline, contributed to a 19.1% increase in Adjusted EBITDA compared to the prior year second quarter."

Mr. Stivala continued, "In our renewable natural gas ("RNG") operations, average daily RNG injection for the second quarter improved from the first quarter, and was down slightly compared to the prior year second quarter. RNG injection was affected by extremely cold ambient air temperatures in the Arizona area, which negatively impacted anaerobic digestion and the biogas to RNG upgrading process at our Stanfield facility, along with planned downtime to install enhancements to heating capacity. During the quarter, we continued to advance our capital projects to construct the anaerobic digester system in upstate New York and the gas upgrade equipment at our existing anaerobic digestion facility in Columbus, Ohio."

Mr. Stivala concluded, "In early February, we entered into an At-the Market ("ATM") equity sales program to sell up to $100.0 million of newly issued Common Units. Under the program, we may sell Common Units from time to time, at prevailing market prices, through registered placement agents acting on behalf of the Partnership in a controlled and disciplined manner. The ATM program will support our long-term strategic growth plan to foster the growth of our core propane business and make strategic investments in lower carbon renewable energy alternatives, while also maintaining balance sheet flexibility. During the second quarter, we raised net proceeds of $8.8 million under the program, which was used to repay outstanding debt."

Retail propane gallons sold in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 of 162.0 million gallons increased 15.5% compared to the prior year second quarter, primarily due to the impact of sustained widespread cooler temperatures on heat-related demand and contributions from the Partnership's recent propane acquisitions. Average temperatures (as measured by heating degree days) across all of the Partnership's service territories during the second quarter of fiscal 2025 were 5% warmer than normal and 9% cooler than the prior year second quarter. During January and February, which are the most critical months for heat-related demand during the second quarter, average temperatures were comparable to normal and 13% colder than the same period last year.

Average propane prices (basis Mont Belvieu, Texas) for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 increased 7.2% compared to the prior year second quarter. Total gross margin of $345.3 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 increased $37.3 million, or 12.1%, compared to the prior year second quarter. Gross margin for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 included a $0.7 million unrealized gain attributable to the mark-to-market adjustment for derivative instruments used in risk management activities, compared to a $5.9 million unrealized gain in the prior year second quarter. These non-cash adjustments, which were reported in cost of products sold, were excluded from Adjusted EBITDA for both periods. Excluding the impact of the mark-to-market adjustments, total gross margin increased $42.5 million, or 14.1%, compared to the prior year second quarter, primarily due to higher propane volumes sold.

Combined operating and general and administrative expenses of $169.3 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 increased $14.9 million, or 9.7%, compared to the prior year second quarter, primarily due to higher payroll and benefit-related expenses, overtime and other variable operating costs to support the increase in customer demand, as well as higher variable compensation expense associated with the increase in earnings.

During the second quarter of fiscal 2025, the Partnership utilized cash flows from operating activities and net proceeds from the issuance of Common Units under its ATM program to repay $10.1 million in borrowings under the Partnership's revolving credit facility. The Consolidated Leverage Ratio, as defined in the Partnership's credit agreement, for the twelve-month period ended March 29, 2025 improved to 4.54x.

As previously announced on April 24, 2025, the Partnership's Board of Supervisors declared a quarterly distribution of $0.325 per Common Unit for the three months ended March 29, 2025. On an annualized basis, this distribution rate equates to $1.30 per Common Unit. The distribution is payable on May 13, 2025 to Common Unitholders of record as of May 6, 2025.

About Suburban Propane Partners, L.P.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. ("Suburban Propane") is a publicly traded master limited partnership listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Headquartered in Whippany, New Jersey, Suburban Propane has been in the customer service business since 1928 and is a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane, renewable natural gas ("RNG"), fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity and producer of and investor in low carbon fuel alternatives, servicing the energy needs of approximately 1 million residential, commercial, governmental, industrial and agricultural customers through approximately 700 locations across 42 states.

Suburban Propane is supported by three core pillars: (1) Suburban Commitment - showcasing Suburban Propane's almost 100-year legacy, and ongoing commitment to the highest standards for dependability, flexibility, and reliability that underscores Suburban Propane's commitment to excellence in customer service; (2) SuburbanCares - highlighting continued dedication to giving back to local communities across Suburban Propane's national footprint; and (3) Go Green with Suburban Propane - promoting the clean burning and versatile nature of propane and renewable propane as a bridge to a green energy future and investing in the next generation of innovative, renewable energy alternatives.

For additional information on Suburban Propane, please visit www.suburbanpropane.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements relating to future business expectations and financial condition and results of operations of the Partnership, based on management's current good faith expectations and beliefs concerning future developments. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed or implied in such forward-looking statements, including the following:

Some of these risks and uncertainties are discussed in more detail in the Partnership's Annual Report on Form 10-K for its fiscal year ended September 28, 2024 and other periodic reports filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect management's view only as of the date made. The Partnership undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as otherwise required by law.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations

For the Three and Six Months Ended March 29, 2025 and March 30, 2024

(in thousands, except per unit amounts)

(unaudited)







Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended





March 29, 2025



March 30, 2024



March 29, 2025



March 30, 2024

Revenues























Propane

$ 525,256



$ 437,564



$ 855,539



$ 750,922

Fuel oil and refined fuels



33,364





31,595





51,025





55,493

Natural gas and electricity



9,025





8,713





15,078





15,206

All other



20,018





20,215





39,350





42,300







587,663





498,087





960,992





863,921



























Costs and expenses























Cost of products sold



242,362





190,120





389,524





343,173

Operating



139,377





128,311





262,530





250,381

General and administrative



29,911





26,071





56,764





51,641

Depreciation and amortization



17,600





16,725





34,699





33,118







429,250





361,227





743,517





678,313



























Operating income



158,413





136,860





217,475





185,608



























Loss on debt extinguishment



-





215





-





215

Interest expense, net



20,567





19,919





40,179





38,111

Other, net



729





5,194





20,196





11,047



























Income before (benefit from) provision for income

taxes



137,117





111,532





157,100





136,235

(Benefit from) provision for income taxes



(4)





32





559





281



























Net income

$ 137,121



$ 111,500



$ 156,541



$ 135,954



























Net income per Common Unit - basic

$ 2.11



$ 1.73



$ 2.42



$ 2.12

Weighted average number of Common Units

outstanding - basic



64,876





64,363





64,711





64,239



























Net income per Common Unit - diluted

$ 2.10



$ 1.72



$ 2.41



$ 2.10

Weighted average number of Common Units

outstanding - diluted



65,262





64,818





65,034





64,626





















































Supplemental Information:























EBITDA (a)

$ 175,284



$ 148,176



$ 231,978



$ 207,464

Adjusted EBITDA (a)

$ 175,044



$ 147,022



$ 250,345



$ 222,254

Retail gallons sold:























Propane



162,027





140,243





267,766





246,788

Refined fuels



7,760





6,992





12,127





12,248

Capital expenditures:























Maintenance

$ 8,041



$ 5,577



$ 12,659



$ 10,668

Growth

$ 11,268



$ 8,969



$ 30,493



$ 15,028







(a) EBITDA represents net income before deducting interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA excluding the unrealized net gain or loss on mark-to-market activity for derivative instruments and other items, as applicable, as provided in the table below. Our management uses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as supplemental measures of operating performance and we are including them because we believe that they provide our investors and industry analysts with additional information that we determined is useful to evaluate our operating results.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not recognized terms under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("US GAAP") and should not be considered as an alternative to net income or net cash provided by operating activities determined in accordance with US GAAP. Because EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as determined by us excludes some, but not all, items that affect net income, they may not be comparable to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA or similarly titled measures used by other companies.

The following table sets forth our calculations of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA:





Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended





March 29, 2025



March 30, 2024



March 29, 2025



March 30, 2024

Net income

$ 137,121



$ 111,500



$ 156,541



$ 135,954

Add:























(Benefit from) provision for income taxes



(4)





32





559





281

Interest expense, net



20,567





19,919





40,179





38,111

Depreciation and amortization



17,600





16,725





34,699





33,118

EBITDA



175,284





148,176





231,978





207,464

Unrealized non-cash (gains) losses on changes in

fair value of derivatives



(744)





(5,868)





(4,378)





4,918

Equity in losses and impairment charges for

investments in unconsolidated affiliates



504





4,499





22,745





9,657

Loss on debt extinguishment



-





215





-





215

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 175,044



$ 147,022



$ 250,345



$ 222,254



We also reference gross margins, computed as revenues less cost of products sold as those amounts are reported on the consolidated financial statements. Our management uses gross margin as a supplemental measure of operating performance and we are including it as we believe that it provides our investors and industry analysts with additional information that we determined is useful to evaluate our operating results. As cost of products sold does not include depreciation and amortization expense, the gross margin we reference is considered a non-GAAP financial measure.

The unaudited financial information included in this document is intended only as a summary provided for your convenience, and should be read in conjunction with the complete consolidated financial statements of the Partnership (including the Notes thereto, which set forth important information) contained in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q to be filed by the Partnership with the SEC. Such report, once filed, will be available on the public EDGAR electronic filing system maintained by the SEC.

SOURCE Suburban Propane Partners, L.P.